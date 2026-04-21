What is the share price of Jaihind Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaihind Industries is ₹39.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Jaihind Industries? The Jaihind Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jaihind Industries? The market cap of Jaihind Industries is ₹25.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jaihind Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaihind Industries are ₹40.40 and ₹38.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaihind Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaihind Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaihind Industries is ₹67.60 and 52-week low of Jaihind Industries is ₹37.50 as on .

How has the Jaihind Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Jaihind Industries has shown returns of 1.82% over the past day, -18.33% for the past month, -3.33% over 3 months, -35.53% over 1 year, 12.37% across 3 years, and 67.2% over 5 years.