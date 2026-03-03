Here's the live share price of Prizor Viztech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Prizor Viztech has gained 16.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 178.75%.
Prizor Viztech’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prizor Viztech
|23.46
|30.45
|31.17
|13.54
|193.34
|28.69
|16.34
|LG Electronics India
|1.55
|6.24
|-1.07
|-5.77
|-5.77
|-1.96
|-1.18
|Havells India
|-3.55
|2.73
|-4.69
|-13.54
|-5.27
|3.96
|3.07
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|-3.55
|-7.98
|-27.59
|-42.84
|-27.76
|50.50
|21.36
|Voltas
|-2.53
|9.67
|12.22
|4.81
|9.73
|17.98
|6.92
|PG Electroplast
|0.64
|9.82
|7.90
|11.59
|-23.45
|64.04
|77.57
|Whirlpool of India
|1.12
|15.65
|-6.93
|-32.01
|-0.80
|-11.54
|-17.82
|Avalon Technologies
|1.12
|-3.23
|6.09
|14.65
|46.61
|35.48
|19.98
|Symphony
|-5.21
|-14.37
|-7.28
|-16.72
|-27.32
|-11.64
|-10.29
|Electronics Mart India
|-3.97
|3.72
|-18.96
|-26.49
|-20.64
|11.61
|2.62
|EPACK Durables
|-4.54
|2.55
|-12.04
|-39.72
|-33.05
|4.99
|2.96
|HPL Electric & Power
|-6.40
|1.57
|-17.69
|-31.66
|-9.44
|55.43
|48.73
|IKIO Technologies
|-2.86
|-10.02
|-25.38
|-34.79
|-32.84
|-29.97
|-19.24
|MIRC Electronics
|-0.64
|-14.84
|19.00
|-4.31
|120.67
|27.84
|14.86
|Elin Electronics
|-3.01
|-19.62
|-26.76
|-34.98
|14.24
|-4.98
|-10.85
|Cellecor Gadgets
|-6.53
|-6.70
|-20.10
|-18.54
|-53.44
|37.39
|20.99
|Focus Lighting and Fixtures
|-1.67
|-8.14
|-10.05
|-32.85
|-15.65
|-10.28
|69.35
|Arham Technologies
|-2.21
|-8.36
|-17.92
|30.20
|36.07
|63.21
|32.42
|BPL
|-0.50
|-9.26
|-13.56
|-38.69
|-29.81
|-3.74
|16.02
|Sonam
|0.31
|17.05
|10.05
|-0.64
|7.46
|28.65
|27.48
Over the last one year, Prizor Viztech has gained 193.34% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.77%), Havells India (-5.27%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Prizor Viztech has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.18%) and Havells India (3.07%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|315.77
|329.03
|10
|311.85
|318.22
|20
|295.97
|306.32
|50
|288.76
|296.33
|100
|302.72
|290.96
|200
|273.28
|271.03
In the latest quarter, Prizor Viztech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Prizor Viztech fact sheet for more information
Prizor Viztech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26401GJ2017PLC095719 and registration number is 095719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prizor Viztech is ₹369.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Prizor Viztech is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Prizor Viztech is ₹395.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prizor Viztech are ₹398.50 and ₹310.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prizor Viztech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prizor Viztech is ₹398.50 and 52-week low of Prizor Viztech is ₹105.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Prizor Viztech has shown returns of 7.33% over the past day, 36.75% for the past month, 21.32% over 3 months, 178.75% over 1 year, 28.69% across 3 years, and 16.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prizor Viztech are 0.00 and 8.11 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.