What is the share price of Fundviser Capital (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fundviser Capital (India) is ₹384.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Fundviser Capital (India)? The Fundviser Capital (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fundviser Capital (India)? The market cap of Fundviser Capital (India) is ₹303.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fundviser Capital (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fundviser Capital (India) are ₹384.00 and ₹384.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fundviser Capital (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fundviser Capital (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fundviser Capital (India) is ₹484.40 and 52-week low of Fundviser Capital (India) is ₹155.60 as on .

How has the Fundviser Capital (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Fundviser Capital (India) has shown returns of 1.76% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, -12.49% over 3 months, 132.59% over 1 year, 224.38% across 3 years, and 84.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fundviser Capital (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fundviser Capital (India) are 171.74 and 4.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global