KBC Global Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KBC GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.90 Closed
3.570.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KBC Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.70₹2.90
₹2.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.05₹4.20
₹2.90
Open Price
₹2.70
Prev. Close
₹2.80
Volume
43,62,062

KBC Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.97
  • R23.03
  • R33.17
  • Pivot
    2.83
  • S12.77
  • S22.63
  • S32.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.222.71
  • 102.232.69
  • 202.292.69
  • 502.462.74
  • 1003.062.79
  • 2007.343.27

KBC Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.7311.54-10.773.5726.09-67.06-28.04
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

  • Updates
    KBC Global Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'REASON FOR DELAY IN SUBMISSION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2023'.
    15-Aug, 2023 | 11:10 PM

About KBC Global Ltd.

KBC Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2007PLC174194 and registration number is 174194. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Jagumal Karda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manohar Jagumal Karda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kishor Dayama
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devesh Naresh Karda
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Ravindra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ziral Pankajkumar Soni
    Independent Director

FAQs on KBC Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KBC Global Ltd.?

The market cap of KBC Global Ltd. is ₹193.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KBC Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KBC Global Ltd. is -15.82 and PB ratio of KBC Global Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KBC Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KBC Global Ltd. is ₹2.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KBC Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KBC Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KBC Global Ltd. is ₹4.20 and 52-week low of KBC Global Ltd. is ₹2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

