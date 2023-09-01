What is the Market Cap of KBC Global Ltd.? The market cap of KBC Global Ltd. is ₹193.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KBC Global Ltd.? P/E ratio of KBC Global Ltd. is -15.82 and PB ratio of KBC Global Ltd. is 1.46 as on .

What is the share price of KBC Global Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KBC Global Ltd. is ₹2.90 as on .