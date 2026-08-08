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Kapston Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAPSTON SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Kapston Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹525.90 Closed
2.02₹ 10.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kapston Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹509.00₹530.00
₹525.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹158.21₹539.90
₹525.90
Open Price
₹525.00
Prev. Close
₹515.50
Volume
37,556

Source: Dion Global

Kapston Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41
Patil Automation		10.084.3811.2140.55-3.999.005.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kapston Services has gained 220.61% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Kapston Services has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

Kapston Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kapston Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5475.18511.63
10467.36488.9
20435.23458.37
50383.7407.69
100345.45361.77
200282.66306.75

Source: Dion Global

Kapston Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kapston Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kapston Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kapston Services fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Kapston Services

Kapston Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400TG2009PLC062658 and registration number is 062658. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Private security activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 830.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Chereddi Ramachandra Naidu
    Chairman
  • Mr. Srikanth Kodali
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kanti Kiran Doddapaneni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nageswara Rao Koripalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Nandigam
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vanitha Nagulavari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kapston Services Share Price

What is the share price of Kapston Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kapston Services is ₹525.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kapston Services?

The Kapston Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kapston Services?

The market cap of Kapston Services is ₹1,600.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kapston Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kapston Services are ₹530.00 and ₹509.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kapston Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kapston Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kapston Services is ₹539.90 and 52-week low of Kapston Services is ₹158.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kapston Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kapston Services has shown returns of 2.02% over the past day, 43.9% for the past month, 54.31% over 3 months, 220.61% over 1 year, 112.1% across 3 years, and 78.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kapston Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kapston Services are 56.89 and 13.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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