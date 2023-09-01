Follow Us

GOWRA LEASING & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.30 Closed
3.350.82
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.90₹25.50
₹25.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.79₹24.74
₹25.30
Open Price
₹25.50
Prev. Close
₹24.48
Volume
755

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.9
  • R226.5
  • R327.5
  • Pivot
    24.9
  • S124.3
  • S223.3
  • S322.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.5723.53
  • 1020.9723.15
  • 2021.4722.53
  • 5022.3821.46
  • 10022.6220.9
  • 20023.2820.95

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.2519.9126.5038.2522.2253.3325.25
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1993PLC015349 and registration number is 015349. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gowra Srinivas
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dwarakadas Suresh
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gowra Lakshmi Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. Gowra Lakshminarayana
    Director
  • Dr. Sudheer Soma
    Director
  • Mr. Tilak Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aruna Ravi Kumar Rachakonda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pallapotu Sobhanadri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrasekhar Suresh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹7.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 3.92 and PB ratio of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹25.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹24.74 and 52-week low of Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹16.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

