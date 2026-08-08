What is the share price of Kapston Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kapston Services is ₹525.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Kapston Services? The Kapston Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kapston Services? The market cap of Kapston Services is ₹1,600.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kapston Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kapston Services are ₹530.00 and ₹509.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kapston Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kapston Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kapston Services is ₹539.90 and 52-week low of Kapston Services is ₹158.21 as on .

How has the Kapston Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Kapston Services has shown returns of 2.02% over the past day, 43.9% for the past month, 54.31% over 3 months, 220.61% over 1 year, 112.1% across 3 years, and 78.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kapston Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kapston Services are 56.89 and 13.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global