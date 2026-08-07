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Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Share Price

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BSE

HINDUSTHAN NATIONAL GLASS & INDUSTRIES

Somany Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Glass

Here's the live share price of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.88 Closed
-4.93₹ -0.46
As on Sep 02, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.88₹8.88
₹8.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.88₹31.47
₹8.88
Open Price
₹8.88
Prev. Close
₹9.34
Volume
8,852

Source: Dion Global

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries		-9.66-39.47-55.40-57.59-59.34-7.75-20.46
Asahi India Glass		2.893.406.38-7.937.6619.2220.13
Borosil Renewables		-1.42-9.79-3.057.77-8.502.9510.00
La Opala RG		3.315.872.12-7.22-28.01-25.30-7.14
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		-4.36-13.689.8814.828.503.4612.73
Sejal Glass		-3.28-2.54-8.747.3426.9548.04121.63
Haldyn Glass		13.089.1420.5443.302.3612.8628.41
Empire Industries		2.007.4417.7614.862.688.634.75
Jai Mata Glass		26.83109.20100.0090.5831.4135.2965.86
Triveni Glass		-20.707.850.29-12.27-47.92-26.803.16
Agarwal Fortune India		-5.004.766.522.05-9.25-5.0455.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries has declined 59.34% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), La Opala RG (-28.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.859.89
1011.2811.05
2013.0712.67
5015.8215.07
10017.7817.09
20020.418.46

Source: Dion Global

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 20, 2025, 04:10 PM IST ISTHind. NationalGl - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Intimation Of Receipt Of Delisting Approvals
Sep 19, 2025, 12:02 AM IST ISTHind. NationalGl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Sep 18, 2025, 12:25 AM IST ISTHind. NationalGl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Sep 18, 2025, 12:03 AM IST ISTHind. NationalGl - Intimation Of Withdrawal Of Record Date Announced On September 12, 2025
Sep 13, 2025, 12:50 AM IST ISTHind. NationalGl - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Intimation Related To Decisions Taken At Monitoring Committee Me

Source: Dion Global

About Hindusthan National Glass & Industries

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26109WB1946PLC013294 and registration number is 013294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Glass & Glass Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1817.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amal Chandra Saha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rita Bhimani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar Sureka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is ₹8.88 as on Sep 02, 2025.

What kind of stock is Hindusthan National Glass & Industries?

The Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries?

The market cap of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is ₹79.52 Cr as on Sep 02, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries are ₹8.88 and ₹8.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindusthan National Glass & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is ₹31.47 and 52-week low of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries is ₹8.88 as on Sep 02, 2025.

How has the Hindusthan National Glass & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindusthan National Glass & Industries has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, -39.47% for the past month, -55.4% over 3 months, -59.34% over 1 year, -7.75% across 3 years, and -20.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries are -4.32 and -0.10 on Sep 02, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries News

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