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Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

KESAR TERMINALS & INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.50 Closed
-1.90₹ -1.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.00₹60.17
₹59.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.06₹107.00
₹59.50
Open Price
₹59.00
Prev. Close
₹60.65
Volume
889

Source: Dion Global

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure		-4.02-8.15-11.13-23.03-34.0514.481.72
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has declined 34.05% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.6360.99
1061.5361.3
2062.161.85
5063.6963.17
10064.265.69
20073.2570.88

Source: Dion Global

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTKesar Terminals - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For 30.06.2026.
Jul 24, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTKesar Terminals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 22, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTKesar Terminals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 22, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTKesar Terminals - Chairmans'' Speech_18Th AGM Of The Company
Jul 22, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTKesar Terminals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH2008PLC178061 and registration number is 178061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Rajnikant Kilachand
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajinder Singh Loona
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Natasha Harsh Kilachand
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jayanto Kumar Devgupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nilima Mansukhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Ambalal Kuvadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is ₹59.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure?

The Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure?

The market cap of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is ₹65.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure are ₹60.17 and ₹59.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is ₹107.00 and 52-week low of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is ₹57.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -8.15% for the past month, -11.13% over 3 months, -34.05% over 1 year, 14.48% across 3 years, and 1.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure are -81.73 and -0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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