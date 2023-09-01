What is the Market Cap of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd.? The market cap of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. is ₹26.04 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd.? P/E ratio of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. is -71.89 and PB ratio of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. is -0.15 as on .

What is the share price of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. is ₹6.47 as on .