G S Auto International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300PB1973PLC003301 and registration number is 003301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.