Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.90
|-1.10
|36.56
|83.84
|440.34
|3,423.39
|1,576.46
|1.00
|-5.15
|8.68
|29.46
|25.95
|353.36
|228.37
|5.38
|4.36
|3.51
|13.51
|-0.45
|122.13
|92.44
|1.48
|3.96
|9.16
|38.25
|87.01
|1,891.31
|626.28
|0.61
|3.71
|10.62
|-2.10
|-24.96
|13.65
|21.01
|0.08
|10.78
|24.17
|26.05
|36.77
|85.85
|42.85
|5.06
|25.58
|41.85
|117.18
|145.29
|315.63
|229.39
|1.12
|1.60
|-2.22
|-14.37
|-8.08
|17.23
|38.30
|4.56
|4.98
|30.17
|61.05
|57.20
|92.55
|-10.62
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.00
|-3.06
|76.79
|207.47
|1,353.78
|1,420.42
|1,292.75
|-5.16
|1.58
|31.22
|75.20
|95.44
|176.68
|382.73
|-2.65
|-3.42
|61.92
|87.39
|70.30
|310.28
|158.92
|-1.81
|-1.07
|-1.11
|61.29
|155.03
|828.75
|392.05
|1.15
|17.28
|20.06
|56.77
|69.77
|305.91
|148.43
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
|0.28
|12.38
|23.03
|38.59
|34.43
|793.76
|1,348.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results, Dividend & Stock Split
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31500MH2005PLC155278 and registration number is 155278. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is ₹1,8.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is 41.52 and PB ratio of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is 11.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is ₹770.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is ₹824.00 and 52-week low of Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is ₹125.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.