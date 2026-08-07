What is the share price of F Mec International Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for F Mec International Financial Services is ₹12.50 as on .

What kind of stock is F Mec International Financial Services? The F Mec International Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of F Mec International Financial Services? The market cap of F Mec International Financial Services is ₹3.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of F Mec International Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of F Mec International Financial Services are ₹12.68 and ₹11.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of F Mec International Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which F Mec International Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of F Mec International Financial Services is ₹27.27 and 52-week low of F Mec International Financial Services is ₹10.45 as on .

How has the F Mec International Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The F Mec International Financial Services has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, 0.48% for the past month, -13.87% over 3 months, -43.49% over 1 year, 14.27% across 3 years, and 79.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of F Mec International Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of F Mec International Financial Services are 0.00 and 1.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global