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Gulf Lloyds (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

GULF LLOYDS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Gulf Lloyds (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.91 Closed
-5.00₹ -3.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gulf Lloyds (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.91₹59.91
₹59.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.06₹100.00
₹59.91
Open Price
₹59.91
Prev. Close
₹63.06
Volume
4,800

Source: Dion Global

Gulf Lloyds (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gulf Lloyds (India)		-22.59-36.94-36.94-36.94-36.94-14.25-8.81
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gulf Lloyds (India) has declined 36.94% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Gulf Lloyds (India) has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Gulf Lloyds (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gulf Lloyds (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
581.6774.01
1050.340
2025.170
5010.070
1005.030
2002.520

Source: Dion Global

Gulf Lloyds (India) Share Holding Pattern

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Gulf Lloyds (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTGulf Lloyds (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Unaudited Standalone And Conso
Jul 27, 2026, 01:55 PM IST ISTGulf Lloyds (India) - Listing of Equity Shares of Gulf Lloyds (India) Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Gulf Lloyds (India)

Gulf Lloyds (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900GJ2014PLC080922 and registration number is 080922. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhagirath Bhavsar
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Jaykumar Bhavsar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Anitaben Bhavsar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivam Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shikha Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gulf Lloyds (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Gulf Lloyds (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gulf Lloyds (India) is ₹59.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gulf Lloyds (India)?

The Gulf Lloyds (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gulf Lloyds (India)?

The market cap of Gulf Lloyds (India) is ₹40.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gulf Lloyds (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gulf Lloyds (India) are ₹59.91 and ₹59.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gulf Lloyds (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gulf Lloyds (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gulf Lloyds (India) is ₹100.00 and 52-week low of Gulf Lloyds (India) is ₹63.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gulf Lloyds (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gulf Lloyds (India) has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -36.94% for the past month, -36.94% over 3 months, -36.94% over 1 year, -14.25% across 3 years, and -8.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gulf Lloyds (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gulf Lloyds (India) are 0.00 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gulf Lloyds (India) News

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