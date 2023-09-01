Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INVIGORATED BUSINESS CONSULTING LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.47 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.17₹6.47
₹6.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.44₹8.09
₹6.47
Open Price
₹6.17
Prev. Close
₹6.47
Volume
0

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.57
  • R26.67
  • R36.87
  • Pivot
    6.37
  • S16.27
  • S26.07
  • S35.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.046.38
  • 107.296.54
  • 206.856.46
  • 506.56.17
  • 1006.166.05
  • 2005.475.85

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.3737.3722.77-7.17152.7349.42
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. Share Holdings

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd.

Escorts Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110CH1987PLC033652 and registration number is 033652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Behl
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vinod Dixit
    Director
  • Ms. Moni Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Sumit Raj
    Director

FAQs on Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd.?

The market cap of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. is ₹26.04 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. is -71.89 and PB ratio of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. is -0.15 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. is ₹6.47 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. is ₹8.09 and 52-week low of Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd. is ₹4.44 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data