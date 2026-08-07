What is the share price of Gujjubhai Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujjubhai Industries is ₹143.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujjubhai Industries? The Gujjubhai Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujjubhai Industries? The market cap of Gujjubhai Industries is ₹101.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujjubhai Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujjubhai Industries are ₹148.00 and ₹140.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujjubhai Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujjubhai Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujjubhai Industries is ₹271.00 and 52-week low of Gujjubhai Industries is ₹101.05 as on .

How has the Gujjubhai Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujjubhai Industries has shown returns of -2.36% over the past day, 15.42% for the past month, -23.69% over 3 months, -35.97% over 1 year, 6.39% across 3 years, and 48.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujjubhai Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujjubhai Industries are 24.68 and 3.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global