What is the share price of Fortis Malar Hospitals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fortis Malar Hospitals is ₹49.16 as on .

What kind of stock is Fortis Malar Hospitals? The Fortis Malar Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fortis Malar Hospitals? The market cap of Fortis Malar Hospitals is ₹92.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fortis Malar Hospitals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fortis Malar Hospitals are ₹50.30 and ₹49.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fortis Malar Hospitals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fortis Malar Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fortis Malar Hospitals is ₹76.00 and 52-week low of Fortis Malar Hospitals is ₹40.75 as on .

How has the Fortis Malar Hospitals performed historically in terms of returns? The Fortis Malar Hospitals has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, -4.91% for the past month, -13.16% over 3 months, -28.97% over 1 year, -5.9% across 3 years, and -4.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fortis Malar Hospitals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fortis Malar Hospitals are 682.78 and 2.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global