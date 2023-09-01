Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|44.74
|50.00
|55.66
|52.07
|-40.43
|-86.19
|5.07
|5.41
|28.81
|20.36
|-8.20
|184.12
|70.57
|0.72
|-11.78
|-17.60
|-6.30
|-20.22
|483.09
|38.64
|1.71
|-6.48
|3.34
|32.43
|23.75
|178.89
|109.56
|3.16
|-6.56
|9.49
|23.91
|23.62
|114.43
|78.17
|-3.97
|-4.16
|-9.28
|-16.69
|4.39
|7,354.24
|8,357.69
|8.11
|9.59
|5.82
|-0.12
|-9.19
|-9.19
|-9.19
|0
|-7.14
|-13.33
|0
|-38.10
|116.67
|30.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26109WB1946PLC013294 and registration number is 013294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Glass & Glass Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2097.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is ₹147.76 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is -16.77 and PB ratio of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is -0.15 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is ₹16.50 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is ₹16.50 and 52-week low of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Aug 28, 2023.