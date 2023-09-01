Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.69
|-2.24
|2.91
|7.74
|8.37
|82.54
|89.94
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Kapston Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400TG2009PLC062658 and registration number is 062658. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Private security activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kapston Services Ltd. is ₹159.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kapston Services Ltd. is 24.26 and PB ratio of Kapston Services Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kapston Services Ltd. is ₹157.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kapston Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kapston Services Ltd. is ₹193.90 and 52-week low of Kapston Services Ltd. is ₹108.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.