Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.87
|1.04
|-4.06
|-8.67
|-8.48
|23.27
|27.61
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.65
|-3.75
|4.35
|12.56
|-13.04
|138.01
|127.45
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-5.00
|3.63
|19.31
|40.24
|33.93
|1,028.65
|177.48
|3.91
|-4.75
|20.52
|40.01
|59.37
|91.08
|-20.36
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.96
|7.64
|38.04
|38.56
|4.97
|-20.52
|-62.44
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Garbi Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1982PLC295894 and registration number is 034972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Garbi Finvest Ltd. is ₹31.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Garbi Finvest Ltd. is 6.88 and PB ratio of Garbi Finvest Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garbi Finvest Ltd. is ₹27.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garbi Finvest Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garbi Finvest Ltd. is ₹47.30 and 52-week low of Garbi Finvest Ltd. is ₹22.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.