Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EXCEL REALTY N INFRA LTD.

Sector : Realty | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.40 Closed
14.290.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.35₹0.40
₹0.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.20₹0.75
₹0.40
Open Price
₹0.35
Prev. Close
₹0.35
Volume
31,07,717

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.42
  • R20.43
  • R30.47
  • Pivot
    0.38
  • S10.37
  • S20.33
  • S30.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.50.36
  • 100.560.36
  • 200.590.36
  • 500.580.37
  • 1000.530.39
  • 2000.540.42

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.2914.290-11.11-29.82380.19-14.89
4.00-10.4921.8161.2325.61192.75192.75
3.14-2.7617.2947.0015.4377.32136.37
4.201.6419.7729.698.73193.50147.22
1.80-1.4028.1818.46-23.2934.18-27.55
-6.44-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61
1.323.560.968.0824.34121.8474.17
-1.867.09-1.393.0846.9046.9046.90
13.4533.6646.7433.6645.16-76.68-92.58

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Excel Realty N Infra Ltd.

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2003PLC138568 and registration number is 138568. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-specialized wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lakhmendra Khurana
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ranjana Khurana
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arpit Khurana
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Binoy Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subrata Kumar Dey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajat Raja Kothari
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Excel Realty N Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is ₹56.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is 35.4 and PB ratio of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is 0.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is ₹.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is ₹.75 and 52-week low of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is ₹.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

