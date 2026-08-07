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Gujjubhai Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJJUBHAI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Gujjubhai Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹143.00 Closed
-2.36₹ -3.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujjubhai Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.00₹148.00
₹143.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.05₹271.00
₹143.00
Open Price
₹148.00
Prev. Close
₹146.45
Volume
64,589

Source: Dion Global

Gujjubhai Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujjubhai Industries		4.9915.42-23.69-40.58-35.976.3948.13
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujjubhai Industries has declined 35.97% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujjubhai Industries has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Gujjubhai Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujjubhai Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5128.29138.76
10123.75132.97
20123.56129.35
50131.11135.64
100155.99152.99
200188.51174.82

Source: Dion Global

Gujjubhai Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujjubhai Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.06%, while DII stake decreased to 0.28%, FII holding fell to 4.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujjubhai Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTGujjubhai Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Schedule To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August
Jul 29, 2026, 06:56 PM IST ISTGujjubhai Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E Wednesday, July 29 2026 Pursuant
Jul 09, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTGujjubhai Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTGujjubhai Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E Friday, July 03 2026 Pursuant To
Jun 25, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTGujjubhai Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, June 24 2026 In Accordance With

Source: Dion Global

About Gujjubhai Industries

Gujjubhai Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1989PLC289950 and registration number is 289950. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Paresh Harishkumar Thakker
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Shaili Vijaybhai Patel
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bhavin Harshadbhai Mehta
    Director
  • Ms. Muniswamy Ravirajendran Shilpa
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Rathi
    Director
  • Mr. K R Mallikarjuna
    Director
  • Mr. Samir Khan
    Director

FAQs on Gujjubhai Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Gujjubhai Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujjubhai Industries is ₹143.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujjubhai Industries?

The Gujjubhai Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujjubhai Industries?

The market cap of Gujjubhai Industries is ₹101.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujjubhai Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujjubhai Industries are ₹148.00 and ₹140.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujjubhai Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujjubhai Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujjubhai Industries is ₹271.00 and 52-week low of Gujjubhai Industries is ₹101.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujjubhai Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujjubhai Industries has shown returns of -2.36% over the past day, 15.42% for the past month, -23.69% over 3 months, -35.97% over 1 year, 6.39% across 3 years, and 48.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujjubhai Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujjubhai Industries are 24.68 and 3.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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