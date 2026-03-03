Here's the live share price of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions has gained 2.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 90.28%.
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions’s current P/E of 17.50x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-5.36
|5.94
|-13.63
|40.77
|103.66
|3.96
|2.36
|Crisil
|-4.24
|-10.47
|-3.05
|-14.68
|-2.98
|8.36
|17.56
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-7.28
|-8.54
|-20.78
|-19.12
|11.24
|34.95
|31.76
|Urban Company
|-5.66
|-16.85
|-20.90
|-38.24
|-38.24
|-14.84
|-9.19
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.30
|-2.50
|-0.58
|-6.41
|-11.07
|-11.58
|-7.12
|Indegene
|0.03
|-4.00
|-9.59
|-13.21
|-9.26
|-5.62
|-3.41
|WeWork India Management
|-6.90
|-17.41
|-19.79
|-23.69
|-23.69
|-8.62
|-5.26
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.37
|-15.28
|-27.34
|-32.40
|1.19
|4.82
|SIS
|3.64
|-10.88
|-7.34
|-18.12
|-3.35
|-5.56
|-6.66
|PDS
|-4.02
|-14.70
|-15.13
|-8.02
|-29.96
|-3.40
|18.07
|Quess Corp
|-4.06
|-9.29
|-7.54
|-28.98
|-67.16
|-19.26
|-23.58
|TeamLease Services
|-5.11
|-16.24
|-25.86
|-35.89
|-38.68
|-22.49
|-19.26
|Updater Services
|-0.79
|1.97
|-14.16
|-39.34
|-47.64
|-18.62
|-11.63
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-3.88
|-1.62
|10.01
|-13.27
|41.58
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Kapston Services
|1.52
|0.96
|32.24
|64.89
|87.67
|77.50
|48.29
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.90
|-16.93
|-26.95
|-36.28
|-40.41
|-15.85
|-9.84
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-3.82
|-21.61
|-32.71
|-37.28
|-40.95
|-28.49
|-19.37
|NDL Ventures
|-4.20
|17.69
|12.45
|22.43
|26.11
|-3.30
|-25.06
|Trident Techlabs
|17.92
|-15.50
|-39.53
|-67.14
|-73.77
|24.48
|14.04
|Patil Automation
|-5.40
|0.71
|-21.83
|-29.10
|-7.93
|-2.72
|-1.64
Over the last one year, Vision Infra Equipment Solutions has gained 103.66% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Vision Infra Equipment Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|259.48
|251.72
|10
|258.6
|253.45
|20
|248.04
|250.24
|50
|243.36
|246.67
|100
|248.47
|239
|200
|211.46
|221.23
In the latest quarter, Vision Infra Equipment Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.28%, while DII stake decreased to 2.42%, FII holding fell to 0.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vision Infra Equipment Solutions fact sheet for more information
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U77309PN2024PLC227226 and registration number is 227226. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 443.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vision Infra Equipment Solutions is ₹241.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vision Infra Equipment Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions is ₹595.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions are ₹243.90 and ₹235.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vision Infra Equipment Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions is ₹307.90 and 52-week low of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions is ₹111.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vision Infra Equipment Solutions has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 13.54% for the past month, -17.03% over 3 months, 90.28% over 1 year, 3.96% across 3 years, and 2.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions are 17.50 and 3.62 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.