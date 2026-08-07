What is the share price of Eighty Jewellers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eighty Jewellers is ₹37.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Eighty Jewellers? The Eighty Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eighty Jewellers? The market cap of Eighty Jewellers is ₹38.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Eighty Jewellers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Eighty Jewellers are ₹37.90 and ₹37.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eighty Jewellers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eighty Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eighty Jewellers is ₹49.90 and 52-week low of Eighty Jewellers is ₹22.20 as on .

How has the Eighty Jewellers performed historically in terms of returns? The Eighty Jewellers has shown returns of -4.92% over the past day, -9.78% for the past month, 35.36% over 3 months, 18.44% over 1 year, -5.56% across 3 years, and -2.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eighty Jewellers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eighty Jewellers are 0.00 and 2.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global