Here's the live share price of AION-TECH Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of AION-TECH Solutions has gained 19.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.07%.

AION-TECH Solutions’s current P/E of 24.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.