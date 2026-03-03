Here's the live share price of AION-TECH Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of AION-TECH Solutions has gained 19.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.07%.
AION-TECH Solutions’s current P/E of 24.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AION-TECH Solutions
|-2.90
|-13.62
|-28.05
|-41.96
|-36.35
|-8.57
|20.99
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, AION-TECH Solutions has declined 36.35% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, AION-TECH Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.51
|40.13
|10
|40.63
|40.76
|20
|42.49
|42.03
|50
|46.11
|45.62
|100
|51.57
|50.58
|200
|60.64
|57.97
In the latest quarter, AION-TECH Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 12, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
|AION-TECH Solutions - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:45 AM IST
|AION-TECH Solutions - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:42 AM IST
|AION-TECH Solutions - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:40 AM IST
|AION-TECH Solutions - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:36 AM IST
|AION-TECH Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
AION-TECH Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC017211 and registration number is 017211. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Software installation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AION-TECH Solutions is ₹38.89 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AION-TECH Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AION-TECH Solutions is ₹203.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AION-TECH Solutions are ₹40.76 and ₹38.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AION-TECH Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AION-TECH Solutions is ₹80.50 and 52-week low of AION-TECH Solutions is ₹38.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AION-TECH Solutions has shown returns of -2.19% over the past day, -13.29% for the past month, -30.76% over 3 months, -37.07% over 1 year, -8.76% across 3 years, and 19.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AION-TECH Solutions are 24.14 and 0.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.