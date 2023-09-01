What is the Market Cap of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd.? The market cap of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. is ₹6.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd.? P/E ratio of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. is 47.63 and PB ratio of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. is 1.4 as on .

What is the share price of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. is ₹21.34 as on .