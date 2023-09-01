What is the Market Cap of ETT Ltd.? The market cap of ETT Ltd. is ₹23.86 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ETT Ltd.? P/E ratio of ETT Ltd. is 12.21 and PB ratio of ETT Ltd. is 0.69 as on .

What is the share price of ETT Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ETT Ltd. is ₹23.01 as on .