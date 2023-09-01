Follow Us

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. Share Price

HINDUSTAN TIN WORKS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹120.95 Closed
-0.04-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.00₹122.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.00₹144.00
Open Price
₹121.00
Prev. Close
₹121.00
Volume
13,319

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1122.43
  • R2123.92
  • R3125.63
  • Pivot
    120.72
  • S1119.23
  • S2117.52
  • S3116.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 597.37120.24
  • 1098.43119.4
  • 2098.16118.17
  • 5097.27112.78
  • 10089.1107.33
  • 20091.8103.01

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.331.4332.9432.7529.64187.2943.56
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindustan Tin Works Ltd.

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1958PLC003006 and registration number is 003006. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of containers such as tins and cans for food products and boxes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 409.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Bhatia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanajy Bhatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P P Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. N P Sahni
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Aarti Sawhney
    Director

FAQs on Hindustan Tin Works Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is ₹125.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is 8.66 and PB ratio of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is ₹120.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is ₹144.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is ₹88.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

