What is the Market Cap of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd.? The market cap of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is ₹56.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd.? P/E ratio of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is 35.4 and PB ratio of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is 0.33 as on .

What is the share price of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is ₹.40 as on .