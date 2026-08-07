Here's the live share price of Garbi Finvest along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garbi Finvest
|-6.49
|-7.84
|-21.60
|-29.35
|-25.21
|-29.64
|-16.54
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Garbi Finvest has declined 25.21% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Garbi Finvest has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.19
|9.03
|10
|9.12
|9.09
|20
|9.25
|9.25
|50
|9.93
|9.79
|100
|10.72
|10.51
|200
|11.96
|11.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Garbi Finvest remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Garbi Finvest - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Garbi Finvest - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Declaration Of Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year To Date Period
|Jun 12, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Garbi Finvest - Declaration Of Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year To Date Period Ended 31.03.2026.
|May 29, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Garbi Finvest - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 33
|May 22, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Garbi Finvest - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For Review Of Audited Financial Statements For The Quart
Source: Dion Global
Garbi Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1982PLC295894 and registration number is 034972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garbi Finvest is ₹8.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garbi Finvest is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Garbi Finvest is ₹10.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Garbi Finvest are ₹9.33 and ₹8.93.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garbi Finvest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garbi Finvest is ₹16.98 and 52-week low of Garbi Finvest is ₹8.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garbi Finvest has shown returns of -4.29% over the past day, -7.84% for the past month, -21.6% over 3 months, -25.21% over 1 year, -29.64% across 3 years, and -16.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garbi Finvest are -2.88 and 0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global