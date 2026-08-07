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Focus Lighting and Fixtures Share Price

NSE
BSE

FOCUS LIGHTING AND FIXTURES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Focus Lighting and Fixtures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.08 Closed
-1.31₹ -0.89
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Focus Lighting and Fixtures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.01₹68.80
₹67.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.06₹105.00
₹67.08
Open Price
₹67.90
Prev. Close
₹67.97
Volume
26,433

Source: Dion Global

Focus Lighting and Fixtures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Focus Lighting and Fixtures		-4.46-19.70-21.80-0.24-33.40-25.4443.10
LG Electronics India		6.440.902.854.29-6.12-2.08-1.25
Dixon Technologies (India)		1.077.2328.5320.78-14.7844.6627.07
Havells India		2.175.141.51-6.12-13.83-0.810.84
Voltas		-3.30-0.23-5.78-14.50-1.8515.854.63
PG Electroplast		2.829.0017.776.32-14.4157.5976.76
Avalon Technologies		8.7119.8456.5487.11105.5048.5237.63
Whirlpool of India		1.281.36-16.91-10.34-37.19-17.93-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.4024.0236.8155.9038.7913.9314.44
Symphony		-4.96-6.12-19.14-31.50-32.86-9.58-7.00
EPACK Durables		-0.05-2.67-16.55-11.67-41.043.402.02
HPL Electric & Power		2.90-0.64-11.00-1.07-40.2818.5434.37
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.718.7216.2016.2016.205.133.05
IKIO Technologies		1.917.5017.7728.556.72-20.53-12.76
Onida Electronics		-2.93-10.54-3.457.48125.3723.9116.60
Prizor Viztech		2.5110.0625.71219.36230.1573.0338.95
Cellecor Gadgets		-8.96-21.72-24.9410.71-9.7547.5026.26
Elin Electronics		-4.09-3.91-25.92-38.15-44.45-13.17-15.77
Arham Technologies		7.1830.1928.7135.59150.3461.9342.72
BPL		0.43-3.95-9.27-9.98-30.49-8.277.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Focus Lighting and Fixtures has declined 33.40% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-6.12%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-14.78%), Havells India (-13.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Focus Lighting and Fixtures has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.25%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (27.07%).

Focus Lighting and Fixtures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Focus Lighting and Fixtures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.4569.05
1071.6270.75
2076.0174.08
5083.5678.6
10078.6379.04
20076.6981.09

Source: Dion Global

Focus Lighting and Fixtures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Focus Lighting and Fixtures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Focus Lighting and Fixtures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Focus Lighting and Fixtures fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Focus Lighting and Fixtures

Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31500MH2005PLC155278 and registration number is 155278. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 180.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Vinod Sheth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepali Amit Sheth
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Khushi Amit Sheth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Surajmal Gaggar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Karsandas Rachh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan Navinchandra Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Focus Lighting and Fixtures Share Price

What is the share price of Focus Lighting and Fixtures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Focus Lighting and Fixtures is ₹67.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Focus Lighting and Fixtures?

The Focus Lighting and Fixtures is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Focus Lighting and Fixtures?

The market cap of Focus Lighting and Fixtures is ₹453.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Focus Lighting and Fixtures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Focus Lighting and Fixtures are ₹68.80 and ₹66.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Focus Lighting and Fixtures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Focus Lighting and Fixtures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Focus Lighting and Fixtures is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Focus Lighting and Fixtures is ₹57.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Focus Lighting and Fixtures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Focus Lighting and Fixtures has shown returns of -1.31% over the past day, -19.7% for the past month, -21.8% over 3 months, -33.4% over 1 year, -25.44% across 3 years, and 43.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Focus Lighting and Fixtures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Focus Lighting and Fixtures are 89.39 and 3.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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