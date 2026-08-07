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EKI Energy Services Share Price

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BSE

EKI ENERGY SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of EKI Energy Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.35 Closed
0.74₹ 0.62
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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EKI Energy Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.00₹84.88
₹84.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.00₹121.90
₹84.35
Open Price
₹83.00
Prev. Close
₹83.73
Volume
6,209

Source: Dion Global

EKI Energy Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EKI Energy Services		0.321.10-8.01-18.04-25.68-43.52-25.03
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, EKI Energy Services has declined 25.68% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, EKI Energy Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

EKI Energy Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

EKI Energy Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
583.6483.25
1083.9283.57
2084.2484.04
5085.7885.13
10085.4187.44
20093.0598

Source: Dion Global

EKI Energy Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EKI Energy Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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EKI Energy Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTEKI Energy Services - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial R
Aug 04, 2026, 03:02 AM IST ISTEKI Energy Services - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 02:42 AM IST ISTEKI Energy Services - Notice Of 15Th Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26
Jul 16, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTEKI Energy Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 16, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTEKI Energy Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About EKI Energy Services

EKI Energy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74200MP2011PLC025904 and registration number is 025904. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Kumar Dabkara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Pooja Jorway
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Priyanka Dabkara
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Burhanuddin Ali Husain Maksiwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Astha Pareek
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on EKI Energy Services Share Price

What is the share price of EKI Energy Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EKI Energy Services is ₹84.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is EKI Energy Services?

The EKI Energy Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EKI Energy Services?

The market cap of EKI Energy Services is ₹232.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EKI Energy Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EKI Energy Services are ₹84.88 and ₹83.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EKI Energy Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EKI Energy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EKI Energy Services is ₹121.90 and 52-week low of EKI Energy Services is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the EKI Energy Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The EKI Energy Services has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 1.1% for the past month, -8.01% over 3 months, -25.68% over 1 year, -43.52% across 3 years, and -25.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EKI Energy Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EKI Energy Services are -15.52 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

EKI Energy Services News

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