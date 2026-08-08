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Kamanwala Housing Construction Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAMANWALA HOUSING CONSTRUCTION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Kamanwala Housing Construction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.30 Closed
0.31₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kamanwala Housing Construction Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.01₹16.93
₹16.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.00₹28.88
₹16.30
Open Price
₹16.65
Prev. Close
₹16.25
Volume
333

Source: Dion Global

Kamanwala Housing Construction Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kamanwala Housing Construction		4.897.17-9.44-2.86-42.8521.9810.80
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kamanwala Housing Construction has declined 42.85% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Kamanwala Housing Construction has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Kamanwala Housing Construction Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kamanwala Housing Construction Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.4916.08
1015.4915.83
2015.4615.73
5016.1216.01
10016.4716.43
20017.1917.03

Source: Dion Global

Kamanwala Housing Construction Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kamanwala Housing Construction remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kamanwala Housing Construction Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:54 PM IST ISTKamanwala Housing - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29, 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And
Jul 10, 2026, 03:41 AM IST ISTKamanwala Housing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTKamanwala Housing - Audited Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2026
May 31, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTKamanwala Housing - Audited Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 30-05-2026.
May 31, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTKamanwala Housing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30-05-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Kamanwala Housing Construction

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC032655 and registration number is 032655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandipkumar Andhariya
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Atul Attarsen Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pushpa Atul Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Jaipal Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shivam S Maniyar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kamanwala Housing Construction Share Price

What is the share price of Kamanwala Housing Construction?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamanwala Housing Construction is ₹16.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kamanwala Housing Construction?

The Kamanwala Housing Construction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kamanwala Housing Construction?

The market cap of Kamanwala Housing Construction is ₹22.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kamanwala Housing Construction?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamanwala Housing Construction are ₹16.93 and ₹16.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamanwala Housing Construction?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamanwala Housing Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamanwala Housing Construction is ₹28.88 and 52-week low of Kamanwala Housing Construction is ₹14.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kamanwala Housing Construction performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kamanwala Housing Construction has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, 7.17% for the past month, -9.44% over 3 months, -42.85% over 1 year, 21.98% across 3 years, and 10.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kamanwala Housing Construction?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamanwala Housing Construction are -8.03 and 0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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