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Golden Tobacco Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOLDEN TOBACCO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Golden Tobacco along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.11 Closed
-1.47₹ -0.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Golden Tobacco Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.00₹25.10
₹24.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.45₹37.87
₹24.11
Open Price
₹24.00
Prev. Close
₹24.47
Volume
421

Source: Dion Global

Golden Tobacco Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Golden Tobacco		-1.67-8.15-12.96-17.88-31.33-18.88-26.89
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Golden Tobacco has declined 31.33% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Golden Tobacco has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Golden Tobacco Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Golden Tobacco Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.5924.93
1024.9124.95
2025.2725.12
5025.5525.57
10026.0926.56
20029.2628.8

Source: Dion Global

Golden Tobacco Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Golden Tobacco remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding unchanged at 70.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Golden Tobacco Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 04:53 PM IST ISTGolden Tobacco - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 10, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTGolden Tobacco - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 12, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTGolden Tobacco - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 16, 2025, 04:13 PM IST ISTGolden Tobacco - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Aug 05, 2025, 09:43 PM IST ISTGolden Tobacco - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Golden Tobacco

Golden Tobacco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16000GJ1955PLC067605 and registration number is 067605. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cigarettes, cigarette tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pawankumar Malsaria
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vinod S Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajnikant Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Prama Raval Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Dahiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Engineer
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Golden Tobacco Share Price

What is the share price of Golden Tobacco?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Tobacco is ₹24.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Golden Tobacco?

The Golden Tobacco is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Golden Tobacco?

The market cap of Golden Tobacco is ₹42.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Golden Tobacco?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Golden Tobacco are ₹25.10 and ₹24.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golden Tobacco?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Tobacco stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Tobacco is ₹37.87 and 52-week low of Golden Tobacco is ₹20.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Golden Tobacco performed historically in terms of returns?

The Golden Tobacco has shown returns of -1.47% over the past day, -8.15% for the past month, -12.96% over 3 months, -31.33% over 1 year, -18.88% across 3 years, and -26.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Golden Tobacco?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golden Tobacco are 6.14 and -0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Golden Tobacco News

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