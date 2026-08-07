Here's the live share price of Hasti Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hasti Finance
|0
|-0.38
|-33.42
|-26.06
|-33.33
|0.78
|-0.15
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hasti Finance has declined 33.33% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Hasti Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.33
|5.4
|10
|5.56
|5.53
|20
|5.77
|5.88
|50
|7.04
|6.68
|100
|7.62
|7.29
|200
|8
|7.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hasti Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Hasti Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Hasti Finance - Audited Financial Resultsresults-31-03-2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Hasti Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|May 31, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Hasti Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 25, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Hasti Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Along With The Auditor'S R
Source: Dion Global
Hasti Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1994PLC028333 and registration number is 028333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hasti Finance is ₹5.22 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Hasti Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hasti Finance is ₹5.66 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hasti Finance are ₹5.22 and ₹5.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hasti Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hasti Finance is ₹9.78 and 52-week low of Hasti Finance is ₹4.96 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Hasti Finance has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, -0.38% for the past month, -33.42% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, 0.78% across 3 years, and -0.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hasti Finance are -0.90 and 1.00 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global