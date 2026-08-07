What is the share price of Gulf Lloyds (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gulf Lloyds (India) is ₹59.91 as on .

What kind of stock is Gulf Lloyds (India)? The Gulf Lloyds (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gulf Lloyds (India)? The market cap of Gulf Lloyds (India) is ₹40.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gulf Lloyds (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gulf Lloyds (India) are ₹59.91 and ₹59.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gulf Lloyds (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gulf Lloyds (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gulf Lloyds (India) is ₹100.00 and 52-week low of Gulf Lloyds (India) is ₹63.06 as on .

How has the Gulf Lloyds (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Gulf Lloyds (India) has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -36.94% for the past month, -36.94% over 3 months, -36.94% over 1 year, -14.25% across 3 years, and -8.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gulf Lloyds (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gulf Lloyds (India) are 0.00 and 2.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global