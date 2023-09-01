Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-4.99
|-9.90
|-10.20
|-14.44
|-15.23
|-15.23
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1981PLC025354 and registration number is 025354. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is ₹1.39 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is -7.24 and PB ratio of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is -0.33 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is ₹92.40 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is ₹92.40 as on Aug 21, 2023.