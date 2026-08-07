Here's the live share price of Hindustan Tin Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Tin Works
|1.54
|-1.92
|-11.23
|-23.82
|-30.57
|-8.61
|-3.13
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.6
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.4
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.5
|-27.71
|0.5
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.7
|-0.62
|-11.4
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.1
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.9
|-9.59
|-18.6
|-4.8
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.9
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.7
|90.43
|76.1
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Tin Works has declined 30.57% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Tin Works has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|102.13
|102.76
|10
|102.08
|102.67
|20
|103.29
|103.25
|50
|105.69
|105.2
|100
|105.92
|108.65
|200
|116.53
|117.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Tin Works saw a rise in promoter holding to 41.11%, while DII stake increased to 7.94%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Hind. Tin Works - Board Meeting Intimation for Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (LODR), 2015, Notice Of The Board Meetin
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Hind. Tin Works - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Hind. Tin Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 01, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|Hind. Tin Works - INTIMATION REGARDING SPECIAL WINDOW
|Jun 24, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Hind. Tin Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1958PLC003006 and registration number is 003006. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of containers such as tins and cans for food products and boxes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 420.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Tin Works is ₹102.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Tin Works is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Tin Works is ₹106.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Tin Works are ₹103.80 and ₹101.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Tin Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Tin Works is ₹162.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Tin Works is ₹87.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Tin Works has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, -1.92% for the past month, -11.23% over 3 months, -30.57% over 1 year, -8.61% across 3 years, and -3.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Tin Works are 12.76 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.
Source: Dion Global