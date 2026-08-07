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Gowra Leasing & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOWRA LEASING & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Gowra Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹94.80 Closed
-0.93₹ -0.89
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gowra Leasing & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.91₹95.60
₹94.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.55₹150.99
₹94.80
Open Price
₹93.00
Prev. Close
₹95.69
Volume
2,709

Source: Dion Global

Gowra Leasing & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gowra Leasing & Finance		-0.325.9814.672.41-6.6964.4727.13
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gowra Leasing & Finance has declined 6.69% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Gowra Leasing & Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Gowra Leasing & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gowra Leasing & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
596.7795.75
1098.7497.01
2098.6898.64
5098.4597.73
10090.6295.3
20095.2493.52

Source: Dion Global

Gowra Leasing & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gowra Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gowra Leasing & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTGowra Leasing & Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTGowra Leasing & Fin. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (30-07-2026)
Jul 31, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTGowra Leasing & Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 14, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTGowra Leasing & Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 12, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTGowra Leasing & Fin. - Results- Unaudited Financial Results For 30-06-2026 (June 30, 2026)

Source: Dion Global

About Gowra Leasing & Finance

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1993PLC015349 and registration number is 015349. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandrasekhar Suresh
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gowra Srinivas
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gowra Lakshminarayana
    Director
  • Mr. Dayanand Soma
    Director
  • Mr. Gowra Lakshmi Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. Gowra Subbaraj
    Director
  • Mr. Pallapotu Sobhanadri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Samyuktha Mattapalli
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gowra Leasing & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Gowra Leasing & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gowra Leasing & Finance is ₹94.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gowra Leasing & Finance?

The Gowra Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gowra Leasing & Finance?

The market cap of Gowra Leasing & Finance is ₹73.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gowra Leasing & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gowra Leasing & Finance are ₹95.60 and ₹90.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gowra Leasing & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gowra Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gowra Leasing & Finance is ₹150.99 and 52-week low of Gowra Leasing & Finance is ₹70.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gowra Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gowra Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, 5.98% for the past month, 14.67% over 3 months, -6.69% over 1 year, 64.47% across 3 years, and 27.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gowra Leasing & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gowra Leasing & Finance are 9.93 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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