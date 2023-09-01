What is the Market Cap of Eros International Media Ltd.? The market cap of Eros International Media Ltd. is ₹173.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eros International Media Ltd.? P/E ratio of Eros International Media Ltd. is -1.04 and PB ratio of Eros International Media Ltd. is 1.71 as on .

What is the share price of Eros International Media Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eros International Media Ltd. is ₹18.10 as on .