Here's the live share price of Franklin Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Franklin Leasing & Finance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-20.45
|-3.77
|-3.23
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Franklin Leasing & Finance has declined 20.45% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Franklin Leasing & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.16
|9.71
|10
|10.76
|10.45
|20
|11.35
|11.25
|50
|13.72
|12.69
|100
|14.29
|13.23
|200
|12.6
|13.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Franklin Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Franklin Lease.&Fin. - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Franklin Lease.&Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 05:02 PM IST IST
|Franklin Lease.&Fin. - Audited Financial Result Of The Company
|May 21, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Franklin Lease.&Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 12, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Franklin Lease.&Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 21St May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC048028 and registration number is 048028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Franklin Leasing & Finance is ₹8.91 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Franklin Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Franklin Leasing & Finance is ₹14.06 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Franklin Leasing & Finance are ₹8.91 and ₹7.14.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Franklin Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Franklin Leasing & Finance is ₹13.50 and 52-week low of Franklin Leasing & Finance is ₹7.14 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Franklin Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -20.45% over 1 year, -3.77% across 3 years, and -3.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Franklin Leasing & Finance are 81.74 and 0.37 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global