GOLDEN TOBACCO LTD.

Sector : Cigarettes & Tobacco Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹49.35 Closed
-0.9-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Golden Tobacco Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.20₹49.90
₹49.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.10₹93.90
₹49.35
Open Price
₹49.80
Prev. Close
₹49.80
Volume
2,435

Golden Tobacco Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.13
  • R250.87
  • R351.83
  • Pivot
    49.17
  • S148.43
  • S247.47
  • S346.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 578.1450.68
  • 1078.6950.45
  • 2079.1248.96
  • 5082.8146.99
  • 10084.6549.25
  • 20096.5457.57

Golden Tobacco Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.2714.4812.91-12.10-42.66114.7841.34
-0.36-4.960.4716.6539.09132.2641.04
-1.182.2424.0617.9192.96122.50143.89
3.91-4.549.0416.5112.527.7910.35

Golden Tobacco Ltd. Share Holdings

Golden Tobacco Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
12 Feb, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Golden Tobacco Ltd.

Golden Tobacco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16000GJ1955PLC067605 and registration number is 067605. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cigarettes, cigarette tobacco. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Pawankumar Malsaria
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vinod S Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajnikant Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Prama Raval Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Dahiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Engineer
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Golden Tobacco Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Golden Tobacco Ltd.?

The market cap of Golden Tobacco Ltd. is ₹86.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Golden Tobacco Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Golden Tobacco Ltd. is 32.11 and PB ratio of Golden Tobacco Ltd. is -0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Golden Tobacco Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Tobacco Ltd. is ₹49.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golden Tobacco Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Tobacco Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Tobacco Ltd. is ₹93.90 and 52-week low of Golden Tobacco Ltd. is ₹39.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

