Here's the live share price of Soma Textiles & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Soma Textiles & Industries
|-4.44
|-11.56
|-20.54
|-17.02
|12.26
|60.06
|67.38
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Soma Textiles & Industries has gained 12.26% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Soma Textiles & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|96.95
|97.25
|10
|99.03
|98.34
|20
|103.89
|99.72
|50
|100.35
|101.04
|100
|101.89
|102.72
|200
|110.11
|99.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Soma Textiles & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 19.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Soma Textiles & Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Soma Textiles & Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|Soma Textiles & Ind. - Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Soma Textiles & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quart
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Soma Textiles & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of Th
Source: Dion Global
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1940 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1940PLC010070 and registration number is 010070. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Soma Textiles & Industries is ₹94.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Soma Textiles & Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Soma Textiles & Industries is ₹312.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Soma Textiles & Industries are ₹96.00 and ₹94.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Soma Textiles & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Soma Textiles & Industries is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Soma Textiles & Industries is ₹62.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Soma Textiles & Industries has shown returns of -0.42% over the past day, -11.56% for the past month, -20.54% over 3 months, 12.26% over 1 year, 60.06% across 3 years, and 67.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Soma Textiles & Industries are 34.92 and 1.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.
Source: Dion Global