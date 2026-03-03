Here's the live share price of DJS Stock & Shares along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of DJS Stock & Shares has gained 7.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.22%.
DJS Stock & Shares’s current P/E of 134.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DJS Stock & Shares
|-8.75
|-2.67
|-9.13
|-9.88
|-19.78
|12.94
|7.58
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
Over the last one year, DJS Stock & Shares has declined 19.78% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, DJS Stock & Shares has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.34
|2.32
|10
|2.35
|2.34
|20
|2.33
|2.35
|50
|2.42
|2.38
|100
|2.38
|2.38
|200
|2.31
|2.29
In the latest quarter, DJS Stock & Shares remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:45 PM IST
|DJS Stock & Shar - Results - Financial Results For 31-12-2025
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:41 PM IST
|DJS Stock & Shar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 13Th February, 2026
|Feb 07, 2026, 9:17 PM IST
|DJS Stock & Shar - Board Meeting Intimation for DJS Stock And Shares Limited Scheduled Its Board Meeting On Friday, 13Th Febr
|Jan 05, 2026, 6:59 PM IST
|DJS Stock & Shar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 14, 2025, 9:11 PM IST
|DJS Stock & Shar - Results - Financial Results For 30-09-2025
DJS Stock & Shares Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TZ1994PLC005030 and registration number is 005030. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DJS Stock & Shares is ₹2.19 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DJS Stock & Shares is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DJS Stock & Shares is ₹16.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DJS Stock & Shares are ₹2.32 and ₹2.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DJS Stock & Shares stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DJS Stock & Shares is ₹3.15 and 52-week low of DJS Stock & Shares is ₹1.61 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DJS Stock & Shares has shown returns of -6.01% over the past day, -6.01% for the past month, -6.41% over 3 months, -21.22% over 1 year, 12.94% across 3 years, and 7.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DJS Stock & Shares are 134.36 and 2.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.