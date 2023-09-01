Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.19
|2.24
|6.67
|16.97
|15.07
|77.13
|34.41
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100GJ1982PLC005408 and registration number is 005408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is ₹60.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is 13.22 and PB ratio of Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is ₹159.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is ₹170.80 and 52-week low of Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is ₹117.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.