Here's the live share price of Kamat Hotels (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kamat Hotels (India)
|2.61
|-7.12
|-2.9
|-10.32
|-32.97
|-9.07
|29.55
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|1.95
|9.46
|5.86
|0.34
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.2
|-3.72
|3.83
|-9.21
|-26.73
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|13.07
|2.47
|-11.47
|-22.34
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-4.71
|-8.63
|-10.67
|-13.81
|13.5
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|8.28
|9.82
|-0.14
|-0.18
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|9.79
|14.1
|24.03
|27.35
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|7.91
|22.78
|17.33
|19.4
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|19.76
|13.89
|2.2
|-13.42
|-10.85
|1.8
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-2.25
|-10.8
|-22.85
|-18.84
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|16.82
|16.49
|12.47
|-13.52
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-4.84
|-7.85
|-14.48
|-22.57
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|21.85
|21.55
|4.39
|-29.54
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|31.36
|39.83
|45.99
|19.13
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|6.46
|-17.96
|-6.33
|-34.64
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|1.76
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-3.41
|19.73
|29.35
|26.23
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-0.95
|-4.01
|-25.18
|-34.56
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|0.44
|-8.17
|-21.43
|-31.02
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|2.92
|9.81
|1.53
|-21.75
|6.4
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kamat Hotels (India) has declined 32.97% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (0.34%), ITC Hotels (-26.73%), Jubilant Foodworks (-22.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Kamat Hotels (India) has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|168.35
|171.48
|10
|169.05
|171.4
|20
|175.82
|173.08
|50
|175.05
|174.69
|100
|173.02
|180.48
|200
|203.85
|197.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kamat Hotels (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.86%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|Kamat Hotels (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Kamat Hotels (In - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|Kamat Hotels (In - Update On Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Kamat Hotels (In - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Kamat Hotels (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1986PLC039307 and registration number is 039307. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamat Hotels (India) is ₹170.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kamat Hotels (India) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kamat Hotels (India) is ₹503.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamat Hotels (India) are ₹172.30 and ₹170.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamat Hotels (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamat Hotels (India) is ₹368.95 and 52-week low of Kamat Hotels (India) is ₹142.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kamat Hotels (India) has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, -9.32% for the past month, -3.2% over 3 months, -36.38% over 1 year, -9.07% across 3 years, and 29.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamat Hotels (India) are 14.64 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global