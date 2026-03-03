Here's the live share price of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery has gained 75.14% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 31.06%.
Grand Oak Canyons Distillery’s current P/E of 340.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Grand Oak Canyons Distillery
|6.24
|0.35
|-29.59
|-15.03
|24.84
|63.22
|76.65
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.50
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4.00
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.80
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Piramal Finance
|2.40
|4.67
|18.90
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.20
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2.00
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13.00
|14.22
|71.20
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.80
|-23.45
|-43.20
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.50
|4.89
|-11.10
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.50
Over the last one year, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery has gained 24.84% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.55
|30.09
|10
|29.93
|30.17
|20
|30.77
|30.85
|50
|34.32
|33.86
|100
|40.11
|35.78
|200
|33.38
|34.38
In the latest quarter, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 03, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
|Grand Oak Canyons - Undertaking For Non-Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Quarter Ended
|Feb 03, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
|Grand Oak Canyons - Submission Of Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery L
|Feb 03, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
|Grand Oak Canyons - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, 03Rd February, 2026 As Per Regulation
|Jan 28, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
|Grand Oak Canyons - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Resul
|Jan 22, 2026, 8:58 PM IST
|Grand Oak Canyons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1985PLC037772 and registration number is 037772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 518.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grand Oak Canyons Distillery is ₹31.31 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Grand Oak Canyons Distillery is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery is ₹1,624.62 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery are ₹31.32 and ₹29.17.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grand Oak Canyons Distillery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery is ₹66.29 and 52-week low of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery is ₹18.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Grand Oak Canyons Distillery has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 3.3% for the past month, -39.03% over 3 months, 31.06% over 1 year, 62.11% across 3 years, and 75.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery are 340.33 and 1.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.