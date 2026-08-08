Here's the live share price of Kapston Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
|Patil Automation
|10.08
|4.38
|11.21
|40.55
|-3.99
|9.00
|5.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kapston Services has gained 220.61% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Kapston Services has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|475.18
|511.63
|10
|467.36
|488.9
|20
|435.23
|458.37
|50
|383.7
|407.69
|100
|345.45
|361.77
|200
|282.66
|306.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kapston Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kapston Services fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Kapston Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400TG2009PLC062658 and registration number is 062658. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Private security activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 830.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kapston Services is ₹525.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kapston Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kapston Services is ₹1,600.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kapston Services are ₹530.00 and ₹509.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kapston Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kapston Services is ₹539.90 and 52-week low of Kapston Services is ₹158.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kapston Services has shown returns of 2.02% over the past day, 43.9% for the past month, 54.31% over 3 months, 220.61% over 1 year, 112.1% across 3 years, and 78.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kapston Services are 56.89 and 13.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global