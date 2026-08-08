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Soma Textiles & Industries Share Price

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BSE

SOMA TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES

Somany Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Soma Textiles & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹94.60 Closed
-0.42₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Soma Textiles & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.60₹96.00
₹94.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.49₹164.00
₹94.60
Open Price
₹95.21
Prev. Close
₹95.00
Volume
245

Source: Dion Global

Soma Textiles & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Soma Textiles & Industries		-4.44-11.56-20.54-17.0212.2660.0667.38
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Soma Textiles & Industries has gained 12.26% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Soma Textiles & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Soma Textiles & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Soma Textiles & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
596.9597.25
1099.0398.34
20103.8999.72
50100.35101.04
100101.89102.72
200110.1199.92

Source: Dion Global

Soma Textiles & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Soma Textiles & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 19.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Soma Textiles & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTSoma Textiles & Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTSoma Textiles & Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTSoma Textiles & Ind. - Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTSoma Textiles & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quart
Jul 25, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTSoma Textiles & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of Th

Source: Dion Global

About Soma Textiles & Industries

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1940 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1940PLC010070 and registration number is 010070. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Teja Ranade Gadhoke
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ameet Harjinder Gadhoke
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S B Bhat
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Narsingh Narain Giri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Archana Dheeraj Sonaikar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Gangadhar Jamkhande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Soma Textiles & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Soma Textiles & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Soma Textiles & Industries is ₹94.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Soma Textiles & Industries?

The Soma Textiles & Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Soma Textiles & Industries?

The market cap of Soma Textiles & Industries is ₹312.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Soma Textiles & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Soma Textiles & Industries are ₹96.00 and ₹94.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Soma Textiles & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Soma Textiles & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Soma Textiles & Industries is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Soma Textiles & Industries is ₹62.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Soma Textiles & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Soma Textiles & Industries has shown returns of -0.42% over the past day, -11.56% for the past month, -20.54% over 3 months, 12.26% over 1 year, 60.06% across 3 years, and 67.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Soma Textiles & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Soma Textiles & Industries are 34.92 and 1.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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