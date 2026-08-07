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Eldeco Housing & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELDECO HOUSING & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Eldeco Housing & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹760.00 Closed
4.61₹ 33.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Eldeco Housing & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹739.20₹766.10
₹760.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹690.00₹1,060.95
₹760.00
Open Price
₹740.00
Prev. Close
₹726.50
Volume
151

Source: Dion Global

Eldeco Housing & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eldeco Housing & Industries		-1.55-8.44-13.54-17.843.832.195.02
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eldeco Housing & Industries has gained 3.83% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Eldeco Housing & Industries has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Eldeco Housing & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eldeco Housing & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5769.16769.34
10773.28774.42
20787.34783.58
50804.73801.84
100833.34819.59
200832.89828.42

Source: Dion Global

Eldeco Housing & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eldeco Housing & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.62%, FII holding unchanged at 0.82%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Eldeco Housing & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTEldeco Housing&Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTEldeco Housing&Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company To Be Held On Wednesday,
Jul 14, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTEldeco Housing&Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTEldeco Housing&Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
May 26, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTEldeco Housing&Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Eldeco Housing & Industries

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202UP1985PLC099376 and registration number is 044265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Bajaj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Jajodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Mehra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Dhawan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harendra Kumar Jaggi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rupali Chopra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Eldeco Housing & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Eldeco Housing & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eldeco Housing & Industries is ₹760.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eldeco Housing & Industries?

The Eldeco Housing & Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eldeco Housing & Industries?

The market cap of Eldeco Housing & Industries is ₹747.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eldeco Housing & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eldeco Housing & Industries are ₹766.10 and ₹739.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eldeco Housing & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eldeco Housing & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eldeco Housing & Industries is ₹1,060.95 and 52-week low of Eldeco Housing & Industries is ₹690.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Eldeco Housing & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eldeco Housing & Industries has shown returns of 4.61% over the past day, -8.44% for the past month, -13.54% over 3 months, 3.83% over 1 year, 2.19% across 3 years, and 5.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eldeco Housing & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eldeco Housing & Industries are 30.77 and 1.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Eldeco Housing & Industries News

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