Here's the live share price of Dharan Infra-Epc along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dharan Infra-Epc has declined 49.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -67.24%.

Dharan Infra-Epc’s current P/E of -3.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.