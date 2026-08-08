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Kanchi Karpooram Share Price

NSE
BSE

KANCHI KARPOORAM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Kanchi Karpooram along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹362.00 Closed
1.05₹ 3.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kanchi Karpooram Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹360.00₹362.00
₹362.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹310.00₹491.00
₹362.00
Open Price
₹360.00
Prev. Close
₹358.25
Volume
9

Source: Dion Global

Kanchi Karpooram Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kanchi Karpooram		-1.04-1.90-12.880.61-17.26-6.71-17.12
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kanchi Karpooram has declined 17.26% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanchi Karpooram has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Kanchi Karpooram Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kanchi Karpooram Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5369.22360.59
10364.58362.68
20364.82364.43
50367.93367.11
100366.24367.66
200366.08376.45

Source: Dion Global

Kanchi Karpooram Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kanchi Karpooram remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kanchi Karpooram Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTKanchi Karpooram - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Be Held On 12/08/2026
Jul 08, 2026, 03:41 PM IST ISTKanchi Karpooram - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTKanchi Karpooram - Company'' New CIN
Jun 16, 2026, 03:33 PM IST ISTKanchi Karpooram - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
May 30, 2026, 01:55 AM IST ISTKanchi Karpooram - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Kanchi Karpooram

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006TN1992PLC022109 and registration number is 022109. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dipesh S Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun V Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pushpa S Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R Kannan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K C Radha Krishna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ranjani Vydeeswaran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kanchi Karpooram Share Price

What is the share price of Kanchi Karpooram?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanchi Karpooram is ₹362.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kanchi Karpooram?

The Kanchi Karpooram is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanchi Karpooram?

The market cap of Kanchi Karpooram is ₹157.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanchi Karpooram?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanchi Karpooram are ₹362.00 and ₹360.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanchi Karpooram?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanchi Karpooram stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanchi Karpooram is ₹491.00 and 52-week low of Kanchi Karpooram is ₹310.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kanchi Karpooram performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kanchi Karpooram has shown returns of 1.05% over the past day, -1.9% for the past month, -12.88% over 3 months, -17.26% over 1 year, -6.71% across 3 years, and -17.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanchi Karpooram?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanchi Karpooram are 30.42 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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