Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hasti Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HASTI FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.81 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hasti Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.81₹4.81
₹4.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.88₹6.70
₹4.81
Open Price
₹4.81
Prev. Close
₹4.81
Volume
0

Hasti Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.81
  • R24.81
  • R34.81
  • Pivot
    4.81
  • S14.81
  • S24.81
  • S34.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.624.92
  • 104.654.99
  • 204.725.04
  • 504.675.02
  • 1004.614.99
  • 2005.545.01

Hasti Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.80-7.502.34-16.20-0.8229.65-27.12
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Hasti Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Hasti Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hasti Finance Ltd.

Hasti Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1994PLC028333 and registration number is 028333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Prabhudas Somani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Nitin Somani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Khairu Imam Pappuwale
    Director
  • Mr. Vilas Shankar Daware
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Nanalal Buddhadev
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hasti Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hasti Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Hasti Finance Ltd. is ₹5.21 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hasti Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hasti Finance Ltd. is -8.42 and PB ratio of Hasti Finance Ltd. is 0.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Hasti Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hasti Finance Ltd. is ₹4.81 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hasti Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hasti Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hasti Finance Ltd. is ₹6.70 and 52-week low of Hasti Finance Ltd. is ₹3.88 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data