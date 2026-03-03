Facebook Pixel Code
Prizor Viztech Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRIZOR VIZTECH

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Prizor Viztech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹369.90 Closed
7.33₹ 25.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:49 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Prizor Viztech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹310.00₹398.50
₹369.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.10₹398.50
₹369.90
Open Price
₹310.00
Prev. Close
₹344.65
Volume
77,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Prizor Viztech has gained 16.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 178.75%.

Prizor Viztech’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Prizor Viztech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prizor Viztech		23.4630.4531.1713.54193.3428.6916.34
LG Electronics India		1.556.24-1.07-5.77-5.77-1.96-1.18
Havells India		-3.552.73-4.69-13.54-5.273.963.07
Dixon Technologies (India)		-3.55-7.98-27.59-42.84-27.7650.5021.36
Voltas		-2.539.6712.224.819.7317.986.92
PG Electroplast		0.649.827.9011.59-23.4564.0477.57
Whirlpool of India		1.1215.65-6.93-32.01-0.80-11.54-17.82
Avalon Technologies		1.12-3.236.0914.6546.6135.4819.98
Symphony		-5.21-14.37-7.28-16.72-27.32-11.64-10.29
Electronics Mart India		-3.973.72-18.96-26.49-20.6411.612.62
EPACK Durables		-4.542.55-12.04-39.72-33.054.992.96
HPL Electric & Power		-6.401.57-17.69-31.66-9.4455.4348.73
IKIO Technologies		-2.86-10.02-25.38-34.79-32.84-29.97-19.24
MIRC Electronics		-0.64-14.8419.00-4.31120.6727.8414.86
Elin Electronics		-3.01-19.62-26.76-34.9814.24-4.98-10.85
Cellecor Gadgets		-6.53-6.70-20.10-18.54-53.4437.3920.99
Focus Lighting and Fixtures		-1.67-8.14-10.05-32.85-15.65-10.2869.35
Arham Technologies		-2.21-8.36-17.9230.2036.0763.2132.42
BPL		-0.50-9.26-13.56-38.69-29.81-3.7416.02
Sonam		0.3117.0510.05-0.647.4628.6527.48

Over the last one year, Prizor Viztech has gained 193.34% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.77%), Havells India (-5.27%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Prizor Viztech has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.18%) and Havells India (3.07%).

Prizor Viztech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Prizor Viztech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5315.77329.03
10311.85318.22
20295.97306.32
50288.76296.33
100302.72290.96
200273.28271.03

Prizor Viztech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prizor Viztech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Prizor Viztech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Prizor Viztech fact sheet for more information

About Prizor Viztech

Prizor Viztech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26401GJ2017PLC095719 and registration number is 095719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Mitali Dasharathbharthi Gauswami
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dasharathbharthi Gauswami
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Brahma Ghosh Raval
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dahyalal Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Preety Priya Ghosh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Prizor Viztech Share Price

What is the share price of Prizor Viztech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prizor Viztech is ₹369.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prizor Viztech?

The Prizor Viztech is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prizor Viztech?

The market cap of Prizor Viztech is ₹395.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prizor Viztech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prizor Viztech are ₹398.50 and ₹310.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prizor Viztech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prizor Viztech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prizor Viztech is ₹398.50 and 52-week low of Prizor Viztech is ₹105.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Prizor Viztech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prizor Viztech has shown returns of 7.33% over the past day, 36.75% for the past month, 21.32% over 3 months, 178.75% over 1 year, 28.69% across 3 years, and 16.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prizor Viztech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prizor Viztech are 0.00 and 8.11 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Prizor Viztech News

