Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.18
|-3.62
|12.62
|-36.96
|-74.75
|1,080.14
|1,080.14
|-4.68
|8.97
|22.10
|40.87
|17.05
|-45.20
|-45.20
|2.29
|0.69
|28.54
|33.93
|55.31
|-36.04
|-36.04
|0.08
|1.24
|2.62
|14.44
|20.07
|115.90
|123.67
|1.93
|17.22
|55.34
|76.35
|126.89
|1,115.97
|589.23
|-0.78
|5.83
|12.58
|30.25
|1.66
|25.77
|-12.16
|1.28
|-1.69
|8.36
|31.86
|29.08
|109.98
|42.17
|0.58
|0.27
|3.69
|23.20
|-25.12
|15.84
|-56.18
|-0.39
|-9.51
|10.89
|26.20
|37.40
|50.74
|50.74
|-3.98
|0.05
|16.10
|28.14
|49.92
|104.65
|54.73
|5.78
|1.95
|17.48
|37.67
|26.03
|31.61
|45.57
|-0.91
|10.58
|30.72
|40.09
|29.74
|15.49
|15.49
|1.21
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.41
|485.97
|482.58
|4.72
|5.36
|8.75
|-3.81
|-27.81
|3.42
|-4.07
|-3.00
|11.78
|14.53
|94.32
|39.23
|92.45
|92.45
|4.08
|-35.74
|-10.74
|16.13
|9.55
|9.55
|9.55
|0.84
|14.05
|27.58
|27.22
|63.22
|106.42
|-36.35
|10.41
|54.57
|197.00
|984.46
|722.66
|4,096.77
|3,523.63
|-0.41
|-3.65
|3.62
|23.79
|-11.10
|15.83
|14.34
|-0.55
|-3.40
|2.94
|-2.99
|-8.83
|-8.83
|-8.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Bonus issue
|28 Mar, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
EKI Energy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74200MP2011PLC025904 and registration number is 025904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1800.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of EKI Energy Services Ltd. is ₹1,193.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of EKI Energy Services Ltd. is 3.45 and PB ratio of EKI Energy Services Ltd. is 2.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EKI Energy Services Ltd. is ₹433.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EKI Energy Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EKI Energy Services Ltd. is ₹2,100.00 and 52-week low of EKI Energy Services Ltd. is ₹355.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.