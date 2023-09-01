Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|10 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205CT2010PLC022055 and registration number is 022055. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other household goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is ₹48.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is 2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is ₹47.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eighty Jewellers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is ₹79.55 and 52-week low of Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.