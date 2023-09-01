Follow Us

Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. Share Price

FUNDVISER CAPITAL (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.92 Closed
4.990.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.92₹18.92
₹18.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.52₹21.75
₹18.92
Open Price
₹18.92
Prev. Close
₹18.02
Volume
200

Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.92
  • R218.92
  • R318.92
  • Pivot
    18.92
  • S118.92
  • S218.92
  • S318.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.8716.49
  • 1017.715.13
  • 2017.1313.65
  • 5016.8112.3
  • 10016.5812.2
  • 20020.8313.29

Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.4186.4080.19109.9913.98171.06110.22
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd.

Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1985PLC205386 and registration number is 205386. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendrakumar Ghevarchand Daga
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Namrata Kapil Jain
    Promoter Director
  • Ms. Nikita Dhannalal Jain
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Satishkumar Santilal Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. is ₹6.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. is -300.32 and PB ratio of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. is ₹18.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. is ₹21.75 and 52-week low of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. is ₹8.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

