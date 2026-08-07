What is the share price of Gujarat Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Hotels is ₹186.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Hotels? The Gujarat Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Hotels? The market cap of Gujarat Hotels is ₹70.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Hotels are ₹189.50 and ₹184.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Hotels is ₹318.90 and 52-week low of Gujarat Hotels is ₹165.50 as on .

How has the Gujarat Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Hotels has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -2.52% for the past month, -3.22% over 3 months, -32.79% over 1 year, 6.04% across 3 years, and 1.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Hotels are 12.32 and 1.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global