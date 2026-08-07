Here's the live share price of IDream Film Infrastructure Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IDream Film Infrastructure Company
|-0.31
|0.55
|82.71
|108.38
|290.66
|89.14
|39.12
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IDream Film Infrastructure Company has gained 290.66% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, IDream Film Infrastructure Company has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|637.64
|635.41
|10
|627.54
|627.64
|20
|612.18
|599.12
|50
|471.7
|500.67
|100
|330.52
|390.41
|200
|233.69
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IDream Film Infrastructure Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.72%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|IDream Film Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|IDream Film Infra. - Intimation Of Receipt Of Trading Approval Letter From BSE Limited
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|IDream Film Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:50 AM IST IST
|IDream Film Infra. - Intimation Of Receipt Of Trading Approval Letters From BSE Limited
|Jun 25, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|IDream Film Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1981PLC025354 and registration number is 025354. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDream Film Infrastructure Company is ₹625.25 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The IDream Film Infrastructure Company is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IDream Film Infrastructure Company is ₹9.38 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IDream Film Infrastructure Company are ₹625.25 and ₹625.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDream Film Infrastructure Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDream Film Infrastructure Company is ₹644.00 and 52-week low of IDream Film Infrastructure Company is ₹160.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The IDream Film Infrastructure Company has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 0.55% for the past month, 82.71% over 3 months, 290.66% over 1 year, 89.14% across 3 years, and 39.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IDream Film Infrastructure Company are -40.57 and -1.28 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global