What is the Market Cap of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd.? The market cap of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is ₹43.47 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is 121.92 and PB ratio of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is 4.59 as on .

What is the share price of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is ₹48.89 as on .