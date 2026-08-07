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Eighty Jewellers Share Price

NSE
BSE

EIGHTY JEWELLERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Eighty Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.90 Closed
-4.92₹ -1.96
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Eighty Jewellers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.90₹37.90
₹37.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.20₹49.90
₹37.90
Open Price
₹37.90
Prev. Close
₹39.86
Volume
12,000

Source: Dion Global

Eighty Jewellers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eighty Jewellers		-9.65-9.7835.3619.9018.44-5.56-2.98
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eighty Jewellers has gained 18.44% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Eighty Jewellers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Eighty Jewellers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eighty Jewellers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.0241.03
1043.3542.07
2042.1641.44
5035.9638.05
10033.7836.21
20036.1637.42

Source: Dion Global

Eighty Jewellers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eighty Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Eighty Jewellers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTEighty Jewellers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTEighty Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 29, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTEighty Jewellers - Results-Financial Results For 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTEighty Jewellers - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 28.05.2026
May 20, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTEighty Jewellers - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Beheld On 28.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Eighty Jewellers

Eighty Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205CT2010PLC022055 and registration number is 022055. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other household goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nikesh Bardia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin Kumar Bardia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Ankita Bardia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan Bardia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eighty Jewellers Share Price

What is the share price of Eighty Jewellers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eighty Jewellers is ₹37.90 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eighty Jewellers?

The Eighty Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eighty Jewellers?

The market cap of Eighty Jewellers is ₹38.66 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eighty Jewellers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eighty Jewellers are ₹37.90 and ₹37.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eighty Jewellers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eighty Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eighty Jewellers is ₹49.90 and 52-week low of Eighty Jewellers is ₹22.20 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Eighty Jewellers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eighty Jewellers has shown returns of -4.92% over the past day, -9.78% for the past month, 35.36% over 3 months, 18.44% over 1 year, -5.56% across 3 years, and -2.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eighty Jewellers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eighty Jewellers are 0.00 and 2.07 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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