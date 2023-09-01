Follow Us

ETT Ltd. Share Price

ETT LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.01 Closed
-0.82-0.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
ETT Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.40₹23.49
₹23.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.14₹75.00
₹23.01
Open Price
₹23.20
Prev. Close
₹23.20
Volume
17,262

ETT Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.39
  • R223.99
  • R324.48
  • Pivot
    22.9
  • S122.3
  • S221.81
  • S321.21

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.1623.3
  • 1030.723.27
  • 2038.9123.56
  • 5038.7826.42
  • 10034.8430.53
  • 20033.3133.78

ETT Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.21-0.09-44.26-66.23-40.54-45.08-44.42
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

ETT Ltd. Share Holdings

ETT Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ETT Ltd.

ETT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22122DL1993PLC123728 and registration number is 123728. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Sethi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gurupreet Sangla
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Harvinder Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ratinder Pal Singh Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aman Batra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Roopal Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on ETT Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ETT Ltd.?

The market cap of ETT Ltd. is ₹23.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ETT Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ETT Ltd. is 12.21 and PB ratio of ETT Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ETT Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ETT Ltd. is ₹23.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ETT Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ETT Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ETT Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of ETT Ltd. is ₹21.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

