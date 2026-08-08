Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Indo-MIM Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDO-MIM

Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Indo-MIM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹867.25 Closed
-1.57₹ -13.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Indo-MIM Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹850.20₹908.80
₹867.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹701.00₹908.80
₹867.25
Open Price
₹896.05
Prev. Close
₹881.10
Volume
3,93,511

Source: Dion Global

Indo-MIM Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indo-MIM has gained 16.91% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), PTC Industries (27.62%), Craftsman Automation (62.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo-MIM has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and PTC Industries (78.35%).

Indo-MIM Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indo-MIM Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5456.98771.41
10228.490
20114.250
5045.70
10022.850
20011.420

Source: Dion Global

Indo-MIM Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Indo-MIM Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTIndo-MIM - Intimation Under Regulation 8 (2) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider Trading),
Aug 07, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTIndo-MIM - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Re

Source: Dion Global

About Indo-MIM

Indo-MIM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28110KA1996PLC137499 and registration number is 137499. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2795.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Chivukula
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishna Chivukula Jr.
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jagadamba Chandrasekhar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Raj Chivukula
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sujitha Karnad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajni Anil Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Roger William Bradley
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Meera Shankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indo-MIM Share Price

What is the share price of Indo-MIM?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo-MIM is ₹867.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indo-MIM?

The Indo-MIM is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo-MIM?

The market cap of Indo-MIM is ₹42,883.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo-MIM?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo-MIM are ₹908.80 and ₹850.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo-MIM?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo-MIM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo-MIM is ₹908.80 and 52-week low of Indo-MIM is ₹701.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indo-MIM performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indo-MIM has shown returns of -1.57% over the past day, 16.91% for the past month, 16.91% over 3 months, 16.91% over 1 year, 5.35% across 3 years, and 3.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo-MIM?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo-MIM are 0.00 and 15.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indo-MIM News

More Indo-MIM News
Market Pulse