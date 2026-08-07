What is the share price of Hasti Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hasti Finance is ₹5.22 as on .

What kind of stock is Hasti Finance? The Hasti Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hasti Finance? The market cap of Hasti Finance is ₹5.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hasti Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hasti Finance are ₹5.22 and ₹5.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hasti Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hasti Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hasti Finance is ₹9.78 and 52-week low of Hasti Finance is ₹4.96 as on .

How has the Hasti Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Hasti Finance has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, -0.38% for the past month, -33.42% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, 0.78% across 3 years, and -0.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hasti Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hasti Finance are -0.90 and 1.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global