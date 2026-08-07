Here's the live share price of Fundviser Capital (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fundviser Capital (India)
|-0.26
|-4.00
|-12.49
|37.14
|132.59
|224.38
|84.42
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fundviser Capital (India) has gained 132.59% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Fundviser Capital (India) has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|384.94
|385.58
|10
|390.37
|386.17
|20
|381.02
|384.98
|50
|396.46
|385.87
|100
|383.41
|367.89
|200
|300.71
|320.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fundviser Capital (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.32%, FII holding rose to 9.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Fundviser Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting For Inter Alia Consideration Of Un-Audited Stan
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:13 PM IST IST
|Fundviser Capital - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Fundviser Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Fundviser Capital - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Pursuant To Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulati
|May 22, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Fundviser Capital - Standalone & Consolidated Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31 March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1985PLC205386 and registration number is 205386. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fundviser Capital (India) is ₹384.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fundviser Capital (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fundviser Capital (India) is ₹303.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fundviser Capital (India) are ₹384.00 and ₹384.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fundviser Capital (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fundviser Capital (India) is ₹484.40 and 52-week low of Fundviser Capital (India) is ₹155.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fundviser Capital (India) has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, -12.49% over 3 months, 132.59% over 1 year, 224.38% across 3 years, and 84.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fundviser Capital (India) are 171.74 and 4.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global