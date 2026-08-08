Here's the live share price of Invigorated Business Consulting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Invigorated Business Consulting
|-4.07
|-4.78
|-0.62
|1.11
|-16.95
|1.23
|6.63
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Invigorated Business Consulting has declined 16.95% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Invigorated Business Consulting has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.51
|6.4
|10
|6.36
|6.4
|20
|6.36
|6.39
|50
|6.37
|6.37
|100
|6.23
|6.35
|200
|6.46
|6.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Invigorated Business Consulting remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Invigorated Business - Letter To Shareholders Providing The Weblink Of Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Invigorated Business - Notice Of Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For FY 2025-26
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Invigorated Business - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Invigorated Business - Closure Of Register Of Members And Share Transfer Book
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Invigorated Business - Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, September 02, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200CH1987PLC033652 and registration number is 033652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Invigorated Business Consulting is ₹6.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Invigorated Business Consulting is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Invigorated Business Consulting is ₹25.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Invigorated Business Consulting are ₹6.80 and ₹6.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Invigorated Business Consulting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Invigorated Business Consulting is ₹9.88 and 52-week low of Invigorated Business Consulting is ₹4.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Invigorated Business Consulting has shown returns of -4.5% over the past day, -4.78% for the past month, -0.62% over 3 months, -16.95% over 1 year, 1.23% across 3 years, and 6.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Invigorated Business Consulting are 0.00 and -0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global