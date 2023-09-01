Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.38
|-12.41
|-4.26
|63.48
|112.11
|507.47
|188.64
|8.23
|7.01
|7.22
|34.68
|43.96
|324.36
|220.88
|4.32
|3.19
|2.96
|14.26
|-18.18
|17.75
|65.78
|15.75
|29.80
|25.98
|70.37
|70.58
|212.76
|55.72
|7.52
|2.50
|16.57
|49.07
|48.34
|162.00
|242.40
|3.48
|12.03
|24.75
|48.35
|66.54
|241.92
|85.38
|1.46
|11.80
|14.64
|37.12
|51.22
|285.89
|39.87
|-1.03
|17.10
|31.16
|45.36
|50.84
|228.64
|139.39
|0.59
|11.31
|19.23
|20.73
|-2.06
|59.89
|-1.37
|0.09
|-0.12
|14.18
|-1.56
|-38.70
|19.42
|19.42
|9.10
|-0.11
|-1.61
|15.57
|35.42
|305.02
|109.94
|3.87
|-0.49
|0.35
|25.90
|14.16
|94.26
|12.19
|2.40
|-15.19
|0.55
|22.55
|36.66
|63.96
|18.30
|33.70
|30.82
|58.70
|79.80
|83.42
|257.84
|4.89
|25.63
|56.85
|42.82
|49.72
|5.72
|14.32
|-80.42
|4.50
|-4.00
|-11.22
|0.45
|-1.96
|541.03
|105.61
|6.88
|-14.12
|-4.84
|33.94
|36.68
|311.57
|107.01
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.43
|-2.08
|0.79
|19.95
|10.55
|93.94
|85.51
|0.29
|0.26
|-9.62
|115.38
|72.76
|151.05
|-33.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1986PLC039307 and registration number is 039307. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is ₹500.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is 1.96 and PB ratio of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is -12.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is ₹203.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is ₹255.00 and 52-week low of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is ₹80.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.