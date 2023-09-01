What is the Market Cap of Indo Credit Capital Ltd.? The market cap of Indo Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹1.12 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo Credit Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indo Credit Capital Ltd. is -5.02 and PB ratio of Indo Credit Capital Ltd. is 0.19 as on .

What is the share price of Indo Credit Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹1.55 as on .