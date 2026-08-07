What is the share price of Franklin Leasing & Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Franklin Leasing & Finance is ₹8.91 as on .

What kind of stock is Franklin Leasing & Finance? The Franklin Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Franklin Leasing & Finance? The market cap of Franklin Leasing & Finance is ₹14.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Franklin Leasing & Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Franklin Leasing & Finance are ₹8.91 and ₹7.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Franklin Leasing & Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Franklin Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Franklin Leasing & Finance is ₹13.50 and 52-week low of Franklin Leasing & Finance is ₹7.14 as on .

How has the Franklin Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Franklin Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -20.45% over 1 year, -3.77% across 3 years, and -3.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Franklin Leasing & Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Franklin Leasing & Finance are 81.74 and 0.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global