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Indo Credit Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDO CREDIT CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Indo Credit Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.25 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 24, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indo Credit Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.25₹10.25
₹10.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.11₹12.94
₹10.25
Open Price
₹10.25
Prev. Close
₹10.25
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Indo Credit Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo Credit Capital		-0.4926.08-17.67172.61229.5881.6580.16
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indo Credit Capital has gained 229.58% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Credit Capital has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Indo Credit Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indo Credit Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.2810.22
1010.1210.01
209.389.77
5010.079.54
1008.558.34
2005.086.26

Source: Dion Global

Indo Credit Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indo Credit Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 85.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indo Credit Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTIndo Credit Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTIndo Credit Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTIndo Credit Capital - Reg 32
May 27, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTIndo Credit Capital - Audited Financial Results Along With Audit Report For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 27, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTIndo Credit Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year

Source: Dion Global

About Indo Credit Capital

Indo Credit Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC020651 and registration number is 020651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramkaran Saini
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Bhanwar Kanvar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravinkumar Chavada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhanwarsinh Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chiman Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indo Credit Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Indo Credit Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Credit Capital is ₹10.25 as on Jul 24, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indo Credit Capital?

The Indo Credit Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Credit Capital?

The market cap of Indo Credit Capital is ₹7.41 Cr as on Jul 24, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Credit Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Credit Capital are ₹10.25 and ₹10.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Credit Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Credit Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Credit Capital is ₹12.94 and 52-week low of Indo Credit Capital is ₹3.11 as on Jul 24, 2026.

How has the Indo Credit Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indo Credit Capital has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 26.08% for the past month, -17.67% over 3 months, 229.58% over 1 year, 81.65% across 3 years, and 80.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Credit Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Credit Capital are 122.02 and 1.26 on Jul 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indo Credit Capital News

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