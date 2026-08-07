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Franklin Leasing & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

FRANKLIN LEASING & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Franklin Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.91 Closed
-0.11₹ -0.01
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Franklin Leasing & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.14₹8.91
₹8.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.14₹13.50
₹8.91
Open Price
₹7.14
Prev. Close
₹8.92
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Franklin Leasing & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Franklin Leasing & Finance		0000-20.45-3.77-3.23
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Franklin Leasing & Finance has declined 20.45% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Franklin Leasing & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Franklin Leasing & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Franklin Leasing & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.169.71
1010.7610.45
2011.3511.25
5013.7212.69
10014.2913.23
20012.613.33

Source: Dion Global

Franklin Leasing & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Franklin Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Franklin Leasing & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTFranklin Lease.&Fin. - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Jul 09, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTFranklin Lease.&Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 05:02 PM IST ISTFranklin Lease.&Fin. - Audited Financial Result Of The Company
May 21, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTFranklin Lease.&Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 12, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTFranklin Lease.&Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 21St May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Franklin Leasing & Finance

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC048028 and registration number is 048028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sujata Das
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagannath Jha
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sunitha Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Barun Naskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdev Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Franklin Leasing & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Franklin Leasing & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Franklin Leasing & Finance is ₹8.91 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Franklin Leasing & Finance?

The Franklin Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Franklin Leasing & Finance?

The market cap of Franklin Leasing & Finance is ₹14.06 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Franklin Leasing & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Franklin Leasing & Finance are ₹8.91 and ₹7.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Franklin Leasing & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Franklin Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Franklin Leasing & Finance is ₹13.50 and 52-week low of Franklin Leasing & Finance is ₹7.14 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Franklin Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Franklin Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -20.45% over 1 year, -3.77% across 3 years, and -3.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Franklin Leasing & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Franklin Leasing & Finance are 81.74 and 0.37 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Franklin Leasing & Finance News

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