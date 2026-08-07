Here's the live share price of Hisar Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hisar Spinning Mills
|9.79
|10.60
|0.71
|-18.97
|-5.46
|4.62
|21.88
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hisar Spinning Mills has declined 5.46% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Hisar Spinning Mills has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.22
|44.3
|10
|43.48
|44.38
|20
|46.12
|45.54
|50
|51.53
|48.46
|100
|51.75
|50.47
|200
|54.66
|51.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hisar Spinning Mills saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.38%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Hisar Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Un -Audited Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Hisar Spinning - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 04:30 PM IST IST
|Hisar Spinning - Report On Re-Lodgement Of Physical Shares
|Jun 15, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Hisar Spinning - Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests For Physical Shares
|May 29, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Hisar Spinning - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112HR1992PLC031621 and registration number is 031621. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hisar Spinning Mills is ₹49.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hisar Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hisar Spinning Mills is ₹18.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hisar Spinning Mills are ₹49.35 and ₹49.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hisar Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hisar Spinning Mills is ₹67.13 and 52-week low of Hisar Spinning Mills is ₹40.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hisar Spinning Mills has shown returns of 4.82% over the past day, 10.6% for the past month, 0.71% over 3 months, -5.46% over 1 year, 4.62% across 3 years, and 21.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hisar Spinning Mills are 5.58 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global