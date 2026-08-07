What is the share price of EKI Energy Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EKI Energy Services is ₹84.35 as on .

What kind of stock is EKI Energy Services? The EKI Energy Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EKI Energy Services? The market cap of EKI Energy Services is ₹232.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of EKI Energy Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of EKI Energy Services are ₹84.88 and ₹83.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EKI Energy Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EKI Energy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EKI Energy Services is ₹121.90 and 52-week low of EKI Energy Services is ₹60.00 as on .

How has the EKI Energy Services performed historically in terms of returns? The EKI Energy Services has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 1.1% for the past month, -8.01% over 3 months, -25.68% over 1 year, -43.52% across 3 years, and -25.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EKI Energy Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EKI Energy Services are -15.52 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global