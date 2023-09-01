Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.24
|-9.55
|24.29
|22.03
|1.85
|-5.79
|-5.79
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202UP1985PLC099376 and registration number is 044265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is ₹716.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is 22.32 and PB ratio of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is 2.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is ₹728.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is ₹868.00 and 52-week low of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is ₹517.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.