Here's the live share price of Eros International Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eros International Media
|0
|14.18
|11.76
|-42.28
|-59.95
|-29.95
|-16.07
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eros International Media has declined 59.95% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Eros International Media has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.23
|7.31
|10
|6.6
|7.16
|20
|7.35
|7.99
|50
|11.79
|10.99
|100
|15.27
|13.83
|200
|17.59
|16.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eros International Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 1.28%, and public shareholding unchanged at 82.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 02:10 AM IST IST
|Eros Intl. Media - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 03:38 AM IST IST
|Eros Intl. Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 03:12 AM IST IST
|Eros Intl. Media - Financial Results
|May 30, 2026, 02:45 AM IST IST
|Eros Intl. Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 30, 2026, 02:44 AM IST IST
|Eros Intl. Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Eros International Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC080502 and registration number is 080502. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eros International Media is ₹7.89 as on Jun 30, 2025.
The Eros International Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eros International Media is ₹75.68 Cr as on Jun 30, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eros International Media are ₹7.89 and ₹7.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eros International Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eros International Media is ₹24.94 and 52-week low of Eros International Media is ₹5.49 as on Jun 30, 2025.
The Eros International Media has shown returns of 4.92% over the past day, 14.18% for the past month, 11.76% over 3 months, -59.95% over 1 year, -29.95% across 3 years, and -16.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eros International Media are -0.57 and 0.10 on Jun 30, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global