Cellecor Gadgets Share Price

NSE
BSE

CELLECOR GADGETS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Cellecor Gadgets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.05 Closed
-3.09₹ -0.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:48 PM IST
Cellecor Gadgets Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.00₹25.30
₹25.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.00₹68.80
₹25.05
Open Price
₹25.00
Prev. Close
₹25.85
Volume
3,69,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cellecor Gadgets has gained 20.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -54.20%.

Cellecor Gadgets’s current P/E of 14.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Cellecor Gadgets Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cellecor Gadgets		-6.53-6.70-20.10-18.54-53.4437.3920.99
LG Electronics India		1.556.24-1.07-5.77-5.77-1.96-1.18
Havells India		-3.552.73-4.69-13.54-5.273.963.07
Dixon Technologies (India)		-3.55-7.98-27.59-42.84-27.7650.5021.36
Voltas		-2.539.6712.224.819.7317.986.92
PG Electroplast		0.649.827.9011.59-23.4564.0477.57
Whirlpool of India		1.1215.65-6.93-32.01-0.80-11.54-17.82
Avalon Technologies		1.12-3.236.0914.6546.6135.4819.98
Symphony		-5.21-14.37-7.28-16.72-27.32-11.64-10.29
Electronics Mart India		-3.973.72-18.96-26.49-20.6411.612.62
EPACK Durables		-4.542.55-12.04-39.72-33.054.992.96
HPL Electric & Power		-6.401.57-17.69-31.66-9.4455.4348.73
IKIO Technologies		-2.86-10.02-25.38-34.79-32.84-29.97-19.24
MIRC Electronics		-0.64-14.8419.00-4.31120.6727.8414.86
Elin Electronics		-3.01-19.62-26.76-34.9814.24-4.98-10.85
Focus Lighting and Fixtures		-1.67-8.14-10.05-32.85-15.65-10.2869.35
Prizor Viztech		23.4630.4531.1713.54193.3428.6916.34
Arham Technologies		-2.21-8.36-17.9230.2036.0763.2132.42
BPL		-0.50-9.26-13.56-38.69-29.81-3.7416.02
Sonam		0.3117.0510.05-0.647.4628.6527.48

Over the last one year, Cellecor Gadgets has declined 53.44% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.77%), Havells India (-5.27%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Cellecor Gadgets has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.18%) and Havells India (3.07%).

Cellecor Gadgets Financials

Cellecor Gadgets Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.3726.2
1026.3826.41
2027.0226.8
5027.8827.76
10029.3129.46
20032.4733.17

Cellecor Gadgets Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cellecor Gadgets saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.31%, while DII stake increased to 13.05%, FII holding rose to 8.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Cellecor Gadgets fact sheet for more information

About Cellecor Gadgets

Cellecor Gadgets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32300DL2020PLC375196 and registration number is 375196. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1025.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Gunjan Aggarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ravi Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vineeta Gautam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swati Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cellecor Gadgets Share Price

What is the share price of Cellecor Gadgets?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cellecor Gadgets is ₹25.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cellecor Gadgets?

The Cellecor Gadgets is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cellecor Gadgets?

The market cap of Cellecor Gadgets is ₹525.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cellecor Gadgets?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cellecor Gadgets are ₹25.30 and ₹24.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cellecor Gadgets?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cellecor Gadgets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cellecor Gadgets is ₹68.80 and 52-week low of Cellecor Gadgets is ₹24.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Cellecor Gadgets performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cellecor Gadgets has shown returns of -3.09% over the past day, -11.33% for the past month, -12.87% over 3 months, -54.2% over 1 year, 37.39% across 3 years, and 20.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cellecor Gadgets?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cellecor Gadgets are 14.67 and 2.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Cellecor Gadgets News

