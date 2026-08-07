What is the share price of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is ₹8.88 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindusthan National Glass & Industries? The Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries? The market cap of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is ₹79.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries are ₹8.88 and ₹8.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindusthan National Glass & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is ₹31.47 and 52-week low of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is ₹8.88 as on .

How has the Hindusthan National Glass & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindusthan National Glass & Industries has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, -39.47% for the past month, -55.4% over 3 months, -59.34% over 1 year, -7.75% across 3 years, and -20.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries are -4.32 and -0.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global