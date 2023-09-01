Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006TN1992PLC022109 and registration number is 022109. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 251.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is ₹187.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is 18.07 and PB ratio of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is 0.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is ₹432.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is ₹620.00 and 52-week low of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is ₹377.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.