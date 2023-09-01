Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.46
|-8.81
|34.44
|78.54
|65.12
|647.90
|328.92
|-0.06
|-2.11
|1.66
|-0.19
|7.90
|50.43
|64.61
|1.67
|5.76
|9.42
|-3.49
|-1.39
|57.94
|101.34
|2.76
|4.15
|3.84
|7.69
|28.05
|71.95
|126.05
|1.62
|2.31
|2.26
|6.50
|1.44
|53.30
|80.03
|3.43
|6.55
|6.72
|11.80
|16.97
|114.57
|199.09
|3.24
|7.39
|9.57
|8.98
|16.64
|68.72
|64.70
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.72
|6.04
|23.05
|18.09
|16.17
|115.76
|94.98
|-0.24
|1.38
|-4.59
|17.59
|-19.25
|563.82
|404.02
|7.89
|15.26
|7.15
|12.94
|63.04
|476.32
|562.16
|4.34
|6.88
|14.37
|30.78
|33.25
|39.19
|0.55
|3.72
|12.52
|19.50
|26.78
|55.73
|188.31
|294.68
|4.63
|9.91
|9.12
|42.26
|110.56
|1,364.27
|1,055.07
|7.58
|16.97
|24.62
|79.55
|105.02
|342.31
|131.96
|2.39
|-0.41
|5.62
|35.24
|92.24
|351.95
|302.08
|9.04
|22.26
|53.66
|90.74
|64.13
|213.65
|76.12
|-3.01
|-18.93
|24.34
|46.20
|34.12
|344.61
|2,279.46
|3.93
|8.74
|37.34
|85.58
|131.18
|209.15
|58.87
|5.90
|9.82
|21.67
|60.42
|21.32
|291.48
|177.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC017211 and registration number is 017211. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Software installation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is ₹307.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is 114.69 and PB ratio of Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is 5.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is ₹89.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldstone Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is ₹117.95 and 52-week low of Goldstone Technologies Ltd. is ₹36.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.