Gourmet Gateway India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOURMET GATEWAY INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Gourmet Gateway India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.81 Closed
-6.81₹ -0.79
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Gourmet Gateway India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.64₹12.00
₹10.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.55₹21.59
₹10.81
Open Price
₹11.55
Prev. Close
₹11.60
Volume
34,429

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gourmet Gateway India has gained 58.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.57%.

Gourmet Gateway India’s current P/E of -651.20x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gourmet Gateway India Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gourmet Gateway India		-4.25-18.60-24.30-22.56-38.5136.2658.91
Indian Hotels Company		-3.77-4.40-11.35-15.82-10.3926.9938.55
ITC Hotels		-3.84-7.13-16.88-31.136.44-1.13-0.68
Jubilant Foodworks		-1.840.60-13.58-19.76-19.624.87-4.12
EIH		-2.19-5.68-17.36-24.08-2.5424.8524.76
Chalet Hotels		-6.98-12.49-13.79-23.444.8629.5735.19
Ventive Hospitality		0.25-7.080.41-4.0527.740.490.29
Travel Food Services		-4.397.06-10.35-8.519.283.001.79
Devyani International		-5.405.46-10.51-29.94-26.63-6.92-0.12
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		0.87-0.949.167.071.550.510.31
Lemon Tree Hotels		-0.31-14.31-30.33-33.13-9.8213.1022.52
Westlife Foodworld		0.762.52-15.61-33.09-27.46-9.57-0.60
Sapphire Foods India		-7.844.76-22.62-38.68-39.08-7.38-4.01
Valor Estate		-3.20-1.18-13.99-39.61-8.9916.4229.71
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-1.55-5.54-10.85-21.10-1.861.1712.75
Juniper Hotels		-2.56-8.51-10.69-27.01-16.52-19.19-12.00
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.76-7.37-12.22-11.05-5.1315.698.96
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.61-0.163.37-22.20-1.00-12.55-15.61
Samhi Hotels		-1.66-6.12-14.02-26.5813.773.572.13
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-3.23-5.19-8.82-23.51-13.58-15.79-9.80

Over the last one year, Gourmet Gateway India has declined 38.51% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Gourmet Gateway India has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).

Gourmet Gateway India Financials

Gourmet Gateway India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.2511.48
1012.0611.8
2012.6212.32
5013.2513.15
10014.4113.98
20015.4315.63

Gourmet Gateway India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gourmet Gateway India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gourmet Gateway India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 1:47 AM ISTGourmet Gateway Ind - Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 13, 2026, 10:36 PM ISTGourmet Gateway Ind - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 13.02.2026
Feb 09, 2026, 11:54 PM ISTGourmet Gateway Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Prior Intimation
Jan 05, 2026, 5:35 AM ISTGourmet Gateway Ind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 13, 2025, 10:20 PM ISTGourmet Gateway Ind - Un-Audited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For Quarter And Half Year Ended September

About Gourmet Gateway India

Gourmet Gateway India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200HR1982PLC124461 and registration number is 124461. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anubhav Dham
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Aarti Jain
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Anamika Dham
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Kalra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhanshu Singhal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gourmet Gateway India Share Price

What is the share price of Gourmet Gateway India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gourmet Gateway India is ₹10.81 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gourmet Gateway India?

The Gourmet Gateway India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gourmet Gateway India?

The market cap of Gourmet Gateway India is ₹163.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gourmet Gateway India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gourmet Gateway India are ₹12.00 and ₹10.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gourmet Gateway India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gourmet Gateway India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gourmet Gateway India is ₹21.59 and 52-week low of Gourmet Gateway India is ₹10.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Gourmet Gateway India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gourmet Gateway India has shown returns of -6.81% over the past day, -22.29% for the past month, -29.58% over 3 months, -41.57% over 1 year, 36.26% across 3 years, and 58.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gourmet Gateway India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gourmet Gateway India are -651.20 and 2.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Gourmet Gateway India News

