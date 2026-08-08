Here's the live share price of Kanchi Karpooram along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kanchi Karpooram
|-1.04
|-1.90
|-12.88
|0.61
|-17.26
|-6.71
|-17.12
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kanchi Karpooram has declined 17.26% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanchi Karpooram has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|369.22
|360.59
|10
|364.58
|362.68
|20
|364.82
|364.43
|50
|367.93
|367.11
|100
|366.24
|367.66
|200
|366.08
|376.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kanchi Karpooram remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Kanchi Karpooram - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Be Held On 12/08/2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 03:41 PM IST IST
|Kanchi Karpooram - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Kanchi Karpooram - Company'' New CIN
|Jun 16, 2026, 03:33 PM IST IST
|Kanchi Karpooram - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|May 30, 2026, 01:55 AM IST IST
|Kanchi Karpooram - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006TN1992PLC022109 and registration number is 022109. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanchi Karpooram is ₹362.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanchi Karpooram is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kanchi Karpooram is ₹157.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanchi Karpooram are ₹362.00 and ₹360.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanchi Karpooram stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanchi Karpooram is ₹491.00 and 52-week low of Kanchi Karpooram is ₹310.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanchi Karpooram has shown returns of 1.05% over the past day, -1.9% for the past month, -12.88% over 3 months, -17.26% over 1 year, -6.71% across 3 years, and -17.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanchi Karpooram are 30.42 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global