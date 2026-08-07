Here's the live share price of F Mec International Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|F Mec International Financial Services
|-2.80
|0.48
|-13.87
|-32.93
|-43.49
|14.27
|79.78
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, F Mec International Financial Services has declined 43.49% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, F Mec International Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.92
|12.75
|10
|12.81
|12.71
|20
|12.28
|12.66
|50
|13.66
|13.26
|100
|14.04
|14.35
|200
|16.88
|15.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, F Mec International Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 63.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|F Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Announcement Under Reg. 30 (LODR)- Intimation Of Cut Off/Record Date For The Purpose Of 33Rd AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|F Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|F Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|F Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)- Receipt Of New Certificate Of Incorporation Upon Change Of Nam
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|F Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For AGM, 2026 & General Corporate Matters Under Regula
Source: Dion Global
F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1993PLC053936 and registration number is 053936. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for F Mec International Financial Services is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The F Mec International Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of F Mec International Financial Services is ₹3.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of F Mec International Financial Services are ₹12.68 and ₹11.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which F Mec International Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of F Mec International Financial Services is ₹27.27 and 52-week low of F Mec International Financial Services is ₹10.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The F Mec International Financial Services has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, 0.48% for the past month, -13.87% over 3 months, -43.49% over 1 year, 14.27% across 3 years, and 79.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of F Mec International Financial Services are 0.00 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global