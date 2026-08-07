What is the share price of Global Capital Markets? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Capital Markets is ₹0.48 as on .

What kind of stock is Global Capital Markets? The Global Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Capital Markets? The market cap of Global Capital Markets is ₹19.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Capital Markets? Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Capital Markets are ₹0.49 and ₹0.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Capital Markets? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Capital Markets is ₹0.99 and 52-week low of Global Capital Markets is ₹0.40 as on .

How has the Global Capital Markets performed historically in terms of returns? The Global Capital Markets has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, 4.35% for the past month, -12.73% over 3 months, -23.81% over 1 year, -18.9% across 3 years, and 13.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Global Capital Markets? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Capital Markets are -141.18 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global