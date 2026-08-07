Here's the live share price of Focus Lighting and Fixtures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Focus Lighting and Fixtures
|-4.46
|-19.70
|-21.80
|-0.24
|-33.40
|-25.44
|43.10
|LG Electronics India
|6.44
|0.90
|2.85
|4.29
|-6.12
|-2.08
|-1.25
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|1.07
|7.23
|28.53
|20.78
|-14.78
|44.66
|27.07
|Havells India
|2.17
|5.14
|1.51
|-6.12
|-13.83
|-0.81
|0.84
|Voltas
|-3.30
|-0.23
|-5.78
|-14.50
|-1.85
|15.85
|4.63
|PG Electroplast
|2.82
|9.00
|17.77
|6.32
|-14.41
|57.59
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.71
|19.84
|56.54
|87.11
|105.50
|48.52
|37.63
|Whirlpool of India
|1.28
|1.36
|-16.91
|-10.34
|-37.19
|-17.93
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.40
|24.02
|36.81
|55.90
|38.79
|13.93
|14.44
|Symphony
|-4.96
|-6.12
|-19.14
|-31.50
|-32.86
|-9.58
|-7.00
|EPACK Durables
|-0.05
|-2.67
|-16.55
|-11.67
|-41.04
|3.40
|2.02
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.90
|-0.64
|-11.00
|-1.07
|-40.28
|18.54
|34.37
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.71
|8.72
|16.20
|16.20
|16.20
|5.13
|3.05
|IKIO Technologies
|1.91
|7.50
|17.77
|28.55
|6.72
|-20.53
|-12.76
|Onida Electronics
|-2.93
|-10.54
|-3.45
|7.48
|125.37
|23.91
|16.60
|Prizor Viztech
|2.51
|10.06
|25.71
|219.36
|230.15
|73.03
|38.95
|Cellecor Gadgets
|-8.96
|-21.72
|-24.94
|10.71
|-9.75
|47.50
|26.26
|Elin Electronics
|-4.09
|-3.91
|-25.92
|-38.15
|-44.45
|-13.17
|-15.77
|Arham Technologies
|7.18
|30.19
|28.71
|35.59
|150.34
|61.93
|42.72
|BPL
|0.43
|-3.95
|-9.27
|-9.98
|-30.49
|-8.27
|7.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Focus Lighting and Fixtures has declined 33.40% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-6.12%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-14.78%), Havells India (-13.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Focus Lighting and Fixtures has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.25%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (27.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.45
|69.05
|10
|71.62
|70.75
|20
|76.01
|74.08
|50
|83.56
|78.6
|100
|78.63
|79.04
|200
|76.69
|81.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Focus Lighting and Fixtures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Focus Lighting and Fixtures fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31500MH2005PLC155278 and registration number is 155278. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 180.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Focus Lighting and Fixtures is ₹67.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Focus Lighting and Fixtures is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Focus Lighting and Fixtures is ₹453.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Focus Lighting and Fixtures are ₹68.80 and ₹66.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Focus Lighting and Fixtures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Focus Lighting and Fixtures is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Focus Lighting and Fixtures is ₹57.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Focus Lighting and Fixtures has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, -19.7% for the past month, -21.8% over 3 months, -33.4% over 1 year, -25.44% across 3 years, and 43.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Focus Lighting and Fixtures are 89.39 and 3.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global