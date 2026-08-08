Here's the live share price of Krishna Capital & Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Krishna Capital & Securities
|0
|-18.50
|-22.76
|64.34
|29.19
|24.67
|25.91
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Krishna Capital & Securities has gained 29.19% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishna Capital & Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.42
|48.01
|10
|53.27
|50.53
|20
|52.97
|49.54
|50
|38.44
|41.86
|100
|31.33
|35.7
|200
|30.3
|31.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Krishna Capital & Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 57.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Krishna Cap. & Sec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|Krishna Cap. & Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Krishna Cap. & Sec. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Held On Today 30-07-2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Krishna Cap. & Sec. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 05:07 PM IST IST
|Krishna Cap. & Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC023803 and registration number is 023803. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Capital & Securities is ₹43.60 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Krishna Capital & Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Krishna Capital & Securities is ₹13.77 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Capital & Securities are ₹45.89 and ₹43.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Capital & Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Capital & Securities is ₹59.27 and 52-week low of Krishna Capital & Securities is ₹18.16 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Krishna Capital & Securities has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -18.5% for the past month, -22.76% over 3 months, 29.19% over 1 year, 24.67% across 3 years, and 25.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Capital & Securities are -109.55 and 2.23 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global