Here's the live share price of EKI Energy Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EKI Energy Services
|0.32
|1.10
|-8.01
|-18.04
|-25.68
|-43.52
|-25.03
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, EKI Energy Services has declined 25.68% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, EKI Energy Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|83.64
|83.25
|10
|83.92
|83.57
|20
|84.24
|84.04
|50
|85.78
|85.13
|100
|85.41
|87.44
|200
|93.05
|98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, EKI Energy Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|EKI Energy Services - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial R
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:02 AM IST IST
|EKI Energy Services - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:42 AM IST IST
|EKI Energy Services - Notice Of 15Th Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Jul 16, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|EKI Energy Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 16, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|EKI Energy Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
EKI Energy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74200MP2011PLC025904 and registration number is 025904. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EKI Energy Services is ₹84.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EKI Energy Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EKI Energy Services is ₹232.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EKI Energy Services are ₹84.88 and ₹83.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EKI Energy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EKI Energy Services is ₹121.90 and 52-week low of EKI Energy Services is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EKI Energy Services has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 1.1% for the past month, -8.01% over 3 months, -25.68% over 1 year, -43.52% across 3 years, and -25.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EKI Energy Services are -15.52 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global