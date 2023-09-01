Follow Us

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. Share Price

KAMANWALA HOUSING CONSTRUCTION LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.50 Closed
5.210.52
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.75₹10.95
₹10.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.12₹13.00
₹10.50
Open Price
₹10.95
Prev. Close
₹9.98
Volume
13,960

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.05
  • R211.6
  • R312.25
  • Pivot
    10.4
  • S19.85
  • S29.2
  • S38.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.49.87
  • 109.569.66
  • 209.339.4
  • 509.439.12
  • 1009.359.01
  • 20011.349.1

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.0619.8617.9816.4124.7089.195.00
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. Share Holdings

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd.

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC032655 and registration number is 032655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandipkumar Andhariya
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Atul Attarsen Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pushpa Atul Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivam S Maniyar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Jaipal Jain
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd.?

The market cap of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is ₹14.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is -1.81 and PB ratio of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is 0.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is ₹10.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is ₹7.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

