Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Indo Credit Capital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDO CREDIT CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.55 Closed
-3.73-0.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indo Credit Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.55₹1.55
₹1.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.57₹1.98
₹1.55
Open Price
₹1.55
Prev. Close
₹1.61
Volume
400

Indo Credit Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.55
  • R21.55
  • R31.55
  • Pivot
    1.55
  • S11.55
  • S21.55
  • S31.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.811.69
  • 101.771.73
  • 201.611.73
  • 501.061.53
  • 1000.791.27
  • 2000.831.25

Indo Credit Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.19-9.36-9.36-21.72-14.84198.08124.64
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Indo Credit Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Indo Credit Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Indo Credit Capital Ltd.

Indo Credit Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC020651 and registration number is 020651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramkaran Saini
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Bhanwar Kanvar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravinkumar Chavada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhanwarsinh Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chiman Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indo Credit Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Credit Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Indo Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹1.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo Credit Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indo Credit Capital Ltd. is -5.02 and PB ratio of Indo Credit Capital Ltd. is 0.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indo Credit Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Credit Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Credit Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹1.98 and 52-week low of Indo Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data