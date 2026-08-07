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G S Auto International Share Price

NSE
BSE

G S AUTO INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of G S Auto International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.80 Closed
0.51₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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G S Auto International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.14₹15.99
₹15.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.66₹20.16
₹15.80
Open Price
₹15.99
Prev. Close
₹15.72
Volume
10,527

Source: Dion Global

G S Auto International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
G S Auto International		6.4712.70-25.68-12.63-13.0214.8717.92
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, G S Auto International has declined 13.02% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, G S Auto International has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

G S Auto International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

G S Auto International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.3814.96
1014.4414.72
2014.3114.62
5014.8315.17
10016.6616.07
20017.3317.06

Source: Dion Global

G S Auto International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, G S Auto International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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G S Auto International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTG S Auto Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For T
Jul 08, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTG S Auto Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTG S Auto Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jun 16, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTG S Auto Intl. - Intimation Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition And Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Jun 11, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTG S Auto Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About G S Auto International

G S Auto International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300PB1973PLC003301 and registration number is 003301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jasbir Singh Ryait
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Surinder Singh Ryait
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Dalvinder Kaur Ryait
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Amarjit Kaur Ryait
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sehijpal Singh Khangura
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harkirat Singh Ryait
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharwan Sehgal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanwalpreet Singh Walia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pardeep Sehgal
    Independent Director

FAQs on G S Auto International Share Price

What is the share price of G S Auto International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G S Auto International is ₹15.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is G S Auto International?

The G S Auto International is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G S Auto International?

The market cap of G S Auto International is ₹22.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of G S Auto International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of G S Auto International are ₹15.99 and ₹15.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G S Auto International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G S Auto International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G S Auto International is ₹20.16 and 52-week low of G S Auto International is ₹12.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the G S Auto International performed historically in terms of returns?

The G S Auto International has shown returns of 0.51% over the past day, 12.7% for the past month, -25.68% over 3 months, -13.02% over 1 year, 14.87% across 3 years, and 17.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G S Auto International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G S Auto International are 0.00 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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