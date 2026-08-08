What is the share price of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is ₹59.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure? The Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure? The market cap of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is ₹65.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure are ₹60.17 and ₹59.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is ₹107.00 and 52-week low of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is ₹57.06 as on .

How has the Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -8.15% for the past month, -11.13% over 3 months, -34.05% over 1 year, 14.48% across 3 years, and 1.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure are -81.73 and -0.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global