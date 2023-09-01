Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|24.81
|40.99
|60.80
|85.62
|52.38
|376.55
|153.97
|2.63
|-3.44
|13.28
|33.03
|6.96
|55.85
|7.69
|-1.58
|7.36
|87.09
|164.15
|266.54
|1,509.90
|969.14
|11.67
|13.79
|22.03
|67.79
|53.00
|362.38
|127.16
|7.99
|19.30
|44.18
|73.02
|92.84
|732.88
|481.44
|5.88
|-1.59
|32.80
|54.16
|47.89
|322.77
|98.18
|25.00
|18.48
|29.70
|69.93
|32.04
|436.65
|160.59
|4.58
|3.37
|10.74
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|0.41
|-2.73
|22.67
|46.15
|43.81
|291.21
|81.53
|9.84
|3.43
|66.67
|171.00
|103.75
|647.10
|280.16
|-4.11
|3.10
|38.49
|75.04
|75.36
|66.90
|4.47
|11.15
|4.80
|31.08
|66.96
|42.45
|37.49
|37.49
|0.26
|-8.57
|68.44
|99.09
|60.83
|170.57
|30.83
|-0.50
|14.98
|86.90
|96.20
|57.19
|359.78
|86.22
|0.63
|10.46
|55.00
|65.25
|66.02
|146.78
|89.09
|12.55
|28.73
|32.85
|102.96
|147.01
|491.65
|642.94
|4.35
|-0.42
|27.53
|36.92
|-3.08
|1,831.19
|609.00
|-3.56
|2.84
|17.43
|44.85
|12.87
|6.33
|-10.85
|16.27
|37.14
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|8.02
|22.86
|33.16
|32.08
|-23.80
|88.69
|-39.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
G S Auto International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300PB1973PLC003301 and registration number is 003301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of G S Auto International Ltd. is ₹38.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of G S Auto International Ltd. is -15.08 and PB ratio of G S Auto International Ltd. is 1.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G S Auto International Ltd. is ₹26.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G S Auto International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G S Auto International Ltd. is ₹24.97 and 52-week low of G S Auto International Ltd. is ₹13.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.