What is the Market Cap of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd.? The market cap of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is ₹1,8.35 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is 41.52 and PB ratio of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is 11.07 as on .

What is the share price of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is ₹770.20 as on .