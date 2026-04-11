Here's the live share price of Landsmill Green along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Excel Realty N Infra
|7.69
|1.82
|-13.18
|-34.88
|47.37
|38.67
|45.68
|DLF
|9.20
|-2.41
|-13.56
|-23.00
|-8.60
|12.04
|18.25
|Lodha Developers
|18.98
|-8.13
|-23.07
|-28.25
|-26.17
|20.75
|29.04
|Phoenix Mills
|15.12
|9.35
|-6.91
|10.06
|18.80
|39.76
|37.29
|Oberoi Realty
|10.92
|11.60
|0.67
|4.37
|7.93
|22.51
|24.48
|Prestige Estates Projects
|14.64
|1.07
|-12.10
|-18.54
|17.69
|43.72
|34.53
|Godrej Properties
|13.77
|2.34
|-11.06
|-17.92
|-11.84
|11.85
|6.18
|Brigade Enterprises
|4.92
|7.50
|-17.19
|-23.40
|-22.60
|13.85
|23.15
|Anant Raj
|8.05
|0.65
|-14.01
|-29.85
|11.23
|53.38
|57.28
|Sobha
|12.10
|-2.16
|-16.26
|-10.67
|15.18
|41.94
|23.33
|Signatureglobal (India)
|9.71
|-7.03
|-12.89
|-20.26
|-24.42
|21.49
|12.39
|Swan Corp
|3.04
|-8.34
|-23.34
|-27.18
|-18.30
|13.32
|19.97
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|7.54
|-2.50
|-7.08
|-6.64
|27.89
|0.52
|17.84
|Embassy Developments
|21.51
|-4.46
|-25.11
|-44.63
|-47.50
|-1.89
|-7.32
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|21.63
|8.15
|-10.17
|-25.28
|-29.59
|-11.04
|-6.78
|Kalpataru
|6.25
|2.00
|-10.32
|-17.78
|-29.46
|-10.98
|-6.74
|Max Estates
|14.32
|-0.21
|-7.93
|-20.22
|-6.25
|10.12
|5.95
|Ganesh Housing
|9.18
|-6.35
|-19.24
|-28.36
|-41.24
|22.88
|50.17
|Sunteck Realty
|4.53
|-10.26
|-23.72
|-28.34
|-14.93
|2.56
|3.26
|Puravankara
|10.46
|1.43
|-15.79
|-22.18
|-12.89
|36.47
|23.64
Over the last one year, Excel Realty N Infra has gained 47.37% compared to peers like DLF (-8.60%), Lodha Developers (-26.17%), Phoenix Mills (18.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Excel Realty N Infra has outperformed peers relative to DLF (18.25%) and Lodha Developers (29.04%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1
|1.02
|10
|1
|1.02
|20
|1.04
|1.04
|50
|1.12
|1.11
|100
|1.25
|1.19
|200
|1.29
|1.2
In the latest quarter, Landsmill Green remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 07, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Excel Realty N Infra - Disclosure Under Regulation 31(4) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulation
|Mar 27, 2026, 02:14 AM IST IST
|Excel Realty N Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Mar 24, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Excel Realty N Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Meeting To Be Held On March 26, 2026
|Mar 09, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Excel Realty N Infra - Certificate Of Practicing Chartered Accountant Under Regulation 45 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Fo
|Feb 20, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Excel Realty N Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2003PLC138568 and registration number is 138568. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-specialized wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 141.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landsmill Green is ₹1.12 as on Apr 10, 2026.
The Landsmill Green is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Landsmill Green is ₹158.00 Cr as on Apr 10, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Landsmill Green are ₹1.15 and ₹1.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landsmill Green stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landsmill Green is ₹1.75 and 52-week low of Landsmill Green is ₹0.65 as on Apr 10, 2026.
The Landsmill Green has shown returns of 7.69% over the past day, 1.82% for the past month, -13.18% over 3 months, 47.37% over 1 year, 38.67% across 3 years, and 45.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Landsmill Green are -149.33 and 0.90 on Apr 10, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.