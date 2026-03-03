Facebook Pixel Code
DJS Stock & Shares Share Price

NSE
BSE

DJS STOCK & SHARES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of DJS Stock & Shares along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.19 Closed
-6.01₹ -0.14
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
DJS Stock & Shares Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.12₹2.32
₹2.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.61₹3.15
₹2.19
Open Price
₹2.32
Prev. Close
₹2.33
Volume
35,034

Over the last 5 years, the share price of DJS Stock & Shares has gained 7.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.22%.

DJS Stock & Shares’s current P/E of 134.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

DJS Stock & Shares Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DJS Stock & Shares		-8.75-2.67-9.13-9.88-19.7812.947.58
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28

Over the last one year, DJS Stock & Shares has declined 19.78% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, DJS Stock & Shares has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

DJS Stock & Shares Financials

DJS Stock & Shares Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.342.32
102.352.34
202.332.35
502.422.38
1002.382.38
2002.312.29

DJS Stock & Shares Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DJS Stock & Shares remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

DJS Stock & Shares Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 9:45 PM ISTDJS Stock & Shar - Results - Financial Results For 31-12-2025
Feb 13, 2026, 9:41 PM ISTDJS Stock & Shar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 13Th February, 2026
Feb 07, 2026, 9:17 PM ISTDJS Stock & Shar - Board Meeting Intimation for DJS Stock And Shares Limited Scheduled Its Board Meeting On Friday, 13Th Febr
Jan 05, 2026, 6:59 PM ISTDJS Stock & Shar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 14, 2025, 9:11 PM ISTDJS Stock & Shar - Results - Financial Results For 30-09-2025

About DJS Stock & Shares

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TZ1994PLC005030 and registration number is 005030. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bhawani Singh Shekhawat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar More
    Director
  • Ms. Neha Kailash Bhageria
    Director
  • Mr. Aniruddh Parashar
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vikash Jindal
    Director

FAQs on DJS Stock & Shares Share Price

What is the share price of DJS Stock & Shares?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DJS Stock & Shares is ₹2.19 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is DJS Stock & Shares?

The DJS Stock & Shares is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DJS Stock & Shares?

The market cap of DJS Stock & Shares is ₹16.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DJS Stock & Shares?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DJS Stock & Shares are ₹2.32 and ₹2.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DJS Stock & Shares?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DJS Stock & Shares stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DJS Stock & Shares is ₹3.15 and 52-week low of DJS Stock & Shares is ₹1.61 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the DJS Stock & Shares performed historically in terms of returns?

The DJS Stock & Shares has shown returns of -6.01% over the past day, -6.01% for the past month, -6.41% over 3 months, -21.22% over 1 year, 12.94% across 3 years, and 7.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DJS Stock & Shares?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DJS Stock & Shares are 134.36 and 2.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

DJS Stock & Shares News

