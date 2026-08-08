Here's the live share price of Indo-MIM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indo-MIM has gained 16.91% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), PTC Industries (27.62%), Craftsman Automation (62.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo-MIM has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and PTC Industries (78.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|456.98
|771.41
|10
|228.49
|0
|20
|114.25
|0
|50
|45.7
|0
|100
|22.85
|0
|200
|11.42
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Indo-MIM - Intimation Under Regulation 8 (2) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider Trading),
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Indo-MIM - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Re
Source: Dion Global
Indo-MIM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28110KA1996PLC137499 and registration number is 137499. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2795.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo-MIM is ₹867.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo-MIM is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indo-MIM is ₹42,883.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo-MIM are ₹908.80 and ₹850.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo-MIM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo-MIM is ₹908.80 and 52-week low of Indo-MIM is ₹701.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo-MIM has shown returns of -1.57% over the past day, 16.91% for the past month, 16.91% over 3 months, 16.91% over 1 year, 5.35% across 3 years, and 3.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo-MIM are 0.00 and 15.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global