Here's the live share price of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
|-9.66
|-39.47
|-55.40
|-57.59
|-59.34
|-7.75
|-20.46
|Asahi India Glass
|2.89
|3.40
|6.38
|-7.93
|7.66
|19.22
|20.13
|Borosil Renewables
|-1.42
|-9.79
|-3.05
|7.77
|-8.50
|2.95
|10.00
|La Opala RG
|3.31
|5.87
|2.12
|-7.22
|-28.01
|-25.30
|-7.14
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|-4.36
|-13.68
|9.88
|14.82
|8.50
|3.46
|12.73
|Sejal Glass
|-3.28
|-2.54
|-8.74
|7.34
|26.95
|48.04
|121.63
|Haldyn Glass
|13.08
|9.14
|20.54
|43.30
|2.36
|12.86
|28.41
|Empire Industries
|2.00
|7.44
|17.76
|14.86
|2.68
|8.63
|4.75
|Jai Mata Glass
|26.83
|109.20
|100.00
|90.58
|31.41
|35.29
|65.86
|Triveni Glass
|-20.70
|7.85
|0.29
|-12.27
|-47.92
|-26.80
|3.16
|Agarwal Fortune India
|-5.00
|4.76
|6.52
|2.05
|-9.25
|-5.04
|55.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries has declined 59.34% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), La Opala RG (-28.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.85
|9.89
|10
|11.28
|11.05
|20
|13.07
|12.67
|50
|15.82
|15.07
|100
|17.78
|17.09
|200
|20.4
|18.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 20, 2025, 04:10 PM IST IST
|Hind. NationalGl - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Intimation Of Receipt Of Delisting Approvals
|Sep 19, 2025, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Hind. NationalGl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
|Sep 18, 2025, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Hind. NationalGl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
|Sep 18, 2025, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Hind. NationalGl - Intimation Of Withdrawal Of Record Date Announced On September 12, 2025
|Sep 13, 2025, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Hind. NationalGl - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Intimation Related To Decisions Taken At Monitoring Committee Me
Source: Dion Global
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26109WB1946PLC013294 and registration number is 013294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Glass & Glass Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1817.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is ₹8.88 as on Sep 02, 2025.
The Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is ₹79.52 Cr as on Sep 02, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries are ₹8.88 and ₹8.88.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindusthan National Glass & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is ₹31.47 and 52-week low of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is ₹8.88 as on Sep 02, 2025.
The Hindusthan National Glass & Industries has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, -39.47% for the past month, -55.4% over 3 months, -59.34% over 1 year, -7.75% across 3 years, and -20.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries are -4.32 and -0.10 on Sep 02, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global