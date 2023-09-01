What is the Market Cap of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. is ₹6.98 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. is -300.32 and PB ratio of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. is 1.08 as on .

What is the share price of Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd. is ₹18.92 as on .