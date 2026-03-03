Here's the live share price of Laddu Gopal Online Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Laddu Gopal Online Services has declined 38.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -64.48%.
Laddu Gopal Online Services’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Laddu Gopal Online Services
|-6.42
|8.51
|3.03
|-56.60
|-64.08
|-55.62
|-38.09
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, Laddu Gopal Online Services has declined 64.08% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Laddu Gopal Online Services has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.09
|1.06
|10
|1.01
|1.04
|20
|0.97
|1.01
|50
|0.99
|1.04
|100
|1.1
|1.28
|200
|2.1
|1.82
In the latest quarter, Laddu Gopal Online Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 8:24 PM IST
|Laddu Gopal Online - Postponement Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Laddu Gopal Online Services Limited Which W
|Feb 25, 2026, 5:51 AM IST
|Laddu Gopal Online - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Rights Issue Committee Meeting To Be Held On Monday 2Nd March
|Feb 23, 2026, 5:59 AM IST
|Laddu Gopal Online - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Laddu Gopal Online Service
|Feb 18, 2026, 9:14 PM IST
|Laddu Gopal Online - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday, February 23Rd, 2026
|Feb 02, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
|Laddu Gopal Online - Intimation Of Cancellation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 02Nd February, 2026
Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22122DL1993PLC123728 and registration number is 123728. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laddu Gopal Online Services is ₹1.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Laddu Gopal Online Services is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Laddu Gopal Online Services is ₹1.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Laddu Gopal Online Services are ₹1.04 and ₹1.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laddu Gopal Online Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laddu Gopal Online Services is ₹25.99 and 52-week low of Laddu Gopal Online Services is ₹0.83 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Laddu Gopal Online Services has shown returns of -4.67% over the past day, 4.08% for the past month, -10.53% over 3 months, -64.48% over 1 year, -56.48% across 3 years, and -38.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laddu Gopal Online Services are 0.00 and 0.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.