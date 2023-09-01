Follow Us

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. Share Price

HINDUSTHAN NATIONAL GLASS & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Glass & Glass Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹16.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.00₹16.50
₹16.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.60₹16.50
₹16.50
Open Price
₹16.50
Prev. Close
₹16.50
Volume
4,44,779

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117
  • R217.5
  • R318.5
  • Pivot
    16
  • S115.5
  • S214.5
  • S314

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.7515.16
  • 109.114.17
  • 209.9113.32
  • 5011.9912.31
  • 10013.7312.27
  • 20021.4214.94

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
044.7450.0055.6652.07-40.43-86.19
5.075.4128.8120.36-8.20184.1270.57
0.72-11.78-17.60-6.30-20.22483.0938.64
1.71-6.483.3432.4323.75178.89109.56
3.16-6.569.4923.9123.62114.4378.17
-3.97-4.16-9.28-16.694.397,354.248,357.69
8.119.595.82-0.12-9.19-9.19-9.19
0-7.14-13.330-38.10116.6730.00

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26109WB1946PLC013294 and registration number is 013294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Glass & Glass Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2097.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Somany
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukul Somany
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Ratna Kumar Daga
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rita Bhimani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amal Chandra Saha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is ₹147.76 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is -16.77 and PB ratio of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is -0.15 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is ₹16.50 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is ₹16.50 and 52-week low of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Aug 28, 2023.

