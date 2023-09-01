Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.73
|11.54
|-10.77
|3.57
|26.09
|-67.06
|-28.04
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
KBC Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2007PLC174194 and registration number is 174194. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KBC Global Ltd. is ₹193.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KBC Global Ltd. is -15.82 and PB ratio of KBC Global Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KBC Global Ltd. is ₹2.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KBC Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KBC Global Ltd. is ₹4.20 and 52-week low of KBC Global Ltd. is ₹2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.