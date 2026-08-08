What is the share price of Indo-MIM? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo-MIM is ₹867.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Indo-MIM? The Indo-MIM is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo-MIM? The market cap of Indo-MIM is ₹42,883.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo-MIM? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo-MIM are ₹908.80 and ₹850.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo-MIM? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo-MIM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo-MIM is ₹908.80 and 52-week low of Indo-MIM is ₹701.00 as on .

How has the Indo-MIM performed historically in terms of returns? The Indo-MIM has shown returns of -1.57% over the past day, 16.91% for the past month, 16.91% over 3 months, 16.91% over 1 year, 5.35% across 3 years, and 3.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo-MIM? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo-MIM are 0.00 and 15.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global