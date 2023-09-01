Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC032655 and registration number is 032655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.