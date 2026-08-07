Here's the live share price of Gujjubhai Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujjubhai Industries
|4.99
|15.42
|-23.69
|-40.58
|-35.97
|6.39
|48.13
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujjubhai Industries has declined 35.97% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujjubhai Industries has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|128.29
|138.76
|10
|123.75
|132.97
|20
|123.56
|129.35
|50
|131.11
|135.64
|100
|155.99
|152.99
|200
|188.51
|174.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujjubhai Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.06%, while DII stake decreased to 0.28%, FII holding fell to 4.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Gujjubhai Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Schedule To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:56 PM IST IST
|Gujjubhai Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E Wednesday, July 29 2026 Pursuant
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Gujjubhai Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Gujjubhai Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E Friday, July 03 2026 Pursuant To
|Jun 25, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|Gujjubhai Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, June 24 2026 In Accordance With
Source: Dion Global
Gujjubhai Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1989PLC289950 and registration number is 289950. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujjubhai Industries is ₹143.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujjubhai Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujjubhai Industries is ₹101.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujjubhai Industries are ₹148.00 and ₹140.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujjubhai Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujjubhai Industries is ₹271.00 and 52-week low of Gujjubhai Industries is ₹101.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujjubhai Industries has shown returns of -2.36% over the past day, 15.42% for the past month, -23.69% over 3 months, -35.97% over 1 year, 6.39% across 3 years, and 48.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujjubhai Industries are 24.68 and 3.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global