What is the share price of Kamat Hotels (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamat Hotels (India) is ₹170.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Kamat Hotels (India)? The Kamat Hotels (India) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kamat Hotels (India)? The market cap of Kamat Hotels (India) is ₹503.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kamat Hotels (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamat Hotels (India) are ₹172.30 and ₹170.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamat Hotels (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamat Hotels (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamat Hotels (India) is ₹368.95 and 52-week low of Kamat Hotels (India) is ₹142.05 as on .

How has the Kamat Hotels (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Kamat Hotels (India) has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, -9.32% for the past month, -3.2% over 3 months, -36.38% over 1 year, -9.07% across 3 years, and 29.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kamat Hotels (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamat Hotels (India) are 14.64 and 1.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global