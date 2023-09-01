What is the Market Cap of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹63.26 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. is 0.4 and PB ratio of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. is 0.84 as on .

What is the share price of Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. is ₹19.15 as on .