What is the share price of Eldeco Housing & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eldeco Housing & Industries is ₹760.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Eldeco Housing & Industries? The Eldeco Housing & Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eldeco Housing & Industries? The market cap of Eldeco Housing & Industries is ₹747.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Eldeco Housing & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Eldeco Housing & Industries are ₹766.10 and ₹739.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eldeco Housing & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eldeco Housing & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eldeco Housing & Industries is ₹1,060.95 and 52-week low of Eldeco Housing & Industries is ₹690.00 as on .

How has the Eldeco Housing & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Eldeco Housing & Industries has shown returns of 4.61% over the past day, -8.44% for the past month, -13.54% over 3 months, 3.83% over 1 year, 2.19% across 3 years, and 5.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eldeco Housing & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eldeco Housing & Industries are 30.77 and 1.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global