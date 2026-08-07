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Fundviser Capital (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

FUNDVISER CAPITAL (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Fundviser Capital (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹384.00 Closed
1.76₹ 6.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fundviser Capital (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹384.00₹384.00
₹384.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹155.60₹484.40
₹384.00
Open Price
₹384.00
Prev. Close
₹377.35
Volume
2,149

Source: Dion Global

Fundviser Capital (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fundviser Capital (India)		-0.26-4.00-12.4937.14132.59224.3884.42
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fundviser Capital (India) has gained 132.59% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Fundviser Capital (India) has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Fundviser Capital (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fundviser Capital (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5384.94385.58
10390.37386.17
20381.02384.98
50396.46385.87
100383.41367.89
200300.71320.82

Source: Dion Global

Fundviser Capital (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fundviser Capital (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.32%, FII holding rose to 9.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fundviser Capital (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTFundviser Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting For Inter Alia Consideration Of Un-Audited Stan
Jul 13, 2026, 07:13 PM IST ISTFundviser Capital - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jul 13, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTFundviser Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTFundviser Capital - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Pursuant To Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulati
May 22, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTFundviser Capital - Standalone & Consolidated Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31 March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Fundviser Capital (India)

Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1985PLC205386 and registration number is 205386. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prem Krishan Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kriti Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Triloki Nath Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinodkumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fundviser Capital (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Fundviser Capital (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fundviser Capital (India) is ₹384.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fundviser Capital (India)?

The Fundviser Capital (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fundviser Capital (India)?

The market cap of Fundviser Capital (India) is ₹303.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fundviser Capital (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fundviser Capital (India) are ₹384.00 and ₹384.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fundviser Capital (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fundviser Capital (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fundviser Capital (India) is ₹484.40 and 52-week low of Fundviser Capital (India) is ₹155.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fundviser Capital (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fundviser Capital (India) has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, -12.49% over 3 months, 132.59% over 1 year, 224.38% across 3 years, and 84.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fundviser Capital (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fundviser Capital (India) are 171.74 and 4.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Fundviser Capital (India) News

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