Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FORTIS MALAR HOSPITALS LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹57.95 Closed
-1.01-0.59
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.02₹60.50
₹57.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.65₹71.25
₹57.95
Open Price
₹60.50
Prev. Close
₹58.54
Volume
5,000

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R159.96
  • R261.97
  • R363.44
  • Pivot
    58.49
  • S156.48
  • S255.01
  • S353

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.3857.78
  • 1055.0257.46
  • 2055.8157.54
  • 5058.457.06
  • 10056.7155.78
  • 20058.8155.31

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.84-1.7818.2412.071.2223.174.79
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. Share Holdings

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110PB1989PLC045948 and registration number is 045948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Daljit Singh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Dr. Nithya Ramamurthy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh L Adige
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrasekar Ramasamy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Rajagopal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shailaja Chandra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.?

The market cap of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. is ₹108.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. is -7.01 and PB ratio of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. is ₹57.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. is ₹71.25 and 52-week low of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. is ₹45.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data