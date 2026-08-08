What is the share price of Indo Credit Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Credit Capital is ₹10.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Indo Credit Capital? The Indo Credit Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Credit Capital? The market cap of Indo Credit Capital is ₹7.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Credit Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Credit Capital are ₹10.25 and ₹10.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Credit Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Credit Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Credit Capital is ₹12.94 and 52-week low of Indo Credit Capital is ₹3.11 as on .

How has the Indo Credit Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Indo Credit Capital has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 26.08% for the past month, -17.67% over 3 months, 229.58% over 1 year, 81.65% across 3 years, and 80.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Credit Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Credit Capital are 122.02 and 1.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global