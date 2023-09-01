Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC032655 and registration number is 032655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is ₹14.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is -1.81 and PB ratio of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is 0.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is ₹10.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd. is ₹7.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.