Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Global Capital Markets Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.74 Closed
-1.33-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:36 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Global Capital Markets Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.74₹0.74
₹0.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.34₹2.81
₹0.74
Open Price
₹0.74
Prev. Close
₹0.75
Volume
3,39,760

Global Capital Markets Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.74
  • R20.74
  • R30.74
  • Pivot
    0.74
  • S10.74
  • S20.74
  • S30.74

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.580.77
  • 1010.040.79
  • 209.830.82
  • 507.50.93
  • 1006.281.12
  • 2005.791.21

Global Capital Markets Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.33-21.28-27.45-59.51104.87886.67426.32
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Global Capital Markets Ltd. Share Holdings

Global Capital Markets Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Global Capital Markets Ltd.

Global Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1989PLC046292 and registration number is 046292. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Inder Chand Baid
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahavir Prasad Saraswat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Urmi Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Laxmi Narayan Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Global Capital Markets Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Global Capital Markets Ltd.?

The market cap of Global Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹29.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Global Capital Markets Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Global Capital Markets Ltd. is -77.08 and PB ratio of Global Capital Markets Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Global Capital Markets Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Capital Markets Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Capital Markets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹2.81 and 52-week low of Global Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data