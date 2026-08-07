What is the share price of Eros International Media? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eros International Media is ₹7.89 as on .

What kind of stock is Eros International Media? The Eros International Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eros International Media? The market cap of Eros International Media is ₹75.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Eros International Media? Today’s highest and lowest price of Eros International Media are ₹7.89 and ₹7.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eros International Media? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eros International Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eros International Media is ₹24.94 and 52-week low of Eros International Media is ₹5.49 as on .

How has the Eros International Media performed historically in terms of returns? The Eros International Media has shown returns of 4.92% over the past day, 14.18% for the past month, 11.76% over 3 months, -59.95% over 1 year, -29.95% across 3 years, and -16.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eros International Media? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eros International Media are -0.57 and 0.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global