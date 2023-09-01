Follow Us

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. Share Price

ELDECO HOUSING & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹728.85 Closed
-3.19-24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹720.35₹762.20
₹728.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹517.20₹868.00
₹728.85
Open Price
₹760.75
Prev. Close
₹752.85
Volume
3,922

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1751.03
  • R2775.02
  • R3787.83
  • Pivot
    738.22
  • S1714.23
  • S2701.42
  • S3677.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5608.59737.09
  • 10606726.38
  • 20598.35723.55
  • 50615.05714.22
  • 100585.2685.1
  • 200403.5653.63

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.24-9.5524.2922.031.85-5.79-5.79
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202UP1985PLC099376 and registration number is 044265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Bajaj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Jajodia
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Khattar
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Tiwari
    Director
  • Ms. Rupali Chopra
    Director

FAQs on Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is ₹716.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is 22.32 and PB ratio of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is 2.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is ₹728.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is ₹868.00 and 52-week low of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is ₹517.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

