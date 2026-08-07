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F Mec International Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

F MEC INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of F Mec International Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.50 Closed
0.24₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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F Mec International Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.86₹12.68
₹12.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.45₹27.27
₹12.50
Open Price
₹12.08
Prev. Close
₹12.47
Volume
1,01,495

Source: Dion Global

F Mec International Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
F Mec International Financial Services		-2.800.48-13.87-32.93-43.4914.2779.78
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, F Mec International Financial Services has declined 43.49% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, F Mec International Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

F Mec International Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

F Mec International Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.9212.75
1012.8112.71
2012.2812.66
5013.6613.26
10014.0414.35
20016.8815.84

Source: Dion Global

F Mec International Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, F Mec International Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 63.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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F Mec International Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTF Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Announcement Under Reg. 30 (LODR)- Intimation Of Cut Off/Record Date For The Purpose Of 33Rd AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTF Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTF Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTF Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)- Receipt Of New Certificate Of Incorporation Upon Change Of Nam
Jul 31, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTF Mec Intl.Fin.Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For AGM, 2026 & General Corporate Matters Under Regula

Source: Dion Global

About F Mec International Financial Services

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1993PLC053936 and registration number is 053936. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Apoorve Bansal
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Ms. Renuka Chouhan
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Rohit Dugar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kabeer Chaudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Somesh Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on F Mec International Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of F Mec International Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for F Mec International Financial Services is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is F Mec International Financial Services?

The F Mec International Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of F Mec International Financial Services?

The market cap of F Mec International Financial Services is ₹3.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of F Mec International Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of F Mec International Financial Services are ₹12.68 and ₹11.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of F Mec International Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which F Mec International Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of F Mec International Financial Services is ₹27.27 and 52-week low of F Mec International Financial Services is ₹10.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the F Mec International Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The F Mec International Financial Services has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, 0.48% for the past month, -13.87% over 3 months, -43.49% over 1 year, 14.27% across 3 years, and 79.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of F Mec International Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of F Mec International Financial Services are 0.00 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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