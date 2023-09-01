Follow Us

GOLDSTONE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹89.00 Closed
-0.06-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Goldstone Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.00₹91.00
₹89.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.55₹117.95
₹89.00
Open Price
₹89.05
Prev. Close
₹89.05
Volume
23,976

Goldstone Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R190.7
  • R292.35
  • R393.7
  • Pivot
    89.35
  • S187.7
  • S286.35
  • S384.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553.2491.43
  • 1053.0291.6
  • 2051.8991.57
  • 5053.3587.52
  • 10053.8179.1
  • 20062.4869.99

Goldstone Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.46-8.8134.4478.5465.12647.90328.92
-0.06-2.111.66-0.197.9050.4364.61
1.675.769.42-3.49-1.3957.94101.34
2.764.153.847.6928.0571.95126.05
1.622.312.266.501.4453.3080.03
3.436.556.7211.8016.97114.57199.09
3.247.399.578.9816.6468.7264.70
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.726.0423.0518.0916.17115.7694.98
-0.241.38-4.5917.59-19.25563.82404.02
7.8915.267.1512.9463.04476.32562.16
4.346.8814.3730.7833.2539.190.55
3.7212.5219.5026.7855.73188.31294.68
4.639.919.1242.26110.561,364.271,055.07
7.5816.9724.6279.55105.02342.31131.96
2.39-0.415.6235.2492.24351.95302.08
9.0422.2653.6690.7464.13213.6576.12
-3.01-18.9324.3446.2034.12344.612,279.46
3.938.7437.3485.58131.18209.1558.87
5.909.8221.6760.4221.32291.48177.78

Goldstone Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Goldstone Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Goldstone Technologies Ltd.

Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC017211 and registration number is 017211. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Software installation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pavan Chavali
    Managing Director
  • Mr. V Venkata Ramana
    Director
  • Mr. K S Sarma
    Director
  • Mr. Clinton Travis Caddell
    Director
  • Mr. L P Sashikumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Chandra
    Director

FAQs on Goldstone Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goldstone Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is ₹307.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goldstone Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is 114.69 and PB ratio of Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is 5.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Goldstone Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is ₹89.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goldstone Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldstone Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is ₹117.95 and 52-week low of Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is ₹36.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

