What is the share price of Soma Textiles & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Soma Textiles & Industries is ₹94.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Soma Textiles & Industries? The Soma Textiles & Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Soma Textiles & Industries? The market cap of Soma Textiles & Industries is ₹312.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Soma Textiles & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Soma Textiles & Industries are ₹96.00 and ₹94.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Soma Textiles & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Soma Textiles & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Soma Textiles & Industries is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Soma Textiles & Industries is ₹62.49 as on .

How has the Soma Textiles & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Soma Textiles & Industries has shown returns of -0.42% over the past day, -11.56% for the past month, -20.54% over 3 months, 12.26% over 1 year, 60.06% across 3 years, and 67.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Soma Textiles & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Soma Textiles & Industries are 34.92 and 1.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global