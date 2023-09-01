What is the Market Cap of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.? The market cap of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. is ₹108.61 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. is -7.01 and PB ratio of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. is 1.75 as on .

What is the share price of Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. is ₹57.95 as on .