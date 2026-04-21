Here's the live share price of Jaihind Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jaihind Industries
|0.38
|-14.04
|-6.22
|-23.72
|-35.53
|12.37
|67.2
|Garware Technical Fibres
|7.34
|10.13
|8.78
|-16.19
|-25.3
|4.47
|4.65
|Sanathan Textiles
|-1.39
|13.86
|4.65
|-14.98
|-3.7
|2.51
|1.5
|Jindal Worldwide
|7.71
|32.59
|8.11
|-30.26
|-62.79
|-28.54
|23.86
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|0.77
|3.59
|3.39
|14.55
|39.48
|158.59
|123.06
|GHCL Textiles
|7.72
|23.93
|28.84
|14.45
|7.91
|7.89
|4.66
|VTM
|-2.25
|-6.71
|31.65
|24.13
|-9.48
|56.39
|52.81
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|3.68
|10.19
|3.83
|-16.57
|2.29
|14.49
|7.88
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|6.56
|31.73
|35.07
|3.58
|-9.52
|-7.77
|-0.68
|True Green Bio Energy
|3.95
|-17.28
|111.48
|58.72
|21.44
|79.38
|56
|Kesoram Industries
|7.14
|38.08
|-2.47
|100.75
|244.98
|-43.81
|-29.52
|Osiajee Texfab
|-1.96
|-3.77
|-11.73
|17.44
|138.55
|84.37
|74.42
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|3.77
|11.79
|5.33
|-11.73
|-16.86
|27.13
|42.99
|Game Changers Texfab
|-0.22
|12.01
|-15.74
|4.48
|4.48
|1.47
|0.88
|RRIL
|-0.9
|7.87
|-6.4
|-27.72
|-16.79
|0.53
|1.8
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|4.21
|20.73
|7.33
|-11.67
|-30.86
|-17.13
|-9.98
|Hari Govind International
|0
|-5
|4.71
|15.41
|322.09
|61.61
|33.38
|Globus Power Generation
|11.1
|30.48
|24.17
|-0.26
|-8.76
|5.64
|17.78
|Premco Global
|-0.51
|2.22
|-0.96
|-5.17
|-0.75
|6.19
|5.55
|Anand Rayons
|-11.62
|-12.06
|-83.14
|-86.32
|-73.03
|13.33
|15.07
Over the last one year, Jaihind Industries has declined 35.53% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-25.30%), Sanathan Textiles (-3.70%), Jindal Worldwide (-62.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Jaihind Industries has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.65%) and Sanathan Textiles (1.50%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.34
|39.28
|10
|40.25
|40.74
|20
|44.79
|43.36
|50
|46.27
|45.92
|100
|47.25
|47.75
|200
|52.37
|49.02
In the latest quarter, Jaihind Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 13, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|Jaihind Synthetics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 07, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Jaihind Synthetics - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Mar 31, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Jaihind Synthetics - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Feb 16, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Jaihind Synthetics - Clarification W.R.T Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 13, 2026
|Feb 13, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Jaihind Synthetics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 13, 2026
Jaihind Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1986PLC040093 and registration number is 040093. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaihind Industries is ₹39.20 as on Apr 20, 2026.
The Jaihind Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jaihind Industries is ₹25.27 Cr as on Apr 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaihind Industries are ₹40.40 and ₹38.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaihind Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaihind Industries is ₹67.60 and 52-week low of Jaihind Industries is ₹37.50 as on Apr 20, 2026.
The Jaihind Industries has shown returns of 1.82% over the past day, -18.33% for the past month, -3.33% over 3 months, -35.53% over 1 year, 12.37% across 3 years, and 67.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaihind Industries are -2,305.88 and 1.95 on Apr 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.