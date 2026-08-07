What is the share price of Garbi Finvest? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garbi Finvest is ₹8.93 as on .

What kind of stock is Garbi Finvest? The Garbi Finvest is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garbi Finvest? The market cap of Garbi Finvest is ₹10.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Garbi Finvest? Today’s highest and lowest price of Garbi Finvest are ₹9.33 and ₹8.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garbi Finvest? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garbi Finvest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garbi Finvest is ₹16.98 and 52-week low of Garbi Finvest is ₹8.15 as on .

How has the Garbi Finvest performed historically in terms of returns? The Garbi Finvest has shown returns of -4.29% over the past day, -7.84% for the past month, -21.6% over 3 months, -25.21% over 1 year, -29.64% across 3 years, and -16.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garbi Finvest? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garbi Finvest are -2.88 and 0.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global