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Jaihind Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAIHIND INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Jaihind Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.20 Closed
1.82₹ 0.70
As on Apr 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Jaihind Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.50₹40.40
₹39.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.50₹67.60
₹39.20
Open Price
₹38.50
Prev. Close
₹38.50
Volume
197

Jaihind Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jaihind Industries		0.38-14.04-6.22-23.72-35.5312.3767.2
Garware Technical Fibres		7.3410.138.78-16.19-25.34.474.65
Sanathan Textiles		-1.3913.864.65-14.98-3.72.511.5
Jindal Worldwide		7.7132.598.11-30.26-62.79-28.5423.86
Aayush Art and Bullion		0.773.593.3914.5539.48158.59123.06
GHCL Textiles		7.7223.9328.8414.457.917.894.66
VTM		-2.25-6.7131.6524.13-9.4856.3952.81
Voith Paper Fabrics India		3.6810.193.83-16.572.2914.497.88
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		6.5631.7335.073.58-9.52-7.77-0.68
True Green Bio Energy		3.95-17.28111.4858.7221.4479.3856
Kesoram Industries		7.1438.08-2.47100.75244.98-43.81-29.52
Osiajee Texfab		-1.96-3.77-11.7317.44138.5584.3774.42
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		3.7711.795.33-11.73-16.8627.1342.99
Game Changers Texfab		-0.2212.01-15.744.484.481.470.88
RRIL		-0.97.87-6.4-27.72-16.790.531.8
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		4.2120.737.33-11.67-30.86-17.13-9.98
Hari Govind International		0-54.7115.41322.0961.6133.38
Globus Power Generation		11.130.4824.17-0.26-8.765.6417.78
Premco Global		-0.512.22-0.96-5.17-0.756.195.55
Anand Rayons		-11.62-12.06-83.14-86.32-73.0313.3315.07

Over the last one year, Jaihind Industries has declined 35.53% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-25.30%), Sanathan Textiles (-3.70%), Jindal Worldwide (-62.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Jaihind Industries has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.65%) and Sanathan Textiles (1.50%).

Jaihind Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Jaihind Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.3439.28
1040.2540.74
2044.7943.36
5046.2745.92
10047.2547.75
20052.3749.02

Jaihind Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jaihind Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jaihind Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 13, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTJaihind Synthetics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 07, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTJaihind Synthetics - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Mar 31, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTJaihind Synthetics - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Feb 16, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTJaihind Synthetics - Clarification W.R.T Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 13, 2026
Feb 13, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTJaihind Synthetics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 13, 2026

About Jaihind Industries

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1986PLC040093 and registration number is 040093. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Deviben Dinesh Doshi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Jayntalal Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Paresh Vinodray Savani
    Director
  • Mr. Dipesh Bhupendra Sushania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Pramod Maheta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rinal Vijay Doshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jaihind Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Jaihind Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaihind Industries is ₹39.20 as on Apr 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jaihind Industries?

The Jaihind Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jaihind Industries?

The market cap of Jaihind Industries is ₹25.27 Cr as on Apr 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jaihind Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaihind Industries are ₹40.40 and ₹38.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaihind Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaihind Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaihind Industries is ₹67.60 and 52-week low of Jaihind Industries is ₹37.50 as on Apr 20, 2026.

How has the Jaihind Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jaihind Industries has shown returns of 1.82% over the past day, -18.33% for the past month, -3.33% over 3 months, -35.53% over 1 year, 12.37% across 3 years, and 67.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jaihind Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaihind Industries are -2,305.88 and 1.95 on Apr 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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