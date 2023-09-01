Follow Us

GMR AIRPORTS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Largecap | NSE
₹62.95 Closed
1.941.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.30₹63.20
₹62.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.10₹66.75
₹62.95
Open Price
₹62.15
Prev. Close
₹61.75
Volume
2,76,32,024

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.7
  • R264.4
  • R365.6
  • Pivot
    62.5
  • S161.8
  • S260.6
  • S359.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.9960.93
  • 1034.9459.55
  • 2035.1956.76
  • 5036.3951.75
  • 10035.8348.03
  • 20037.5644.58

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
0.373.0510.88-8.47-42.61-87.74-28.48

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan2,14,87,5000.47110.77
Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund1,02,15,0000.7752.66
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund1,01,25,0000.5452.19
Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund97,98,5281.2150.51
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund76,95,0000.2839.67
Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund74,70,0000.7438.51
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund74,25,0008.2238.28
Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund66,15,0000.5834.1
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund57,82,5000.2529.81
DSP Arbitrage Fund30,15,0000.9515.54
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH1996PLC281138 and registration number is 281138. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 603.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G B S Raju
    Group Director
  • Mr. B V N Rao
    Group Director
  • Mr. Suresh Narang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Emandi Sankara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mundayat Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sadhu Ram Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subba Rao Amarthaluru
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bijal Tushar Ajinkya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G M Rao
    Chairman
  • Mr. Grandhi Kiran Kumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Madhva Bhimacharya Terdal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Bommidala
    Group Director

FAQs on GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹37,271.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is -207.91 and PB ratio of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is -47.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹62.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹66.75 and 52-week low of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹34.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

