KANCHI KARPOORAM LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹432.20 Closed
0.562.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹422.30₹435.00
₹432.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹377.00₹620.00
₹432.20
Open Price
₹425.00
Prev. Close
₹429.80
Volume
3,852

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1437.37
  • R2442.53
  • R3450.07
  • Pivot
    429.83
  • S1424.67
  • S2417.13
  • S3411.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5543.11426.14
  • 10548.46425.89
  • 20554.58429.48
  • 50574.21436.22
  • 100579.17445.1
  • 200659.5475.05

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.93-6.610.72-6.42-26.4417.65-15.24
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
4.84-5.143.9712.91-20.0277.4134.26
13.5210.6816.8414.45-9.5481.6581.65
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
5.302.588.5719.7911.582,188.645,722.20
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
10.34-3.381.1031.84-12.65382.71380.02
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
0.8916.918.3338.6888.66470.80443.22
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
0.92-5.77-5.6610.47-15.13607.97614.03

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. Share Holdings

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kanchi Karpooram Ltd.

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006TN1992PLC022109 and registration number is 022109. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 251.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Srinivasan
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Suresh V Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dipesh S Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun V Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pushpa S Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Venkateswaran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Kannan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kanchi Karpooram Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd.?

The market cap of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is ₹187.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is 18.07 and PB ratio of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is 0.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is ₹432.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is ₹620.00 and 52-week low of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. is ₹377.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

