Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HISAR SPINNING MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.00₹40.00
₹40.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.85₹86.45
₹40.00
Open Price
₹40.00
Prev. Close
₹40.00
Volume
0

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140
  • R240
  • R340
  • Pivot
    40
  • S140
  • S240
  • S340

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.5439.39
  • 1056.3740.16
  • 2053.4142.07
  • 5042.2746.06
  • 10041.5849.17
  • 20034.8147.88

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.56-8.05-31.28-17.1011.58104.60166.67
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd.

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112HR1992PLC031621 and registration number is 031621. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mithlesh Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anurag Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sapna Kansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Goel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Suri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudesh Kumar Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹14.94 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. is 5.35 and PB ratio of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.74 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹86.45 and 52-week low of Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹35.85 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data