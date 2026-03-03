Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.31 Closed
1.99₹ 0.61
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.17₹31.32
₹31.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.55₹66.29
₹31.31
Open Price
₹29.50
Prev. Close
₹30.70
Volume
2,868

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery has gained 75.14% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 31.06%.

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery’s current P/E of 340.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Grand Oak Canyons Distillery		6.240.35-29.59-15.0324.8463.2276.65
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.5069.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4.00-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.80
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.404.6718.9035.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.20125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-2.0041.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-13.0014.2271.204.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.80-23.45-43.20-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.504.89-11.10-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.50

Over the last one year, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery has gained 24.84% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.5530.09
1029.9330.17
2030.7730.85
5034.3233.86
10040.1135.78
20033.3834.38

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 03, 2026, 11:05 PM ISTGrand Oak Canyons - Undertaking For Non-Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Quarter Ended
Feb 03, 2026, 10:45 PM ISTGrand Oak Canyons - Submission Of Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery L
Feb 03, 2026, 10:28 PM ISTGrand Oak Canyons - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, 03Rd February, 2026 As Per Regulation
Jan 28, 2026, 11:42 PM ISTGrand Oak Canyons - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Resul
Jan 22, 2026, 8:58 PM ISTGrand Oak Canyons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address

About Grand Oak Canyons Distillery

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1985PLC037772 and registration number is 037772. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 518.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Prabhakar Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Luv Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Harsh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Promila Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Dilip Davrung
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rekhaben Sanjay Bhanushali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Share Price

What is the share price of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grand Oak Canyons Distillery is ₹31.31 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Grand Oak Canyons Distillery?

The Grand Oak Canyons Distillery is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery?

The market cap of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery is ₹1,624.62 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery are ₹31.32 and ₹29.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grand Oak Canyons Distillery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery is ₹66.29 and 52-week low of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery is ₹18.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Grand Oak Canyons Distillery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Grand Oak Canyons Distillery has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 3.3% for the past month, -39.03% over 3 months, 31.06% over 1 year, 62.11% across 3 years, and 75.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery are 340.33 and 1.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery News

More Grand Oak Canyons Distillery News
icon
Market Pulse