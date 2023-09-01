Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110HR1989PLC070351 and registration number is 037097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of prepared meals and dishes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is ₹130.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is -9.02 and PB ratio of Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is -0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is ₹35.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kohinoor Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is ₹83.95 and 52-week low of Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is ₹28.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.