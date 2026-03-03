Here's the live share price of Arham Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Arham Technologies has gained 32.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 30.87%.
Arham Technologies’s current P/E of 26.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arham Technologies
|-2.21
|-8.36
|-17.92
|30.20
|36.07
|63.21
|32.42
|LG Electronics India
|1.55
|6.24
|-1.07
|-5.77
|-5.77
|-1.96
|-1.18
|Havells India
|-3.55
|2.73
|-4.69
|-13.54
|-5.27
|3.96
|3.07
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|-3.55
|-7.98
|-27.59
|-42.84
|-27.76
|50.50
|21.36
|Voltas
|-2.53
|9.67
|12.22
|4.81
|9.73
|17.98
|6.92
|PG Electroplast
|0.64
|9.82
|7.90
|11.59
|-23.45
|64.04
|77.57
|Whirlpool of India
|1.12
|15.65
|-6.93
|-32.01
|-0.80
|-11.54
|-17.82
|Avalon Technologies
|1.12
|-3.23
|6.09
|14.65
|46.61
|35.48
|19.98
|Symphony
|-5.21
|-14.37
|-7.28
|-16.72
|-27.32
|-11.64
|-10.29
|Electronics Mart India
|-3.97
|3.72
|-18.96
|-26.49
|-20.64
|11.61
|2.62
|EPACK Durables
|-4.54
|2.55
|-12.04
|-39.72
|-33.05
|4.99
|2.96
|HPL Electric & Power
|-6.40
|1.57
|-17.69
|-31.66
|-9.44
|55.43
|48.73
|IKIO Technologies
|-2.86
|-10.02
|-25.38
|-34.79
|-32.84
|-29.97
|-19.24
|MIRC Electronics
|-0.64
|-14.84
|19.00
|-4.31
|120.67
|27.84
|14.86
|Elin Electronics
|-3.01
|-19.62
|-26.76
|-34.98
|14.24
|-4.98
|-10.85
|Cellecor Gadgets
|-6.53
|-6.70
|-20.10
|-18.54
|-53.44
|37.39
|20.99
|Focus Lighting and Fixtures
|-1.67
|-8.14
|-10.05
|-32.85
|-15.65
|-10.28
|69.35
|Prizor Viztech
|23.46
|30.45
|31.17
|13.54
|193.34
|28.69
|16.34
|BPL
|-0.50
|-9.26
|-13.56
|-38.69
|-29.81
|-3.74
|16.02
|Sonam
|0.31
|17.05
|10.05
|-0.64
|7.46
|28.65
|27.48
Over the last one year, Arham Technologies has gained 36.07% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.77%), Havells India (-5.27%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Arham Technologies has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.18%) and Havells India (3.07%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|135.02
|136.49
|10
|136.87
|136.9
|20
|138.37
|138.24
|50
|143.9
|139.48
|100
|134.76
|133.35
|200
|113.15
|123.9
In the latest quarter, Arham Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.42%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Arham Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52335CT2013PLC001207 and registration number is 001207. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arham Technologies is ₹128.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Arham Technologies is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Arham Technologies is ₹279.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arham Technologies are ₹137.95 and ₹126.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arham Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arham Technologies is ₹161.00 and 52-week low of Arham Technologies is ₹70.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Arham Technologies has shown returns of -6.28% over the past day, -6.39% for the past month, -17.76% over 3 months, 30.87% over 1 year, 66.37% across 3 years, and 32.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arham Technologies are 26.56 and 6.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.