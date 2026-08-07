What is the share price of IDream Film Infrastructure Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDream Film Infrastructure Company is ₹625.25 as on .

What kind of stock is IDream Film Infrastructure Company? The IDream Film Infrastructure Company is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IDream Film Infrastructure Company? The market cap of IDream Film Infrastructure Company is ₹9.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IDream Film Infrastructure Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of IDream Film Infrastructure Company are ₹625.25 and ₹625.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IDream Film Infrastructure Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDream Film Infrastructure Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDream Film Infrastructure Company is ₹644.00 and 52-week low of IDream Film Infrastructure Company is ₹160.05 as on .

How has the IDream Film Infrastructure Company performed historically in terms of returns? The IDream Film Infrastructure Company has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 0.55% for the past month, 82.71% over 3 months, 290.66% over 1 year, 89.14% across 3 years, and 39.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IDream Film Infrastructure Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IDream Film Infrastructure Company are -40.57 and -1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global