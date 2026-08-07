Here's the live share price of Gulf Lloyds (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gulf Lloyds (India)
|-22.59
|-36.94
|-36.94
|-36.94
|-36.94
|-14.25
|-8.81
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gulf Lloyds (India) has declined 36.94% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Gulf Lloyds (India) has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|81.67
|74.01
|10
|50.34
|0
|20
|25.17
|0
|50
|10.07
|0
|100
|5.03
|0
|200
|2.52
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Gulf Lloyds (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Unaudited Standalone And Conso
|Jul 27, 2026, 01:55 PM IST IST
|Gulf Lloyds (India) - Listing of Equity Shares of Gulf Lloyds (India) Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Gulf Lloyds (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900GJ2014PLC080922 and registration number is 080922. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gulf Lloyds (India) is ₹59.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gulf Lloyds (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gulf Lloyds (India) is ₹40.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gulf Lloyds (India) are ₹59.91 and ₹59.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gulf Lloyds (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gulf Lloyds (India) is ₹100.00 and 52-week low of Gulf Lloyds (India) is ₹63.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gulf Lloyds (India) has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -36.94% for the past month, -36.94% over 3 months, -36.94% over 1 year, -14.25% across 3 years, and -8.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gulf Lloyds (India) are 0.00 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global