EKI Energy Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EKI ENERGY SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹433.70 Closed
0.562.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

EKI Energy Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹426.95₹436.00
₹433.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹355.25₹2,100.00
₹433.70
Open Price
₹434.70
Prev. Close
₹431.30
Volume
48,130

EKI Energy Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1437.35
  • R2441.2
  • R3446.4
  • Pivot
    432.15
  • S1428.3
  • S2423.1
  • S3419.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,732.85430.44
  • 101,759.67434.54
  • 201,604.92441.1
  • 501,644.48455.58
  • 1001,815.73528.37
  • 2001,984.89740.97

EKI Energy Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.55-3.402.94-2.99-8.83-8.83-8.83

EKI Energy Services Ltd. Share Holdings

EKI Energy Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Bonus issue
28 Mar, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend

About EKI Energy Services Ltd.

EKI Energy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74200MP2011PLC025904 and registration number is 025904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1800.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Kumar Dabkara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naveen Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sonali Sheikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Dabkara
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Burhanuddin Ali Husain Maksi Wala
    Independent Director

FAQs on EKI Energy Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of EKI Energy Services Ltd.?

The market cap of EKI Energy Services Ltd. is ₹1,193.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EKI Energy Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of EKI Energy Services Ltd. is 3.45 and PB ratio of EKI Energy Services Ltd. is 2.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of EKI Energy Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EKI Energy Services Ltd. is ₹433.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EKI Energy Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EKI Energy Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EKI Energy Services Ltd. is ₹2,100.00 and 52-week low of EKI Energy Services Ltd. is ₹355.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

