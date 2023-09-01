Follow Us

Eros International Media Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹18.10 Closed
0.280.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Eros International Media Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.00₹18.60
₹18.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.45₹47.80
₹18.10
Open Price
₹18.05
Prev. Close
₹18.05
Volume
7,28,801

Eros International Media Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.43
  • R218.82
  • R319.03
  • Pivot
    18.22
  • S117.83
  • S217.62
  • S317.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.5118.1
  • 1035.5518.29
  • 2037.3818.66
  • 5037.4619.9
  • 10030.6121.67
  • 20028.4123.79

Eros International Media Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.23-25.05-36.38-60.26-18.65-84.19
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Eros International Media Ltd. Share Holdings

Eros International Media Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Eros International Media Ltd.

Eros International Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC080502 and registration number is 080502. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhirendra Swarup
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Arjan Lulla
    Exec. Vice Chairman & Mang Dir
  • Mr. Vijay Thaker
    Exec. Director & Co. Secretary
  • Mr. Pradeep Dwivedi
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Bindu Saxena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Kumar Sardana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Eros International Media Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eros International Media Ltd.?

The market cap of Eros International Media Ltd. is ₹173.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eros International Media Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eros International Media Ltd. is -1.04 and PB ratio of Eros International Media Ltd. is 1.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eros International Media Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eros International Media Ltd. is ₹18.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eros International Media Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eros International Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eros International Media Ltd. is ₹47.80 and 52-week low of Eros International Media Ltd. is ₹17.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

