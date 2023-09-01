What is the Market Cap of Goldstone Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is ₹307.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goldstone Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is 114.69 and PB ratio of Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is 5.34 as on .

What is the share price of Goldstone Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is ₹89.00 as on .