MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ETT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22122DL1993PLC123728 and registration number is 123728. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ETT Ltd. is ₹23.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ETT Ltd. is 12.21 and PB ratio of ETT Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ETT Ltd. is ₹23.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ETT Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ETT Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of ETT Ltd. is ₹21.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.