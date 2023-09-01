Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

F MEC INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹48.89 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.89₹48.89
₹48.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.84₹48.89
₹48.89
Open Price
₹48.89
Prev. Close
₹48.89
Volume
0

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.89
  • R248.89
  • R348.89
  • Pivot
    48.89
  • S148.89
  • S248.89
  • S348.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.8846.61
  • 1014.1743
  • 2011.4536.43
  • 506.6623.16
  • 1003.330
  • 2001.660

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.9819.27103.71119.63293.321,269.471,427.81
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Nov, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue

About F Mec International Financial Services Ltd.

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1993PLC053936 and registration number is 053936. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Apoorve Bansal
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Sachin Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Awanish Srivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Renuka Chouhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on F Mec International Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is ₹43.47 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is 121.92 and PB ratio of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is 4.59 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is ₹48.89 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is ₹48.89 and 52-week low of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is ₹11.84 as on Aug 21, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data