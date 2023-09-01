Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.27
|14.48
|12.91
|-12.10
|-42.66
|114.78
|41.34
|-0.36
|-4.96
|0.47
|16.65
|39.09
|132.26
|41.04
|-1.18
|2.24
|24.06
|17.91
|92.96
|122.50
|143.89
|3.91
|-4.54
|9.04
|16.51
|12.52
|7.79
|10.35
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|12 Feb, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Golden Tobacco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16000GJ1955PLC067605 and registration number is 067605. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cigarettes, cigarette tobacco. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Golden Tobacco Ltd. is ₹86.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Golden Tobacco Ltd. is 32.11 and PB ratio of Golden Tobacco Ltd. is -0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Tobacco Ltd. is ₹49.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Tobacco Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Tobacco Ltd. is ₹93.90 and 52-week low of Golden Tobacco Ltd. is ₹39.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.