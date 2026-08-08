Here's the live share price of Kamanwala Housing Construction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kamanwala Housing Construction
|4.89
|7.17
|-9.44
|-2.86
|-42.85
|21.98
|10.80
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kamanwala Housing Construction has declined 42.85% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Kamanwala Housing Construction has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.49
|16.08
|10
|15.49
|15.83
|20
|15.46
|15.73
|50
|16.12
|16.01
|100
|16.47
|16.43
|200
|17.19
|17.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kamanwala Housing Construction remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:54 PM IST IST
|Kamanwala Housing - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29, 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And
|Jul 10, 2026, 03:41 AM IST IST
|Kamanwala Housing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|Kamanwala Housing - Audited Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2026
|May 31, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|Kamanwala Housing - Audited Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 30-05-2026.
|May 31, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|Kamanwala Housing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30-05-2026
Source: Dion Global
Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC032655 and registration number is 032655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamanwala Housing Construction is ₹16.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kamanwala Housing Construction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kamanwala Housing Construction is ₹22.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamanwala Housing Construction are ₹16.93 and ₹16.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamanwala Housing Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamanwala Housing Construction is ₹28.88 and 52-week low of Kamanwala Housing Construction is ₹14.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kamanwala Housing Construction has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, 7.17% for the past month, -9.44% over 3 months, -42.85% over 1 year, 21.98% across 3 years, and 10.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamanwala Housing Construction are -8.03 and 0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global