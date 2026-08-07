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Hindustan Tin Works Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDUSTAN TIN WORKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Tin Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹102.00 Closed
0.94₹ 0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Tin Works Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.60₹103.80
₹102.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.05₹162.00
₹102.00
Open Price
₹103.00
Prev. Close
₹101.05
Volume
615

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Tin Works Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Tin Works		1.54-1.92-11.23-23.82-30.57-8.61-3.13
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.696.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.4-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.5-27.710.533.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.7-0.62-11.4
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.1-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.9-9.59-18.6-4.8-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.955.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.790.4376.110.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Tin Works has declined 30.57% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Tin Works has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Hindustan Tin Works Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Tin Works Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5102.13102.76
10102.08102.67
20103.29103.25
50105.69105.2
100105.92108.65
200116.53117.35

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Tin Works Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Tin Works saw a rise in promoter holding to 41.11%, while DII stake increased to 7.94%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindustan Tin Works Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTHind. Tin Works - Board Meeting Intimation for Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (LODR), 2015, Notice Of The Board Meetin
Jul 08, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTHind. Tin Works - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTHind. Tin Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 01, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTHind. Tin Works - INTIMATION REGARDING SPECIAL WINDOW
Jun 24, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTHind. Tin Works - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Tin Works

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1958PLC003006 and registration number is 003006. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of containers such as tins and cans for food products and boxes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 420.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Bhatia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanajy Bhatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P P Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vipin Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Abrol
    Director
  • Mrs. Sushmita Singha
    Director

FAQs on Hindustan Tin Works Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Tin Works?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Tin Works is ₹102.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Tin Works?

The Hindustan Tin Works is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Tin Works?

The market cap of Hindustan Tin Works is ₹106.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Tin Works?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Tin Works are ₹103.80 and ₹101.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Tin Works?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Tin Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Tin Works is ₹162.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Tin Works is ₹87.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Tin Works performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Tin Works has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, -1.92% for the past month, -11.23% over 3 months, -30.57% over 1 year, -8.61% across 3 years, and -3.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Tin Works?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Tin Works are 12.76 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Tin Works News

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