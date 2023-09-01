Follow Us

KAPSTON SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹157.35 Closed
-0.13-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kapston Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.60₹158.90
₹157.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.80₹193.90
₹157.35
Open Price
₹158.65
Prev. Close
₹157.55
Volume
2,604

Kapston Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1159.07
  • R2160.13
  • R3161.37
  • Pivot
    157.83
  • S1156.77
  • S2155.53
  • S3154.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5133.83158.6
  • 10136.59159.2
  • 20137.06158.3
  • 50141.12153.19
  • 100145.45148.07
  • 200140.89143.13

Kapston Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.69-2.242.917.748.3782.5489.94
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

Kapston Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Kapston Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Kapston Services Ltd.

Kapston Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400TG2009PLC062658 and registration number is 062658. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Private security activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Chereddi Ramachandra Naidu
    Chairman
  • Mr. Srikanth Kodali
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kanti Kiran Doddapaneni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen Nandigam
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vanitha Nagulavari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nageswara Rao Koripalli
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kapston Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kapston Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Kapston Services Ltd. is ₹159.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kapston Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kapston Services Ltd. is 24.26 and PB ratio of Kapston Services Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kapston Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kapston Services Ltd. is ₹157.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kapston Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kapston Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kapston Services Ltd. is ₹193.90 and 52-week low of Kapston Services Ltd. is ₹108.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

