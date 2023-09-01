Follow Us

FOCUS LIGHTING AND FIXTURES LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹770.20 Closed
0.141.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹757.00₹780.00
₹770.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.40₹824.00
₹770.20
Open Price
₹779.50
Prev. Close
₹769.15
Volume
22,593

Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1782.03
  • R2792.52
  • R3805.03
  • Pivot
    769.52
  • S1759.03
  • S2746.52
  • S3736.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5195.54771.33
  • 10182.66772.34
  • 20169.72768.16
  • 50146.69724.82
  • 100125.68654.03
  • 200109.23536.25

Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. Share Holdings

Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results, Dividend & Stock Split
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd.

Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31500MH2005PLC155278 and registration number is 155278. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Vinod Sheth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepali Amit Sheth
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Khushi Amit Sheth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Rachh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan Navinchandra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Surajmal Gaggar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd.?

The market cap of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is ₹1,8.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is 41.52 and PB ratio of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is 11.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is ₹770.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is ₹824.00 and 52-week low of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is ₹125.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

