AION-TECH Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

AION-TECH SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of AION-TECH Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.89 Closed
-2.19₹ -0.87
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
AION-TECH Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.70₹40.76
₹38.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.70₹80.50
₹38.89
Open Price
₹39.35
Prev. Close
₹39.76
Volume
10,053

Over the last 5 years, the share price of AION-TECH Solutions has gained 19.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.07%.

AION-TECH Solutions’s current P/E of 24.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

AION-TECH Solutions Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AION-TECH Solutions		-2.90-13.62-28.05-41.96-36.35-8.5720.99
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, AION-TECH Solutions has declined 36.35% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, AION-TECH Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

AION-TECH Solutions Financials

AION-TECH Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.5140.13
1040.6340.76
2042.4942.03
5046.1145.62
10051.5750.58
20060.6457.97

AION-TECH Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AION-TECH Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

AION-TECH Solutions Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 12, 2026, 10:54 PM ISTAION-TECH Solutions - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 12, 2026, 12:45 AM ISTAION-TECH Solutions - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Feb 12, 2026, 12:42 AM ISTAION-TECH Solutions - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Feb 12, 2026, 12:40 AM ISTAION-TECH Solutions - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Feb 12, 2026, 12:36 AM ISTAION-TECH Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

About AION-TECH Solutions

AION-TECH Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC017211 and registration number is 017211. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Software installation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pavan Chavali
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Seetepalli Venkat Raghunand
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. P Mounika Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paul Sashikumar Lam
    Director
  • Mr. Deepankar Tiwari
    Director
  • Mr. Bernd Michael Perschke
    Director
  • Mr. Clinton Travis Caddell
    Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Chandra
    Director

FAQs on AION-TECH Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of AION-TECH Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AION-TECH Solutions is ₹38.89 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is AION-TECH Solutions?

The AION-TECH Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AION-TECH Solutions?

The market cap of AION-TECH Solutions is ₹203.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AION-TECH Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AION-TECH Solutions are ₹40.76 and ₹38.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AION-TECH Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AION-TECH Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AION-TECH Solutions is ₹80.50 and 52-week low of AION-TECH Solutions is ₹38.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the AION-TECH Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The AION-TECH Solutions has shown returns of -2.19% over the past day, -13.29% for the past month, -30.76% over 3 months, -37.07% over 1 year, -8.76% across 3 years, and 19.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AION-TECH Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AION-TECH Solutions are 24.14 and 0.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

AION-TECH Solutions News

