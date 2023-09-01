What is the Market Cap of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd.? The market cap of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is ₹187.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is 18.07 and PB ratio of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is 0.95 as on .

What is the share price of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is ₹432.20 as on .