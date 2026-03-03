Facebook Pixel Code
Dharan Infra-Epc Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHARAN INFRA-EPC

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Dharan Infra-Epc along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.19 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Dharan Infra-Epc Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.19₹0.19
₹0.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.19₹0.67
₹0.19
Open Price
₹0.19
Prev. Close
₹0.19
Volume
13,13,619

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dharan Infra-Epc has declined 49.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -67.24%.

Dharan Infra-Epc’s current P/E of -3.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Dharan Infra-Epc Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dharan Infra-Epc		00-47.22-59.57-66.67-48.61-50.32
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Dharan Infra-Epc has declined 66.67% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Dharan Infra-Epc has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Dharan Infra-Epc Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Dharan Infra-Epc Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.190.19
100.190.19
200.190.19
500.220.23
1000.340.3
2000.40.4

Dharan Infra-Epc Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dharan Infra-Epc remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dharan Infra-Epc Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 20, 2026, 9:03 PM ISTDharan Infra-Epc - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Jan 07, 2026, 12:45 AM ISTDharan Infra-Epc - One Time Seftlement With Tata Capital Housing Finance LimitedRef :Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30
Jan 07, 2026, 12:19 AM ISTDharan Infra-Epc - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Dec 30, 2025, 8:11 PM ISTDharan Infra-Epc - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Dec 29, 2025, 6:29 AM ISTDharan Infra-Epc - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

About Dharan Infra-Epc

Dharan Infra-Epc Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2007PLC174194 and registration number is 174194. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 261.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Devesh Naresh Karda
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Lea Colcol Bonaga
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nabila Hadla Hawail
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Jagumal Karda
    Director
  • Mrs. Prachi Aditya Sakpal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Ravindra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Reshma Susan Thomas
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anoushka Lutchmee Nunkoo
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Dharan Infra-Epc Share Price

What is the share price of Dharan Infra-Epc?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dharan Infra-Epc is ₹0.19 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dharan Infra-Epc?

The Dharan Infra-Epc is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dharan Infra-Epc?

The market cap of Dharan Infra-Epc is ₹99.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dharan Infra-Epc?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dharan Infra-Epc are ₹0.19 and ₹0.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dharan Infra-Epc?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dharan Infra-Epc stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dharan Infra-Epc is ₹0.67 and 52-week low of Dharan Infra-Epc is ₹0.19 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Dharan Infra-Epc performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dharan Infra-Epc has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -48.65% over 3 months, -67.24% over 1 year, -48.11% across 3 years, and -49.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dharan Infra-Epc?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dharan Infra-Epc are -3.18 and 0.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

