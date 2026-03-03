Here's the live share price of Gourmet Gateway India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gourmet Gateway India has gained 58.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.57%.
Gourmet Gateway India’s current P/E of -651.20x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gourmet Gateway India
|-4.25
|-18.60
|-24.30
|-22.56
|-38.51
|36.26
|58.91
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.77
|-4.40
|-11.35
|-15.82
|-10.39
|26.99
|38.55
|ITC Hotels
|-3.84
|-7.13
|-16.88
|-31.13
|6.44
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-1.84
|0.60
|-13.58
|-19.76
|-19.62
|4.87
|-4.12
|EIH
|-2.19
|-5.68
|-17.36
|-24.08
|-2.54
|24.85
|24.76
|Chalet Hotels
|-6.98
|-12.49
|-13.79
|-23.44
|4.86
|29.57
|35.19
|Ventive Hospitality
|0.25
|-7.08
|0.41
|-4.05
|27.74
|0.49
|0.29
|Travel Food Services
|-4.39
|7.06
|-10.35
|-8.51
|9.28
|3.00
|1.79
|Devyani International
|-5.40
|5.46
|-10.51
|-29.94
|-26.63
|-6.92
|-0.12
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|0.87
|-0.94
|9.16
|7.07
|1.55
|0.51
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-0.31
|-14.31
|-30.33
|-33.13
|-9.82
|13.10
|22.52
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.76
|2.52
|-15.61
|-33.09
|-27.46
|-9.57
|-0.60
|Sapphire Foods India
|-7.84
|4.76
|-22.62
|-38.68
|-39.08
|-7.38
|-4.01
|Valor Estate
|-3.20
|-1.18
|-13.99
|-39.61
|-8.99
|16.42
|29.71
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-1.55
|-5.54
|-10.85
|-21.10
|-1.86
|1.17
|12.75
|Juniper Hotels
|-2.56
|-8.51
|-10.69
|-27.01
|-16.52
|-19.19
|-12.00
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.76
|-7.37
|-12.22
|-11.05
|-5.13
|15.69
|8.96
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.61
|-0.16
|3.37
|-22.20
|-1.00
|-12.55
|-15.61
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.12
|-14.02
|-26.58
|13.77
|3.57
|2.13
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-3.23
|-5.19
|-8.82
|-23.51
|-13.58
|-15.79
|-9.80
Over the last one year, Gourmet Gateway India has declined 38.51% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Gourmet Gateway India has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.25
|11.48
|10
|12.06
|11.8
|20
|12.62
|12.32
|50
|13.25
|13.15
|100
|14.41
|13.98
|200
|15.43
|15.63
In the latest quarter, Gourmet Gateway India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:47 AM IST
|Gourmet Gateway Ind - Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
|Gourmet Gateway Ind - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 13.02.2026
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
|Gourmet Gateway Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Prior Intimation
|Jan 05, 2026, 5:35 AM IST
|Gourmet Gateway Ind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 13, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
|Gourmet Gateway Ind - Un-Audited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For Quarter And Half Year Ended September
Gourmet Gateway India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200HR1982PLC124461 and registration number is 124461. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gourmet Gateway India is ₹10.81 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gourmet Gateway India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gourmet Gateway India is ₹163.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gourmet Gateway India are ₹12.00 and ₹10.64.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gourmet Gateway India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gourmet Gateway India is ₹21.59 and 52-week low of Gourmet Gateway India is ₹10.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gourmet Gateway India has shown returns of -6.81% over the past day, -22.29% for the past month, -29.58% over 3 months, -41.57% over 1 year, 36.26% across 3 years, and 58.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gourmet Gateway India are -651.20 and 2.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.