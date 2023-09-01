Follow Us

EIGHTY JEWELLERS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹47.99 Closed
4.211.94
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Eighty Jewellers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.99₹47.99
₹47.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.00₹79.55
₹47.99
Open Price
₹47.99
Prev. Close
₹46.05
Volume
3,000

Eighty Jewellers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R147.99
  • R247.99
  • R347.99
  • Pivot
    47.99
  • S147.99
  • S247.99
  • S347.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.846.09
  • 1064.3846.02
  • 2067.2746.82
  • 505449.58
  • 10039.4251.21
  • 20019.7151.44

Eighty Jewellers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.645.13-10.474.6010.968.828.82
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Eighty Jewellers Ltd. Share Holdings

Eighty Jewellers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
10 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results

About Eighty Jewellers Ltd.

Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205CT2010PLC022055 and registration number is 022055. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other household goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nikesh Bardia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin Kumar Bardia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Ankita Bardia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan Bardia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eighty Jewellers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eighty Jewellers Ltd.?

The market cap of Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is ₹48.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eighty Jewellers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is 2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eighty Jewellers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is ₹47.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eighty Jewellers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eighty Jewellers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is ₹79.55 and 52-week low of Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

