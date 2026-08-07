Here's the live share price of G S Auto International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|G S Auto International
|6.47
|12.70
|-25.68
|-12.63
|-13.02
|14.87
|17.92
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, G S Auto International has declined 13.02% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, G S Auto International has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.38
|14.96
|10
|14.44
|14.72
|20
|14.31
|14.62
|50
|14.83
|15.17
|100
|16.66
|16.07
|200
|17.33
|17.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, G S Auto International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|G S Auto Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For T
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|G S Auto Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|G S Auto Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jun 16, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|G S Auto Intl. - Intimation Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition And Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Jun 11, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|G S Auto Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
G S Auto International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300PB1973PLC003301 and registration number is 003301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G S Auto International is ₹15.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The G S Auto International is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of G S Auto International is ₹22.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of G S Auto International are ₹15.99 and ₹15.14.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G S Auto International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G S Auto International is ₹20.16 and 52-week low of G S Auto International is ₹12.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The G S Auto International has shown returns of 0.51% over the past day, 12.7% for the past month, -25.68% over 3 months, -13.02% over 1 year, 14.87% across 3 years, and 17.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G S Auto International are 0.00 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global