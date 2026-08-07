What is the share price of Gowra Leasing & Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gowra Leasing & Finance is ₹94.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Gowra Leasing & Finance? The Gowra Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gowra Leasing & Finance? The market cap of Gowra Leasing & Finance is ₹73.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gowra Leasing & Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gowra Leasing & Finance are ₹95.60 and ₹90.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gowra Leasing & Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gowra Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gowra Leasing & Finance is ₹150.99 and 52-week low of Gowra Leasing & Finance is ₹70.55 as on .

How has the Gowra Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Gowra Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, 5.98% for the past month, 14.67% over 3 months, -6.69% over 1 year, 64.47% across 3 years, and 27.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gowra Leasing & Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gowra Leasing & Finance are 9.93 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global