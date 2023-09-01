What is the Market Cap of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹7.59 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 3.92 and PB ratio of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.5 as on .

What is the share price of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹25.30 as on .