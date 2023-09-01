Follow Us

KOHINOOR FOODS LTD.

Sector : Commodities - Trading - Rice | Smallcap | NSE
₹35.30 Closed
-0.7-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kohinoor Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.00₹36.00
₹35.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.35₹83.95
₹35.30
Open Price
₹35.55
Prev. Close
₹35.55
Volume
64,438

Kohinoor Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.93
  • R236.47
  • R336.93
  • Pivot
    35.47
  • S134.93
  • S234.47
  • S333.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.9635.62
  • 1058.1935.77
  • 2059.7335.99
  • 5068.7736.72
  • 10075.3939.05
  • 20044.3242.8

Kohinoor Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.21-6.10-7.21-33.33-54.41214.67-1.26
0.553.028.2116.7522.1754.184.69
-0.84-10.7837.9266.3374.89198.19195.25
-4.379.516.00-39.26-61.29-61.29-61.29
-4.795.1616.0328.2189.5357.7457.74

Kohinoor Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Kohinoor Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kohinoor Foods Ltd.

Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110HR1989PLC070351 and registration number is 037097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of prepared meals and dishes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Arora
    Chairman
  • Mr. Satnam Arora
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gurnam Arora
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Mani Chandra Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Pal Mahajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kohinoor Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kohinoor Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is ₹130.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kohinoor Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is -9.02 and PB ratio of Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is -0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kohinoor Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is ₹35.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kohinoor Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kohinoor Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is ₹83.95 and 52-week low of Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is ₹28.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

