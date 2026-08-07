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Global Capital Markets Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Global Capital Markets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.48 Closed
-2.04₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Global Capital Markets Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.46₹0.49
₹0.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.40₹0.99
₹0.48
Open Price
₹0.49
Prev. Close
₹0.49
Volume
1,21,475

Source: Dion Global

Global Capital Markets Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Global Capital Markets		2.134.35-12.73-9.43-23.81-18.913.37
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.982.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.718.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.322.65.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Global Capital Markets has declined 23.81% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Capital Markets has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Global Capital Markets Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Global Capital Markets Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.470.48
100.470.48
200.460.47
500.480.48
1000.50.5
2000.540.54

Source: Dion Global

Global Capital Markets Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Global Capital Markets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Global Capital Markets Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTGlobal Capital Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTGlobal Capital Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jul 07, 2026, 03:47 PM IST ISTGlobal Capital Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 03:46 PM IST ISTGlobal Capital Mkt. - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 26, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTGlobal Capital Mkt. - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter

Source: Dion Global

About Global Capital Markets

Global Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1989PLC046292 and registration number is 046292. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Inder Chand Baid
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahavir Prasad Saraswat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Urmi Bose
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Akshaya Suved Chavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Baid
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Global Capital Markets Share Price

What is the share price of Global Capital Markets?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Capital Markets is ₹0.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Global Capital Markets?

The Global Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Capital Markets?

The market cap of Global Capital Markets is ₹19.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Capital Markets?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Capital Markets are ₹0.49 and ₹0.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Capital Markets?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Capital Markets is ₹0.99 and 52-week low of Global Capital Markets is ₹0.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Global Capital Markets performed historically in terms of returns?

The Global Capital Markets has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, 4.35% for the past month, -12.73% over 3 months, -23.81% over 1 year, -18.9% across 3 years, and 13.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Global Capital Markets?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Capital Markets are -141.18 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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