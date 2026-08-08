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Krishna Capital & Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRISHNA CAPITAL & SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Krishna Capital & Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.60 Closed
-4.99₹ -2.29
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Krishna Capital & Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.60₹45.89
₹43.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.16₹59.27
₹43.60
Open Price
₹45.89
Prev. Close
₹45.89
Volume
5,580

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Capital & Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Krishna Capital & Securities		0-18.50-22.7664.3429.1924.6725.91
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Krishna Capital & Securities has gained 29.19% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishna Capital & Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Krishna Capital & Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Capital & Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.4248.01
1053.2750.53
2052.9749.54
5038.4441.86
10031.3335.7
20030.331.79

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Capital & Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Krishna Capital & Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 57.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Krishna Capital & Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTKrishna Cap. & Sec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTKrishna Cap. & Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 30, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTKrishna Cap. & Sec. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Held On Today 30-07-2026
Jul 11, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTKrishna Cap. & Sec. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 05:07 PM IST ISTKrishna Cap. & Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Krishna Capital & Securities

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC023803 and registration number is 023803. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)
  • Address
    403, Mauryansh Elanza, Nr. Parekh Hospital, Ahmedabad Gujarat 380015
  • Contact
    ksbspl@yahoo.in
    www.kcsl.co.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod Agrawal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kalpesh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meenu Maheshwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krishna Capital & Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Krishna Capital & Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Capital & Securities is ₹43.60 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Krishna Capital & Securities?

The Krishna Capital & Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Capital & Securities?

The market cap of Krishna Capital & Securities is ₹13.77 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishna Capital & Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Capital & Securities are ₹45.89 and ₹43.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Capital & Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Capital & Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Capital & Securities is ₹59.27 and 52-week low of Krishna Capital & Securities is ₹18.16 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Krishna Capital & Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Krishna Capital & Securities has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -18.5% for the past month, -22.76% over 3 months, 29.19% over 1 year, 24.67% across 3 years, and 25.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishna Capital & Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Capital & Securities are -109.55 and 2.23 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Capital & Securities News

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