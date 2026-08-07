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Fortis Malar Hospitals Share Price

NSE
BSE

FORTIS MALAR HOSPITALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Fortis Malar Hospitals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.16 Closed
-1.52₹ -0.76
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fortis Malar Hospitals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.15₹50.30
₹49.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.75₹76.00
₹49.16
Open Price
₹50.30
Prev. Close
₹49.92
Volume
5,330

Source: Dion Global

Fortis Malar Hospitals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fortis Malar Hospitals		-2.87-4.91-13.16-10.94-28.97-5.90-4.87
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fortis Malar Hospitals has declined 28.97% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Fortis Malar Hospitals has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Fortis Malar Hospitals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fortis Malar Hospitals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.1350.09
1050.250.16
2050.4150.47
5052.0351.54
10052.553
20056.455.92

Source: Dion Global

Fortis Malar Hospitals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fortis Malar Hospitals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fortis Malar Hospitals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTFortis Malar Hospita - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTFortis Malar Hospita - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTFortis Malar Hospita - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTFortis Malar Hospita - Proceedings Of The 35Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 30, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTFortis Malar Hospita - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Fortis Malar Hospitals

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110PB1989PLC045948 and registration number is 045948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Daljit Singh
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Bidesh Chandra Paul
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shailaja Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suvalaxmi Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ritu Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Richa Singh Debgupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Fortis Malar Hospitals Share Price

What is the share price of Fortis Malar Hospitals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fortis Malar Hospitals is ₹49.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fortis Malar Hospitals?

The Fortis Malar Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fortis Malar Hospitals?

The market cap of Fortis Malar Hospitals is ₹92.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fortis Malar Hospitals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fortis Malar Hospitals are ₹50.30 and ₹49.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fortis Malar Hospitals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fortis Malar Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fortis Malar Hospitals is ₹76.00 and 52-week low of Fortis Malar Hospitals is ₹40.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fortis Malar Hospitals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fortis Malar Hospitals has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, -4.91% for the past month, -13.16% over 3 months, -28.97% over 1 year, -5.9% across 3 years, and -4.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fortis Malar Hospitals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fortis Malar Hospitals are 682.78 and 2.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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