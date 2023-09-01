Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-4.23
|-25.05
|-36.38
|-60.26
|-18.65
|-84.19
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Eros International Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC080502 and registration number is 080502. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eros International Media Ltd. is ₹173.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eros International Media Ltd. is -1.04 and PB ratio of Eros International Media Ltd. is 1.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eros International Media Ltd. is ₹18.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eros International Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eros International Media Ltd. is ₹47.80 and 52-week low of Eros International Media Ltd. is ₹17.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.