Here's the live share price of Gujarat Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Hotels
|0.73
|-2.52
|-3.22
|-4.39
|-32.79
|6.04
|1.86
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.2
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.5
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.3
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16
|13.37
|2.2
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.8
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.1
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.9
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.5
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.4
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Hotels has declined 32.79% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|185.01
|186.6
|10
|185.86
|186.39
|20
|186.97
|186.49
|50
|186.16
|186.94
|100
|186.75
|190.64
|200
|201.69
|203.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Guj. Hotels - Notice Of 44Th Annual General Meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Guj. Hotels - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Guj. Hotels - Intimation Of The Date Of Annual General Meeting
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Guj. Hotels - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Guj. Hotels - Record Date For Final Dividend- 17Th July, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100GJ1982PLC005408 and registration number is 005408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Hotels is ₹186.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Hotels is ₹70.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Hotels are ₹189.50 and ₹184.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Hotels is ₹318.90 and 52-week low of Gujarat Hotels is ₹165.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Hotels has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -2.52% for the past month, -3.22% over 3 months, -32.79% over 1 year, 6.04% across 3 years, and 1.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Hotels are 12.32 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global