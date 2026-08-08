What is the share price of Kamanwala Housing Construction? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamanwala Housing Construction is ₹16.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Kamanwala Housing Construction? The Kamanwala Housing Construction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kamanwala Housing Construction? The market cap of Kamanwala Housing Construction is ₹22.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kamanwala Housing Construction? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamanwala Housing Construction are ₹16.93 and ₹16.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamanwala Housing Construction? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamanwala Housing Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamanwala Housing Construction is ₹28.88 and 52-week low of Kamanwala Housing Construction is ₹14.00 as on .

How has the Kamanwala Housing Construction performed historically in terms of returns? The Kamanwala Housing Construction has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, 7.17% for the past month, -9.44% over 3 months, -42.85% over 1 year, 21.98% across 3 years, and 10.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kamanwala Housing Construction? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamanwala Housing Construction are -8.03 and 0.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global