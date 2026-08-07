Here's the live share price of Golden Tobacco along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Golden Tobacco
|-1.67
|-8.15
|-12.96
|-17.88
|-31.33
|-18.88
|-26.89
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Golden Tobacco has declined 31.33% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Golden Tobacco has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.59
|24.93
|10
|24.91
|24.95
|20
|25.27
|25.12
|50
|25.55
|25.57
|100
|26.09
|26.56
|200
|29.26
|28.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Golden Tobacco remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding unchanged at 70.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:53 PM IST IST
|Golden Tobacco - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 10, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Golden Tobacco - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 12, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Golden Tobacco - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 16, 2025, 04:13 PM IST IST
|Golden Tobacco - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Aug 05, 2025, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Golden Tobacco - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Source: Dion Global
Golden Tobacco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16000GJ1955PLC067605 and registration number is 067605. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cigarettes, cigarette tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Tobacco is ₹24.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Golden Tobacco is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Golden Tobacco is ₹42.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Golden Tobacco are ₹25.10 and ₹24.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Tobacco stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Tobacco is ₹37.87 and 52-week low of Golden Tobacco is ₹20.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Golden Tobacco has shown returns of -1.47% over the past day, -8.15% for the past month, -12.96% over 3 months, -31.33% over 1 year, -18.88% across 3 years, and -26.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golden Tobacco are 6.14 and -0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global