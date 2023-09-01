Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.33
|-21.28
|-27.45
|-59.51
|104.87
|886.67
|426.32
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Global Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1989PLC046292 and registration number is 046292. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Global Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹29.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Global Capital Markets Ltd. is -77.08 and PB ratio of Global Capital Markets Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Capital Markets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹2.81 and 52-week low of Global Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.