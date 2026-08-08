Here's the live share price of Kohinoor Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kohinoor Foods
|-0.47
|-6.92
|-12.84
|-10.28
|-30.07
|-13.82
|24.39
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kohinoor Foods has declined 30.07% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Kohinoor Foods has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.03
|23.24
|10
|23.09
|23.28
|20
|23.65
|23.57
|50
|24.52
|24.17
|100
|24.48
|24.78
|200
|26.05
|26.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kohinoor Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Kohinoor Foods - Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Kohinoor Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Kohinoor Foods - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount O
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Kohinoor Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Kohinoor Foods - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110HR1989PLC070351 and registration number is 037097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of prepared meals and dishes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kohinoor Foods is ₹23.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kohinoor Foods is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kohinoor Foods is ₹85.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kohinoor Foods are ₹24.56 and ₹22.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kohinoor Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kohinoor Foods is ₹36.99 and 52-week low of Kohinoor Foods is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kohinoor Foods has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -6.92% for the past month, -12.84% over 3 months, -30.07% over 1 year, -13.82% across 3 years, and 24.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kohinoor Foods are 1.06 and -0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global