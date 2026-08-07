What is the share price of Focus Lighting and Fixtures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Focus Lighting and Fixtures is ₹67.08 as on .

What kind of stock is Focus Lighting and Fixtures? The Focus Lighting and Fixtures is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Focus Lighting and Fixtures? The market cap of Focus Lighting and Fixtures is ₹453.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Focus Lighting and Fixtures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Focus Lighting and Fixtures are ₹68.80 and ₹66.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Focus Lighting and Fixtures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Focus Lighting and Fixtures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Focus Lighting and Fixtures is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Focus Lighting and Fixtures is ₹57.06 as on .

How has the Focus Lighting and Fixtures performed historically in terms of returns? The Focus Lighting and Fixtures has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, -19.7% for the past month, -21.8% over 3 months, -33.4% over 1 year, -25.44% across 3 years, and 43.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Focus Lighting and Fixtures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Focus Lighting and Fixtures are 89.39 and 3.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global