Here's the live share price of Fortis Malar Hospitals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|-2.87
|-4.91
|-13.16
|-10.94
|-28.97
|-5.90
|-4.87
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fortis Malar Hospitals has declined 28.97% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Fortis Malar Hospitals has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.13
|50.09
|10
|50.2
|50.16
|20
|50.41
|50.47
|50
|52.03
|51.54
|100
|52.5
|53
|200
|56.4
|55.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fortis Malar Hospitals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Fortis Malar Hospita - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Fortis Malar Hospita - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Fortis Malar Hospita - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Fortis Malar Hospita - Proceedings Of The 35Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Fortis Malar Hospita - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110PB1989PLC045948 and registration number is 045948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fortis Malar Hospitals is ₹49.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fortis Malar Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fortis Malar Hospitals is ₹92.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fortis Malar Hospitals are ₹50.30 and ₹49.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fortis Malar Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fortis Malar Hospitals is ₹76.00 and 52-week low of Fortis Malar Hospitals is ₹40.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fortis Malar Hospitals has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, -4.91% for the past month, -13.16% over 3 months, -28.97% over 1 year, -5.9% across 3 years, and -4.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fortis Malar Hospitals are 682.78 and 2.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global