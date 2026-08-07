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Hisar Spinning Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

HISAR SPINNING MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Hisar Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.35 Closed
4.82₹ 2.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hisar Spinning Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.35₹49.35
₹49.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.30₹67.13
₹49.35
Open Price
₹49.35
Prev. Close
₹47.08
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Hisar Spinning Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hisar Spinning Mills		9.7910.600.71-18.97-5.464.6221.88
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hisar Spinning Mills has declined 5.46% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Hisar Spinning Mills has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Hisar Spinning Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hisar Spinning Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.2244.3
1043.4844.38
2046.1245.54
5051.5348.46
10051.7550.47
20054.6651.62

Source: Dion Global

Hisar Spinning Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hisar Spinning Mills saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.38%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hisar Spinning Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTHisar Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Un -Audited Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTHisar Spinning - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 04:30 PM IST ISTHisar Spinning - Report On Re-Lodgement Of Physical Shares
Jun 15, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTHisar Spinning - Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests For Physical Shares
May 29, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTHisar Spinning - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Hisar Spinning Mills

Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112HR1992PLC031621 and registration number is 031621. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mithlesh Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anurag Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sapna Kansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Goel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Suri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudesh Kumar Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hisar Spinning Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Hisar Spinning Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hisar Spinning Mills is ₹49.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hisar Spinning Mills?

The Hisar Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hisar Spinning Mills?

The market cap of Hisar Spinning Mills is ₹18.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hisar Spinning Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hisar Spinning Mills are ₹49.35 and ₹49.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hisar Spinning Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hisar Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hisar Spinning Mills is ₹67.13 and 52-week low of Hisar Spinning Mills is ₹40.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hisar Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hisar Spinning Mills has shown returns of 4.82% over the past day, 10.6% for the past month, 0.71% over 3 months, -5.46% over 1 year, 4.62% across 3 years, and 21.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hisar Spinning Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hisar Spinning Mills are 5.58 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hisar Spinning Mills News

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