Here's the live share price of Global Capital Markets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Global Capital Markets
|2.13
|4.35
|-12.73
|-9.43
|-23.81
|-18.9
|13.37
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.1
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.9
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.3
|22.6
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Global Capital Markets has declined 23.81% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Capital Markets has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.47
|0.48
|10
|0.47
|0.48
|20
|0.46
|0.47
|50
|0.48
|0.48
|100
|0.5
|0.5
|200
|0.54
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Global Capital Markets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Global Capital Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Global Capital Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:47 PM IST IST
|Global Capital Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:46 PM IST IST
|Global Capital Mkt. - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 26, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Global Capital Mkt. - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
Source: Dion Global
Global Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1989PLC046292 and registration number is 046292. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Capital Markets is ₹0.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Global Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Global Capital Markets is ₹19.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Capital Markets are ₹0.49 and ₹0.46.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Capital Markets is ₹0.99 and 52-week low of Global Capital Markets is ₹0.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Global Capital Markets has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, 4.35% for the past month, -12.73% over 3 months, -23.81% over 1 year, -18.9% across 3 years, and 13.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Capital Markets are -141.18 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global