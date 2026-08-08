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Kamat Hotels (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAMAT HOTELS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Kamat Hotels (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹170.80 Closed
-0.41₹ -0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kamat Hotels (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.80₹172.30
₹170.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.05₹368.95
₹170.80
Open Price
₹172.00
Prev. Close
₹171.50
Volume
3,911

Source: Dion Global

Kamat Hotels (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kamat Hotels (India)		2.61-7.12-2.9-10.32-32.97-9.0729.55
Indian Hotels Company		-0.161.959.465.860.3423.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.2-3.723.83-9.21-26.73-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.6413.072.47-11.47-22.34-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-4.71-8.63-10.67-13.8113.523.52
Chalet Hotels		6.818.289.82-0.14-0.1822.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.489.7914.124.0327.359.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.067.9122.7817.3319.46.033.58
Devyani International		17.9319.7613.892.2-13.42-10.851.8
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-2.25-10.8-22.85-18.84-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9316.8216.4912.47-13.52-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-4.84-7.85-14.48-22.575.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1521.8521.554.39-29.54-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9431.3639.8345.9919.13-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.926.46-17.96-6.33-34.645.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.441.7625.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-3.4119.7329.3526.2323.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-0.95-4.01-25.18-34.56-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.150.44-8.17-21.43-31.02-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.892.929.811.53-21.756.43.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kamat Hotels (India) has declined 32.97% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (0.34%), ITC Hotels (-26.73%), Jubilant Foodworks (-22.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Kamat Hotels (India) has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Kamat Hotels (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kamat Hotels (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5168.35171.48
10169.05171.4
20175.82173.08
50175.05174.69
100173.02180.48
200203.85197.32

Source: Dion Global

Kamat Hotels (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kamat Hotels (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.86%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kamat Hotels (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTKamat Hotels (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTKamat Hotels (In - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial
Aug 04, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTKamat Hotels (In - Update On Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel
Jul 13, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTKamat Hotels (In - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTKamat Hotels (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Kamat Hotels (India)

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1986PLC039307 and registration number is 039307. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Vithal V Kamat
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Vishal V Kamat
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Vidita V Kamat
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kaushal K Biyani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajit A Naik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vilas R Koranne
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramnath P Sarang
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Harinder Pal Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tej M Contractor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev B Rajgarhia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kamat Hotels (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Kamat Hotels (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamat Hotels (India) is ₹170.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kamat Hotels (India)?

The Kamat Hotels (India) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kamat Hotels (India)?

The market cap of Kamat Hotels (India) is ₹503.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kamat Hotels (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamat Hotels (India) are ₹172.30 and ₹170.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamat Hotels (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamat Hotels (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamat Hotels (India) is ₹368.95 and 52-week low of Kamat Hotels (India) is ₹142.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kamat Hotels (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kamat Hotels (India) has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, -9.32% for the past month, -3.2% over 3 months, -36.38% over 1 year, -9.07% across 3 years, and 29.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kamat Hotels (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamat Hotels (India) are 14.64 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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