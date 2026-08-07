Here's the live share price of Gowra Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gowra Leasing & Finance
|-0.32
|5.98
|14.67
|2.41
|-6.69
|64.47
|27.13
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gowra Leasing & Finance has declined 6.69% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Gowra Leasing & Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|96.77
|95.75
|10
|98.74
|97.01
|20
|98.68
|98.64
|50
|98.45
|97.73
|100
|90.62
|95.3
|200
|95.24
|93.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gowra Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Gowra Leasing & Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Gowra Leasing & Fin. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (30-07-2026)
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|Gowra Leasing & Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Gowra Leasing & Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 12, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Gowra Leasing & Fin. - Results- Unaudited Financial Results For 30-06-2026 (June 30, 2026)
Source: Dion Global
Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1993PLC015349 and registration number is 015349. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gowra Leasing & Finance is ₹94.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gowra Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gowra Leasing & Finance is ₹73.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gowra Leasing & Finance are ₹95.60 and ₹90.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gowra Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gowra Leasing & Finance is ₹150.99 and 52-week low of Gowra Leasing & Finance is ₹70.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gowra Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, 5.98% for the past month, 14.67% over 3 months, -6.69% over 1 year, 64.47% across 3 years, and 27.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gowra Leasing & Finance are 9.93 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global