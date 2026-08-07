What is the share price of Golden Tobacco? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Tobacco is ₹24.11 as on .

What kind of stock is Golden Tobacco? The Golden Tobacco is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Golden Tobacco? The market cap of Golden Tobacco is ₹42.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Golden Tobacco? Today’s highest and lowest price of Golden Tobacco are ₹25.10 and ₹24.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golden Tobacco? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Tobacco stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Tobacco is ₹37.87 and 52-week low of Golden Tobacco is ₹20.45 as on .

How has the Golden Tobacco performed historically in terms of returns? The Golden Tobacco has shown returns of -1.47% over the past day, -8.15% for the past month, -12.96% over 3 months, -31.33% over 1 year, -18.88% across 3 years, and -26.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Golden Tobacco? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golden Tobacco are 6.14 and -0.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global