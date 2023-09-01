Follow Us

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

KESAR TERMINALS & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹45.00 Closed
-2.17-1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.13₹45.99
₹45.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.15₹52.90
₹45.00
Open Price
₹45.25
Prev. Close
₹46.00
Volume
11,610

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.95
  • R246.9
  • R347.81
  • Pivot
    45.04
  • S144.09
  • S243.18
  • S342.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.0246.62
  • 1030.745.75
  • 2027.9244.09
  • 5024.1242.29
  • 10025.3340.78
  • 20032.6638.5

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-10.9315.411.5130.2871.7666.36-48.16
7.964.6714.616.07-8.99-3.74-37.19
1.3222.4954.2064.4763.96166.22210.91
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5050.1261.6257.8717.90587.531,253.76
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.80-16.07-20.090.957.403,522.356,360.48
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
0.62-4.74-15.95-0.40-21.89160.1684.99

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd.

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH2008PLC178061 and registration number is 178061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H R Kilachand
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. J K Devgupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R S Loona
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nilima Mansukhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A S Ruia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹49.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. is 14.13 and PB ratio of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹52.90 and 52-week low of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹22.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

