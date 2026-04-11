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Landsmill Green Share Price

NSE
BSE

LANDSMILL GREEN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Landsmill Green along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.12 Closed
7.69₹ 0.08
As on Apr 10, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Landsmill Green Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.02₹1.15
₹1.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.65₹1.75
₹1.12
Open Price
₹1.02
Prev. Close
₹1.04
Volume
31,24,330

Landsmill Green Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Excel Realty N Infra		7.691.82-13.18-34.8847.3738.6745.68
DLF		9.20-2.41-13.56-23.00-8.6012.0418.25
Lodha Developers		18.98-8.13-23.07-28.25-26.1720.7529.04
Phoenix Mills		15.129.35-6.9110.0618.8039.7637.29
Oberoi Realty		10.9211.600.674.377.9322.5124.48
Prestige Estates Projects		14.641.07-12.10-18.5417.6943.7234.53
Godrej Properties		13.772.34-11.06-17.92-11.8411.856.18
Brigade Enterprises		4.927.50-17.19-23.40-22.6013.8523.15
Anant Raj		8.050.65-14.01-29.8511.2353.3857.28
Sobha		12.10-2.16-16.26-10.6715.1841.9423.33
Signatureglobal (India)		9.71-7.03-12.89-20.26-24.4221.4912.39
Swan Corp		3.04-8.34-23.34-27.18-18.3013.3219.97
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		7.54-2.50-7.08-6.6427.890.5217.84
Embassy Developments		21.51-4.46-25.11-44.63-47.50-1.89-7.32
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		21.638.15-10.17-25.28-29.59-11.04-6.78
Kalpataru		6.252.00-10.32-17.78-29.46-10.98-6.74
Max Estates		14.32-0.21-7.93-20.22-6.2510.125.95
Ganesh Housing		9.18-6.35-19.24-28.36-41.2422.8850.17
Sunteck Realty		4.53-10.26-23.72-28.34-14.932.563.26
Puravankara		10.461.43-15.79-22.18-12.8936.4723.64

Over the last one year, Excel Realty N Infra has gained 47.37% compared to peers like DLF (-8.60%), Lodha Developers (-26.17%), Phoenix Mills (18.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Excel Realty N Infra has outperformed peers relative to DLF (18.25%) and Lodha Developers (29.04%).

Landsmill Green Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Landsmill Green Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.02
1011.02
201.041.04
501.121.11
1001.251.19
2001.291.2

Landsmill Green Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Landsmill Green remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Landsmill Green Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 07, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTExcel Realty N Infra - Disclosure Under Regulation 31(4) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulation
Mar 27, 2026, 02:14 AM IST ISTExcel Realty N Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Mar 24, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTExcel Realty N Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Meeting To Be Held On March 26, 2026
Mar 09, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTExcel Realty N Infra - Certificate Of Practicing Chartered Accountant Under Regulation 45 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Fo
Feb 20, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTExcel Realty N Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

About Landsmill Green

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2003PLC138568 and registration number is 138568. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-specialized wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 141.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Lakhmendra Khurana
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ranjana Khurana
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arpit Khurana
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajat Raja Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shweta Mundra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Landsmill Green Share Price

What is the share price of Landsmill Green?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landsmill Green is ₹1.12 as on Apr 10, 2026.

What kind of stock is Landsmill Green?

The Landsmill Green is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Landsmill Green?

The market cap of Landsmill Green is ₹158.00 Cr as on Apr 10, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Landsmill Green?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Landsmill Green are ₹1.15 and ₹1.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Landsmill Green?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landsmill Green stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landsmill Green is ₹1.75 and 52-week low of Landsmill Green is ₹0.65 as on Apr 10, 2026.

How has the Landsmill Green performed historically in terms of returns?

The Landsmill Green has shown returns of 7.69% over the past day, 1.82% for the past month, -13.18% over 3 months, 47.37% over 1 year, 38.67% across 3 years, and 45.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Landsmill Green?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Landsmill Green are -149.33 and 0.90 on Apr 10, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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