What is the share price of Kohinoor Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kohinoor Foods is ₹23.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Kohinoor Foods? The Kohinoor Foods is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kohinoor Foods? The market cap of Kohinoor Foods is ₹85.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kohinoor Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kohinoor Foods are ₹24.56 and ₹22.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kohinoor Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kohinoor Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kohinoor Foods is ₹36.99 and 52-week low of Kohinoor Foods is ₹19.00 as on .

How has the Kohinoor Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Kohinoor Foods has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -6.92% for the past month, -12.84% over 3 months, -30.07% over 1 year, -13.82% across 3 years, and 24.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kohinoor Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kohinoor Foods are 1.06 and -0.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global