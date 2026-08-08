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Invigorated Business Consulting Share Price

NSE
BSE

INVIGORATED BUSINESS CONSULTING

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Invigorated Business Consulting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.37 Closed
-4.50₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Invigorated Business Consulting Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.25₹6.80
₹6.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.61₹9.88
₹6.37
Open Price
₹6.67
Prev. Close
₹6.67
Volume
4,965

Source: Dion Global

Invigorated Business Consulting Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Invigorated Business Consulting		-4.07-4.78-0.621.11-16.951.236.63
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Invigorated Business Consulting has declined 16.95% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Invigorated Business Consulting has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Invigorated Business Consulting Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Invigorated Business Consulting Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.516.4
106.366.4
206.366.39
506.376.37
1006.236.35
2006.466.49

Source: Dion Global

Invigorated Business Consulting Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Invigorated Business Consulting remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Invigorated Business Consulting Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTInvigorated Business - Letter To Shareholders Providing The Weblink Of Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
Aug 07, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTInvigorated Business - Notice Of Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For FY 2025-26
Aug 07, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTInvigorated Business - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 01, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTInvigorated Business - Closure Of Register Of Members And Share Transfer Book
Jul 31, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTInvigorated Business - Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, September 02, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Invigorated Business Consulting

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200CH1987PLC033652 and registration number is 033652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Parveen Kaushik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumit Raj
    Director
  • Mr. Kamal Sachdeva
    Director
  • Ms. Moni Singh
    Director

FAQs on Invigorated Business Consulting Share Price

What is the share price of Invigorated Business Consulting?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Invigorated Business Consulting is ₹6.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Invigorated Business Consulting?

The Invigorated Business Consulting is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Invigorated Business Consulting?

The market cap of Invigorated Business Consulting is ₹25.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Invigorated Business Consulting?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Invigorated Business Consulting are ₹6.80 and ₹6.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Invigorated Business Consulting?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Invigorated Business Consulting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Invigorated Business Consulting is ₹9.88 and 52-week low of Invigorated Business Consulting is ₹4.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Invigorated Business Consulting performed historically in terms of returns?

The Invigorated Business Consulting has shown returns of -4.5% over the past day, -4.78% for the past month, -0.62% over 3 months, -16.95% over 1 year, 1.23% across 3 years, and 6.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Invigorated Business Consulting?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Invigorated Business Consulting are 0.00 and -0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Invigorated Business Consulting News

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