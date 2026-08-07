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Hasti Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

HASTI FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Hasti Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.22 Closed
-4.74₹ -0.26
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hasti Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.22₹5.22
₹5.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.96₹9.78
₹5.22
Open Price
₹5.22
Prev. Close
₹5.48
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

Hasti Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hasti Finance		0-0.38-33.42-26.06-33.330.78-0.15
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hasti Finance has declined 33.33% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Hasti Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Hasti Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hasti Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.335.4
105.565.53
205.775.88
507.046.68
1007.627.29
20087.61

Source: Dion Global

Hasti Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hasti Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hasti Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTHasti Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTHasti Finance - Audited Financial Resultsresults-31-03-2026
May 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTHasti Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
May 31, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTHasti Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 25, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTHasti Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Along With The Auditor'S R

Source: Dion Global

About Hasti Finance

Hasti Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1994PLC028333 and registration number is 028333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Prabhudas Somani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Nitin Somani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Khairu Imam Pappuwale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Vasudeo Dhoke
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumedh Ramesh Madame
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hasti Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Hasti Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hasti Finance is ₹5.22 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hasti Finance?

The Hasti Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hasti Finance?

The market cap of Hasti Finance is ₹5.66 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hasti Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hasti Finance are ₹5.22 and ₹5.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hasti Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hasti Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hasti Finance is ₹9.78 and 52-week low of Hasti Finance is ₹4.96 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Hasti Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hasti Finance has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, -0.38% for the past month, -33.42% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, 0.78% across 3 years, and -0.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hasti Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hasti Finance are -0.90 and 1.00 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hasti Finance News

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