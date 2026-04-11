What is the share price of Landsmill Green? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landsmill Green is ₹1.12 as on .

What kind of stock is Landsmill Green? The Landsmill Green is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Landsmill Green? The market cap of Landsmill Green is ₹158.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Landsmill Green? Today’s highest and lowest price of Landsmill Green are ₹1.15 and ₹1.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Landsmill Green? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landsmill Green stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landsmill Green is ₹1.75 and 52-week low of Landsmill Green is ₹0.65 as on .

How has the Landsmill Green performed historically in terms of returns? The Landsmill Green has shown returns of 7.69% over the past day, 1.82% for the past month, -13.18% over 3 months, 47.37% over 1 year, 38.67% across 3 years, and 45.68% over 5 years.