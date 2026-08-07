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Gujarat Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹186.05 Closed
-0.88₹ -1.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹184.80₹189.50
₹186.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹165.50₹318.90
₹186.05
Open Price
₹187.70
Prev. Close
₹187.70
Volume
405

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Hotels		0.73-2.52-3.22-4.39-32.796.041.86
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.2-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9-8.45-10.67-14.6213.523.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.322.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.03309.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.931613.372.2-15.77-10.851.8
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.1-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.95.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.517.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.43.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Hotels has declined 32.79% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Gujarat Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5185.01186.6
10185.86186.39
20186.97186.49
50186.16186.94
100186.75190.64
200201.69203.36

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujarat Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTGuj. Hotels - Notice Of 44Th Annual General Meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTGuj. Hotels - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 09, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTGuj. Hotels - Intimation Of The Date Of Annual General Meeting
Jul 09, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTGuj. Hotels - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTGuj. Hotels - Record Date For Final Dividend- 17Th July, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Hotels

Gujarat Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100GJ1982PLC005408 and registration number is 005408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Chadha
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ashish Thakar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arif Musa Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Verma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Swarup Bhatnagar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Gujarat Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Hotels is ₹186.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Hotels?

The Gujarat Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Hotels?

The market cap of Gujarat Hotels is ₹70.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Hotels are ₹189.50 and ₹184.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Hotels is ₹318.90 and 52-week low of Gujarat Hotels is ₹165.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Hotels has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -2.52% for the past month, -3.22% over 3 months, -32.79% over 1 year, 6.04% across 3 years, and 1.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Hotels are 12.32 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Hotels News

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