Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.29
|14.29
|0
|-11.11
|-29.82
|380.19
|-14.89
|4.00
|-10.49
|21.81
|61.23
|25.61
|192.75
|192.75
|3.14
|-2.76
|17.29
|47.00
|15.43
|77.32
|136.37
|4.20
|1.64
|19.77
|29.69
|8.73
|193.50
|147.22
|1.80
|-1.40
|28.18
|18.46
|-23.29
|34.18
|-27.55
|-6.44
|-7.61
|-7.61
|-7.61
|-7.61
|-7.61
|-7.61
|1.32
|3.56
|0.96
|8.08
|24.34
|121.84
|74.17
|-1.86
|7.09
|-1.39
|3.08
|46.90
|46.90
|46.90
|13.45
|33.66
|46.74
|33.66
|45.16
|-76.68
|-92.58
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2003PLC138568 and registration number is 138568. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-specialized wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is ₹56.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is 35.4 and PB ratio of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is 0.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is ₹.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is ₹.75 and 52-week low of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is ₹.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.