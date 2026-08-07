What is the share price of Hindustan Tin Works? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Tin Works is ₹102.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Tin Works? The Hindustan Tin Works is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Tin Works? The market cap of Hindustan Tin Works is ₹106.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Tin Works? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Tin Works are ₹103.80 and ₹101.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Tin Works? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Tin Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Tin Works is ₹162.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Tin Works is ₹87.05 as on .

How has the Hindustan Tin Works performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Tin Works has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, -1.92% for the past month, -11.23% over 3 months, -30.57% over 1 year, -8.61% across 3 years, and -3.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Tin Works? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Tin Works are 12.76 and 0.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global