Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.33
|1.43
|32.94
|32.75
|29.64
|187.29
|43.56
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1958PLC003006 and registration number is 003006. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of containers such as tins and cans for food products and boxes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 409.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is ₹125.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is 8.66 and PB ratio of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is ₹120.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is ₹144.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. is ₹88.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.