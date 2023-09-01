Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-9.00
|-32.24
|-23.72
|17.27
|-67.50
|-66.91
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|06 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC048028 and registration number is 048028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹14.36 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.39 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹9.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹17.02 and 52-week low of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹6.42 as on Aug 31, 2023.