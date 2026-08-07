Here's the live share price of Eldeco Housing & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eldeco Housing & Industries
|-1.55
|-8.44
|-13.54
|-17.84
|3.83
|2.19
|5.02
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eldeco Housing & Industries has gained 3.83% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Eldeco Housing & Industries has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|769.16
|769.34
|10
|773.28
|774.42
|20
|787.34
|783.58
|50
|804.73
|801.84
|100
|833.34
|819.59
|200
|832.89
|828.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eldeco Housing & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.62%, FII holding unchanged at 0.82%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Eldeco Housing&Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Eldeco Housing&Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company To Be Held On Wednesday,
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Eldeco Housing&Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Eldeco Housing&Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|May 26, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Eldeco Housing&Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202UP1985PLC099376 and registration number is 044265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eldeco Housing & Industries is ₹760.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eldeco Housing & Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eldeco Housing & Industries is ₹747.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eldeco Housing & Industries are ₹766.10 and ₹739.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eldeco Housing & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eldeco Housing & Industries is ₹1,060.95 and 52-week low of Eldeco Housing & Industries is ₹690.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eldeco Housing & Industries has shown returns of 4.61% over the past day, -8.44% for the past month, -13.54% over 3 months, 3.83% over 1 year, 2.19% across 3 years, and 5.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eldeco Housing & Industries are 30.77 and 1.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global