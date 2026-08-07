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IDream Film Infrastructure Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

IDREAM FILM INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of IDream Film Infrastructure Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹625.25 Closed
-2.00₹ -12.75
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IDream Film Infrastructure Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹625.25₹625.25
₹625.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹160.05₹644.00
₹625.25
Open Price
₹625.25
Prev. Close
₹638.00
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IDream Film Infrastructure Company		-0.310.5582.71108.38290.6689.1439.12
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IDream Film Infrastructure Company has gained 290.66% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, IDream Film Infrastructure Company has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5637.64635.41
10627.54627.64
20612.18599.12
50471.7500.67
100330.52390.41
200233.690

Source: Dion Global

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IDream Film Infrastructure Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.72%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IDream Film Infrastructure Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTIDream Film Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
Aug 05, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTIDream Film Infra. - Intimation Of Receipt Of Trading Approval Letter From BSE Limited
Jul 22, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTIDream Film Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 18, 2026, 03:50 AM IST ISTIDream Film Infra. - Intimation Of Receipt Of Trading Approval Letters From BSE Limited
Jun 25, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTIDream Film Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About IDream Film Infrastructure Company

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1981PLC025354 and registration number is 025354. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Kalpana Morakhia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paresh Shrikrishna Kadam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhiresh Kusheshwar Thakur
    Independent Director

FAQs on IDream Film Infrastructure Company Share Price

What is the share price of IDream Film Infrastructure Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDream Film Infrastructure Company is ₹625.25 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is IDream Film Infrastructure Company?

The IDream Film Infrastructure Company is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IDream Film Infrastructure Company?

The market cap of IDream Film Infrastructure Company is ₹9.38 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IDream Film Infrastructure Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IDream Film Infrastructure Company are ₹625.25 and ₹625.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IDream Film Infrastructure Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDream Film Infrastructure Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDream Film Infrastructure Company is ₹644.00 and 52-week low of IDream Film Infrastructure Company is ₹160.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the IDream Film Infrastructure Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The IDream Film Infrastructure Company has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 0.55% for the past month, 82.71% over 3 months, 290.66% over 1 year, 89.14% across 3 years, and 39.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IDream Film Infrastructure Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IDream Film Infrastructure Company are -40.57 and -1.28 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

IDream Film Infrastructure Company News

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