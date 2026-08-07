What is the share price of G S Auto International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G S Auto International is ₹15.80 as on .

What kind of stock is G S Auto International? The G S Auto International is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G S Auto International? The market cap of G S Auto International is ₹22.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of G S Auto International? Today’s highest and lowest price of G S Auto International are ₹15.99 and ₹15.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G S Auto International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G S Auto International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G S Auto International is ₹20.16 and 52-week low of G S Auto International is ₹12.66 as on .

How has the G S Auto International performed historically in terms of returns? The G S Auto International has shown returns of 0.51% over the past day, 12.7% for the past month, -25.68% over 3 months, -13.02% over 1 year, 14.87% across 3 years, and 17.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G S Auto International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G S Auto International are 0.00 and 0.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global