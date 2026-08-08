What is the share price of Krishna Capital & Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Capital & Securities is ₹43.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Krishna Capital & Securities? The Krishna Capital & Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Capital & Securities? The market cap of Krishna Capital & Securities is ₹13.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishna Capital & Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Capital & Securities are ₹45.89 and ₹43.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Capital & Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Capital & Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Capital & Securities is ₹59.27 and 52-week low of Krishna Capital & Securities is ₹18.16 as on .

How has the Krishna Capital & Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Krishna Capital & Securities has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -18.5% for the past month, -22.76% over 3 months, 29.19% over 1 year, 24.67% across 3 years, and 25.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishna Capital & Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Capital & Securities are -109.55 and 2.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global