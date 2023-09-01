What is the Market Cap of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹14.36 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.39 as on .

What is the share price of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹9.10 as on .