Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|2,14,87,500
|0.47
|110.77
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund
|1,02,15,000
|0.77
|52.66
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|1,01,25,000
|0.54
|52.19
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund
|97,98,528
|1.21
|50.51
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|76,95,000
|0.28
|39.67
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund
|74,70,000
|0.74
|38.51
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund
|74,25,000
|8.22
|38.28
|Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund
|66,15,000
|0.58
|34.1
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|57,82,500
|0.25
|29.81
|DSP Arbitrage Fund
|30,15,000
|0.95
|15.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH1996PLC281138 and registration number is 281138. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 603.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹37,271.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is -207.91 and PB ratio of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is -47.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹62.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹66.75 and 52-week low of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹34.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.