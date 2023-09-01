Follow Us

G S AUTO INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.21 Closed
4.971.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
G S Auto International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.24₹26.21
₹26.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.30₹24.97
₹26.21
Open Price
₹25.24
Prev. Close
₹24.97
Volume
51,065

G S Auto International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.53
  • R226.86
  • R327.5
  • Pivot
    25.89
  • S125.56
  • S224.92
  • S324.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.0223.13
  • 1015.6121.89
  • 2015.5920.83
  • 5016.3219.74
  • 10015.6118.64
  • 20015.0117.39

G S Auto International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
24.8140.9960.8085.6252.38376.55153.97
2.63-3.4413.2833.036.9655.857.69
-1.587.3687.09164.15266.541,509.90969.14
11.6713.7922.0367.7953.00362.38127.16
7.9919.3044.1873.0292.84732.88481.44
5.88-1.5932.8054.1647.89322.7798.18
25.0018.4829.7069.9332.04436.65160.59
4.583.3710.7454.9354.9354.9354.93
0.41-2.7322.6746.1543.81291.2181.53
9.843.4366.67171.00103.75647.10280.16
-4.113.1038.4975.0475.3666.904.47
11.154.8031.0866.9642.4537.4937.49
0.26-8.5768.4499.0960.83170.5730.83
-0.5014.9886.9096.2057.19359.7886.22
0.6310.4655.0065.2566.02146.7889.09
12.5528.7332.85102.96147.01491.65642.94
4.35-0.4227.5336.92-3.081,831.19609.00
-3.562.8417.4344.8512.876.33-10.85
16.2737.1433.4033.4033.4033.4033.40
8.0222.8633.1632.08-23.8088.69-39.43

G S Auto International Ltd. Share Holdings

G S Auto International Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About G S Auto International Ltd.

G S Auto International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300PB1973PLC003301 and registration number is 003301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jasbir Singh Ryait
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Surinder Singh Ryait
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Dalvinder Kaur Ryait
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Amarjit Kaur Ryait
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harkirat Singh Ryait
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharwan Sehgal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanwalpreet Singh Walia
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Pardeep Sehgal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohit Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sehijpal Singh Khangura
    Independent Director

FAQs on G S Auto International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of G S Auto International Ltd.?

The market cap of G S Auto International Ltd. is ₹38.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of G S Auto International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of G S Auto International Ltd. is -15.08 and PB ratio of G S Auto International Ltd. is 1.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of G S Auto International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G S Auto International Ltd. is ₹26.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G S Auto International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G S Auto International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G S Auto International Ltd. is ₹24.97 and 52-week low of G S Auto International Ltd. is ₹13.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

