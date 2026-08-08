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Kohinoor Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

KOHINOOR FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Kohinoor Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.14 Closed
-0.34₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kohinoor Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.31₹24.56
₹23.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.00₹36.99
₹23.14
Open Price
₹22.31
Prev. Close
₹23.22
Volume
6,479

Source: Dion Global

Kohinoor Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kohinoor Foods		-0.47-6.92-12.84-10.28-30.07-13.8224.39
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kohinoor Foods has declined 30.07% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Kohinoor Foods has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Kohinoor Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kohinoor Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.0323.24
1023.0923.28
2023.6523.57
5024.5224.17
10024.4824.78
20026.0526.57

Source: Dion Global

Kohinoor Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kohinoor Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kohinoor Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTKohinoor Foods - Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
Aug 07, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTKohinoor Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors
Jul 07, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTKohinoor Foods - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount O
Jul 07, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTKohinoor Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTKohinoor Foods - Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Kohinoor Foods

Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110HR1989PLC070351 and registration number is 037097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of prepared meals and dishes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Arora
    Chairman
  • Mr. Satnam Arora
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gurnam Arora
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mani Chandra Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Pal Mahajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kohinoor Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Kohinoor Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kohinoor Foods is ₹23.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kohinoor Foods?

The Kohinoor Foods is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kohinoor Foods?

The market cap of Kohinoor Foods is ₹85.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kohinoor Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kohinoor Foods are ₹24.56 and ₹22.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kohinoor Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kohinoor Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kohinoor Foods is ₹36.99 and 52-week low of Kohinoor Foods is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kohinoor Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kohinoor Foods has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -6.92% for the past month, -12.84% over 3 months, -30.07% over 1 year, -13.82% across 3 years, and 24.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kohinoor Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kohinoor Foods are 1.06 and -0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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