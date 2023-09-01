Follow Us

GARBI FINVEST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.18 Closed
-3.38-0.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Garbi Finvest Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.01₹29.50
₹27.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.73₹47.30
₹27.18
Open Price
₹29.50
Prev. Close
₹28.13
Volume
2,602

Garbi Finvest Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.78
  • R230.39
  • R331.27
  • Pivot
    27.9
  • S126.29
  • S225.41
  • S323.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.5827.63
  • 1033.2827.13
  • 2030.7826.76
  • 5030.9926.75
  • 10038.727.41
  • 20024.0229.08

Garbi Finvest Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.871.04-4.06-8.67-8.4823.2727.61
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Garbi Finvest Ltd. Share Holdings

Garbi Finvest Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Garbi Finvest Ltd.

Garbi Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1982PLC295894 and registration number is 034972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Ritu Mahawar
    Director
  • Mr. Harsh Singrodia
    Director
  • Mr. Kripa Shankar Mahawar
    Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Kumar Pandey
    Director
  • Ms. Sangita Kar
    Director

FAQs on Garbi Finvest Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Garbi Finvest Ltd.?

The market cap of Garbi Finvest Ltd. is ₹31.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garbi Finvest Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Garbi Finvest Ltd. is 6.88 and PB ratio of Garbi Finvest Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Garbi Finvest Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garbi Finvest Ltd. is ₹27.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garbi Finvest Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garbi Finvest Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garbi Finvest Ltd. is ₹47.30 and 52-week low of Garbi Finvest Ltd. is ₹22.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

