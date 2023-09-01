What is the Market Cap of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is ₹716.68 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is 22.32 and PB ratio of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is 2.43 as on .

What is the share price of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is ₹728.85 as on .