Here's the live share price of Eighty Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eighty Jewellers
|-9.65
|-9.78
|35.36
|19.90
|18.44
|-5.56
|-2.98
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eighty Jewellers has gained 18.44% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Eighty Jewellers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.02
|41.03
|10
|43.35
|42.07
|20
|42.16
|41.44
|50
|35.96
|38.05
|100
|33.78
|36.21
|200
|36.16
|37.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eighty Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Eighty Jewellers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Eighty Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 29, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Eighty Jewellers - Results-Financial Results For 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Eighty Jewellers - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 28.05.2026
|May 20, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Eighty Jewellers - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Beheld On 28.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205CT2010PLC022055 and registration number is 022055. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other household goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eighty Jewellers is ₹37.90 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Eighty Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eighty Jewellers is ₹38.66 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eighty Jewellers are ₹37.90 and ₹37.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eighty Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eighty Jewellers is ₹49.90 and 52-week low of Eighty Jewellers is ₹22.20 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Eighty Jewellers has shown returns of -4.92% over the past day, -9.78% for the past month, 35.36% over 3 months, 18.44% over 1 year, -5.56% across 3 years, and -2.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eighty Jewellers are 0.00 and 2.07 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global