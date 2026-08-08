Here's the live share price of Indo Credit Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo Credit Capital
|-0.49
|26.08
|-17.67
|172.61
|229.58
|81.65
|80.16
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indo Credit Capital has gained 229.58% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Credit Capital has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.28
|10.22
|10
|10.12
|10.01
|20
|9.38
|9.77
|50
|10.07
|9.54
|100
|8.55
|8.34
|200
|5.08
|6.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indo Credit Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 85.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Indo Credit Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Indo Credit Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Indo Credit Capital - Reg 32
|May 27, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Indo Credit Capital - Audited Financial Results Along With Audit Report For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Indo Credit Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year
Source: Dion Global
Indo Credit Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC020651 and registration number is 020651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Credit Capital is ₹10.25 as on Jul 24, 2026.
The Indo Credit Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indo Credit Capital is ₹7.41 Cr as on Jul 24, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Credit Capital are ₹10.25 and ₹10.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Credit Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Credit Capital is ₹12.94 and 52-week low of Indo Credit Capital is ₹3.11 as on Jul 24, 2026.
The Indo Credit Capital has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 26.08% for the past month, -17.67% over 3 months, 229.58% over 1 year, 81.65% across 3 years, and 80.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Credit Capital are 122.02 and 1.26 on Jul 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global