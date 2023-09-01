Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1993PLC053936 and registration number is 053936. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is ₹43.47 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is 121.92 and PB ratio of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is 4.59 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is ₹48.89 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is ₹48.89 and 52-week low of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. is ₹11.84 as on Aug 21, 2023.