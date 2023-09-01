Follow Us

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. Share Price

IDREAM FILM INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹92.40 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.40₹97.25
₹92.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.40₹108.00
₹92.40
Open Price
₹97.25
Prev. Close
₹92.40
Volume
0

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R195.63
  • R298.87
  • R3100.48
  • Pivot
    94.02
  • S190.78
  • S289.17
  • S385.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5114.4698.98
  • 10113.75102.03
  • 20111.8105.31
  • 50108.38109.84
  • 100156.260
  • 200266.820

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.99-9.90-10.20-14.44-15.23-15.23
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. Share Holdings

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd.

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1981PLC025354 and registration number is 025354. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Kalpana Morakhia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amola Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kate
    Independent Director

FAQs on IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd.?

The market cap of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is ₹1.39 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is -7.24 and PB ratio of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is -0.33 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is ₹92.40 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd. is ₹92.40 as on Aug 21, 2023.

