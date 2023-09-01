Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOMA TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Composite Mills | Smallcap | NSE
₹19.15 Closed
-4.96-1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.15₹20.45
₹19.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.75₹50.25
₹19.15
Open Price
₹20.45
Prev. Close
₹20.15
Volume
57,657

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.02
  • R220.88
  • R321.32
  • Pivot
    19.58
  • S118.72
  • S218.28
  • S317.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.0421.01
  • 107.1721.52
  • 207.3522.3
  • 507.423.71
  • 1007.2823.65
  • 2007.5520.88

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-12.16-19.20-19.03-21.19153.64507.94145.51
2.2911.6127.9141.19-25.82168.0445.49
4.35-4.0011.9137.64-4.04341.0085.41
2.70-4.43-2.704.84-27.93-34.03-34.03
05.75-4.17-18.58-22.69-32.35-97.19

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1940 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1940PLC010070 and registration number is 010070. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Somany
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. A K Somany
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S B Bhat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. B K Hurkat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M H Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. N Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹63.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. is 0.4 and PB ratio of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹19.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹50.25 and 52-week low of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹6.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data