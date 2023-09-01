Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1958PLC003006 and registration number is 003006. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of containers such as tins and cans for food products and boxes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 409.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.