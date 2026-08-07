What is the share price of Hisar Spinning Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hisar Spinning Mills is ₹49.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Hisar Spinning Mills? The Hisar Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hisar Spinning Mills? The market cap of Hisar Spinning Mills is ₹18.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hisar Spinning Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hisar Spinning Mills are ₹49.35 and ₹49.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hisar Spinning Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hisar Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hisar Spinning Mills is ₹67.13 and 52-week low of Hisar Spinning Mills is ₹40.30 as on .

How has the Hisar Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Hisar Spinning Mills has shown returns of 4.82% over the past day, 10.6% for the past month, 0.71% over 3 months, -5.46% over 1 year, 4.62% across 3 years, and 21.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hisar Spinning Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hisar Spinning Mills are 5.58 and 0.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global