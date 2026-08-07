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Eros International Media Share Price

NSE
BSE

EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Eros International Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.89 Closed
4.92₹ 0.37
As on Jun 30, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Eros International Media Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.81₹7.89
₹7.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.49₹24.94
₹7.89
Open Price
₹7.89
Prev. Close
₹7.52
Volume
1,20,583

Source: Dion Global

Eros International Media Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eros International Media		014.1811.76-42.28-59.95-29.95-16.07
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eros International Media has declined 59.95% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Eros International Media has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Eros International Media Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eros International Media Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.237.31
106.67.16
207.357.99
5011.7910.99
10015.2713.83
20017.5916.55

Source: Dion Global

Eros International Media Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eros International Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 1.28%, and public shareholding unchanged at 82.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Eros International Media Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 02:10 AM IST ISTEros Intl. Media - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 03:38 AM IST ISTEros Intl. Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 03:12 AM IST ISTEros Intl. Media - Financial Results
May 30, 2026, 02:45 AM IST ISTEros Intl. Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 30, 2026, 02:44 AM IST ISTEros Intl. Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Eros International Media

Eros International Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC080502 and registration number is 080502. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Arjan Lulla
    Exec. Vice Chairman & Mang Dir
  • Mr. Pradeep Dwivedi
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manmohan Kumar Sardana
    Independent Non Exe.Chairman
  • Mrs. Urvashi Saxena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sagar Sadhwani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Eros International Media Share Price

What is the share price of Eros International Media?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eros International Media is ₹7.89 as on Jun 30, 2025.

What kind of stock is Eros International Media?

The Eros International Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eros International Media?

The market cap of Eros International Media is ₹75.68 Cr as on Jun 30, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eros International Media?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eros International Media are ₹7.89 and ₹7.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eros International Media?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eros International Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eros International Media is ₹24.94 and 52-week low of Eros International Media is ₹5.49 as on Jun 30, 2025.

How has the Eros International Media performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eros International Media has shown returns of 4.92% over the past day, 14.18% for the past month, 11.76% over 3 months, -59.95% over 1 year, -29.95% across 3 years, and -16.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eros International Media?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eros International Media are -0.57 and 0.10 on Jun 30, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Eros International Media News

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