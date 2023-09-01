Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gujarat Hotels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GUJARAT HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹159.95 Closed
1.492.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.25₹161.00
₹159.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.65₹170.80
₹159.95
Open Price
₹159.65
Prev. Close
₹157.60
Volume
4,504

Gujarat Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1161.88
  • R2163.82
  • R3166.63
  • Pivot
    159.07
  • S1157.13
  • S2154.32
  • S3152.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5134.41156.46
  • 10134.99156.24
  • 20135.22156.33
  • 50137155.34
  • 100132.38151.97
  • 200132.92147.3

Gujarat Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.192.246.6716.9715.0777.1334.41
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Gujarat Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Hotels Ltd.

Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100GJ1982PLC005408 and registration number is 005408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nakul Anand
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Cheruvettolil Kochukoshy Koshy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahalinga Narayanan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Thakar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Benita Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Swarup Bhatnagar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Gujarat Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is ₹60.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is 13.22 and PB ratio of Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is ₹159.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is ₹170.80 and 52-week low of Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is ₹117.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data