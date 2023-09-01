Follow Us

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KRISHNA CAPITAL & SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.34 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.33₹21.34
₹21.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.55₹32.05
₹21.34
Open Price
₹20.33
Prev. Close
₹21.34
Volume
0

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.68
  • R222.01
  • R322.69
  • Pivot
    21
  • S120.67
  • S219.99
  • S319.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.5321.3
  • 1017.7321.58
  • 2016.9921.43
  • 5014.8820.46
  • 10014.7119.92
  • 20012.718.78

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.281.6225.75-14.6198.51684.56326.80
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd.

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC023803 and registration number is 023803. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod Agrawal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kalpesh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meenu Maheshwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. is ₹6.74 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. is 47.63 and PB ratio of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. is 1.4 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. is ₹21.34 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. is ₹32.05 and 52-week low of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. is ₹10.55 as on Aug 30, 2023.

