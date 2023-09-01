Follow Us

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KAMAT HOTELS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹203.20 Closed
-2.21-4.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹200.30₹211.80
₹203.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.65₹255.00
₹203.20
Open Price
₹211.80
Prev. Close
₹207.80
Volume
30,141

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1211.37
  • R2217.33
  • R3222.87
  • Pivot
    205.83
  • S1199.87
  • S2194.33
  • S3188.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 588.07207.41
  • 1088.22208.66
  • 2089.33212.3
  • 5091.76214.37
  • 10075.91200.08
  • 20069.72169.96

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1986PLC039307 and registration number is 039307. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Vithal V Kamat
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Badriprasad Rajgarhia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Vidita V Kamat
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vilas Ramchandra Koranne
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Harinder Pal Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramnath P Sarang
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is ₹500.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is 1.96 and PB ratio of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is -12.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is ₹203.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is ₹255.00 and 52-week low of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is ₹80.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

