What is the share price of Kanchi Karpooram? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanchi Karpooram is ₹362.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kanchi Karpooram? The Kanchi Karpooram is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanchi Karpooram? The market cap of Kanchi Karpooram is ₹157.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanchi Karpooram? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanchi Karpooram are ₹362.00 and ₹360.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanchi Karpooram? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanchi Karpooram stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanchi Karpooram is ₹491.00 and 52-week low of Kanchi Karpooram is ₹310.00 as on .

How has the Kanchi Karpooram performed historically in terms of returns? The Kanchi Karpooram has shown returns of 1.05% over the past day, -1.9% for the past month, -12.88% over 3 months, -17.26% over 1 year, -6.71% across 3 years, and -17.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanchi Karpooram? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanchi Karpooram are 30.42 and 0.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global