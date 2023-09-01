Follow Us

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. Share Price

FRANKLIN LEASING & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.10₹9.10
₹9.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.42₹17.02
₹9.10
Open Price
₹9.10
Prev. Close
₹9.10
Volume
0

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.1
  • R29.1
  • R39.1
  • Pivot
    9.1
  • S19.1
  • S29.1
  • S39.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.079.29
  • 107.419.62
  • 207.7110.32
  • 507.8510.61
  • 1008.6110.52
  • 20013.4912.48

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-9.00-32.24-23.7217.27-67.50-66.91
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Feb, 2022Board MeetingOthers
06 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC048028 and registration number is 048028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Sunitha Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Barun Naskar
    Director
  • Mr. Jagdev Yadav
    Director
  • Mr. Jagannath Jha
    Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Dalmia
    Executive Director

FAQs on Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹14.36 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.39 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹9.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹17.02 and 52-week low of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹6.42 as on Aug 31, 2023.

