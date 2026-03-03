Here's the live share price of Dharan Infra-Epc along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dharan Infra-Epc has declined 49.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -67.24%.
Dharan Infra-Epc’s current P/E of -3.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dharan Infra-Epc
|0
|0
|-47.22
|-59.57
|-66.67
|-48.61
|-50.32
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, Dharan Infra-Epc has declined 66.67% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Dharan Infra-Epc has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.19
|0.19
|10
|0.19
|0.19
|20
|0.19
|0.19
|50
|0.22
|0.23
|100
|0.34
|0.3
|200
|0.4
|0.4
In the latest quarter, Dharan Infra-Epc remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 20, 2026, 9:03 PM IST
|Dharan Infra-Epc - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Jan 07, 2026, 12:45 AM IST
|Dharan Infra-Epc - One Time Seftlement With Tata Capital Housing Finance LimitedRef :Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30
|Jan 07, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
|Dharan Infra-Epc - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Dec 30, 2025, 8:11 PM IST
|Dharan Infra-Epc - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Dec 29, 2025, 6:29 AM IST
|Dharan Infra-Epc - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Dharan Infra-Epc Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2007PLC174194 and registration number is 174194. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 261.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharan Infra-Epc is ₹0.19 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dharan Infra-Epc is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dharan Infra-Epc is ₹99.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dharan Infra-Epc are ₹0.19 and ₹0.19.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharan Infra-Epc stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharan Infra-Epc is ₹0.67 and 52-week low of Dharan Infra-Epc is ₹0.19 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dharan Infra-Epc has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -48.65% over 3 months, -67.24% over 1 year, -48.11% across 3 years, and -49.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dharan Infra-Epc are -3.18 and 0.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.