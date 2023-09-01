What is the Market Cap of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is ₹500.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is 1.96 and PB ratio of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is -12.39 as on .

What is the share price of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. is ₹203.20 as on .