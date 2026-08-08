Here's the live share price of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure
|-4.02
|-8.15
|-11.13
|-23.03
|-34.05
|14.48
|1.72
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has declined 34.05% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.63
|60.99
|10
|61.53
|61.3
|20
|62.1
|61.85
|50
|63.69
|63.17
|100
|64.2
|65.69
|200
|73.25
|70.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Kesar Terminals - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For 30.06.2026.
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Kesar Terminals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Kesar Terminals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Kesar Terminals - Chairmans'' Speech_18Th AGM Of The Company
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Kesar Terminals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH2008PLC178061 and registration number is 178061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is ₹59.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is ₹65.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure are ₹60.17 and ₹59.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is ₹107.00 and 52-week low of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure is ₹57.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -8.15% for the past month, -11.13% over 3 months, -34.05% over 1 year, 14.48% across 3 years, and 1.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure are -81.73 and -0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.94 per annum.
Source: Dion Global