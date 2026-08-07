Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Garbi Finvest Share Price

NSE
BSE

GARBI FINVEST

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Garbi Finvest along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.93 Closed
-4.29₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Garbi Finvest Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.93₹9.33
₹8.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.15₹16.98
₹8.93
Open Price
₹9.29
Prev. Close
₹9.33
Volume
1,805

Source: Dion Global

Garbi Finvest Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garbi Finvest		-6.49-7.84-21.60-29.35-25.21-29.64-16.54
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Garbi Finvest has declined 25.21% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Garbi Finvest has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Garbi Finvest Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Garbi Finvest Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.199.03
109.129.09
209.259.25
509.939.79
10010.7210.51
20011.9611.36

Source: Dion Global

Garbi Finvest Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Garbi Finvest remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Garbi Finvest Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTGarbi Finvest - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTGarbi Finvest - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Declaration Of Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year To Date Period
Jun 12, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTGarbi Finvest - Declaration Of Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year To Date Period Ended 31.03.2026.
May 29, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTGarbi Finvest - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 33
May 22, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTGarbi Finvest - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For Review Of Audited Financial Statements For The Quart

Source: Dion Global

About Garbi Finvest

Garbi Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1982PLC295894 and registration number is 034972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kripa Shankar Mahawar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suranjan Upadhyay
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sangita Kar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ruchi Nagori
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ritu Mahawar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Garbi Finvest Share Price

What is the share price of Garbi Finvest?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garbi Finvest is ₹8.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Garbi Finvest?

The Garbi Finvest is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garbi Finvest?

The market cap of Garbi Finvest is ₹10.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Garbi Finvest?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Garbi Finvest are ₹9.33 and ₹8.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garbi Finvest?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garbi Finvest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garbi Finvest is ₹16.98 and 52-week low of Garbi Finvest is ₹8.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Garbi Finvest performed historically in terms of returns?

The Garbi Finvest has shown returns of -4.29% over the past day, -7.84% for the past month, -21.6% over 3 months, -25.21% over 1 year, -29.64% across 3 years, and -16.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garbi Finvest?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garbi Finvest are -2.88 and 0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Garbi Finvest News

More Garbi Finvest News
Market Pulse